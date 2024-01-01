We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
360°全面環繞氣流
圓形嵌入式室內機
LG 圓形嵌入式冷氣機，其獨特之圓形設計，可提供360°之全方位氣流，並將涼風均勻送達室內空間之每一角落。
為什麼選擇 LG 圓形嵌入式室內機
優美的圓形設計
LG 圓形嵌入式室內機以其美學設計，打造出更奢華、更具吸引力的空間。機身高度降低約10%¹，在視覺上提升了房間的高度和空間感。
The LG Round Cassette is elegantly displayed in a modern office space, featuring its distinct round design that blends seamlessly with contemporary wooden and concrete interior aesthetics.
1. 相比競品同類機型，LG 圓形嵌入式冷氣機的機身高度更低，僅為330mm（競品為365mm）。
完美圓形設計
帶來360°全面環繞氣流
LG圓形嵌入式室內機，以其完美圓形設計，輕鬆覆蓋廣闊空間。強勁氣流與細膩風向控制，將涼風均勻送達每個角落。
冷卻速度更提升30%²⁾³⁾⁴⁾，讓您瞬享舒適溫度。
The LG Round Cassette is showcased with a dynamic, blue radial background to emphasize its perfectly round design for 360° circular airflow, alongside icons highlighting its capabilities for precise and faster cooling.
•測試環境：測試是在高度3.2米的實驗室中進行，功率設定為14.5千瓦，模式為冷房模式，採用高風量，氣流方向為水平。
•此數據基於 LG 實驗室的測試結果。
•產品的實際性能可能因使用環境而不同。
靜音運轉，強勁氣流
全3D風扇，風量勁升5%¹，更靜音！運行噪音僅39分貝(A)⁵，為您打造寧靜舒適空間。
Installed on a library ceiling, the LG Round Cassette is highlighted for its low noise level of 39 dB, which is quieter than a library at 40 dB, making it ideal for environments that require minimal sound disruption.
5. 噪音水平是在14.5kW,低風量條件下進行測量的。
輕鬆安裝與維護
排水管及冷媒管之連接方向與位置一致，故可快速便捷的安裝。控制箱置於產品外部，亦便利安裝人員日後提供相關維修保養服務。
A technician easily installs the LG Round Cassette, which features an external control box and two aligned pipes mounted on a gray ceiling in a modern interior setting.