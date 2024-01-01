About Cookies on This Site

360°全面環繞氣流

圓形嵌入式室內機

LG 圓形嵌入式冷氣機，其獨特之圓形設計，可提供360°之全方位氣流，並將涼風均勻送達室內空間之每一角落。

The LG Round Cassette is centrally installed in a sunlit room with high ceilings, blending modern design with the room's elegant wood accents and large hanging light fixtures.

Round-Cassette_Restaurant_Asia

為什麼選擇 LG 產品特色
為什麼選擇 LG
諮詢購買

為什麼選擇 LG 圓形嵌入式室內機

優美的圓形設計

360 °環形氣流

靜音設計

簡易安裝

優美的圓形設計

LG 圓形嵌入式室內機以其美學設計，打造出更奢華、更具吸引力的空間。機身高度降低約10%¹，在視覺上提升了房間的高度和空間感。

The LG Round Cassette is elegantly displayed in a modern office space, featuring its distinct round design that blends seamlessly with contemporary wooden and concrete interior aesthetics.

1. 相比競品同類機型，LG 圓形嵌入式冷氣機的機身高度更低，僅為330mm（競品為365mm）。

round-cassette-lifestyle-1

round-cassette-lifestyle-1

round-cassette-lifestyle-3

round-cassette-lifestyle-4

round-cassette-lifestyle-5

round-cassette-lifestyle-6

round-cassette-lifestyle-7

round-cassette-lifestyle-8

round-cassette-lifestyle-9

round-cassette-lifestyle-10

round-cassette-lifestyle-11

round-cassette-lifestyle-12

尺寸纖薄，設計精巧

LG 圓形嵌入式冷氣機以330mm的纖薄機身，為室內空間帶來更開闊的視覺感受

簡潔外觀設計

LG 圓形嵌入式冷氣機以簡潔流線的設計，將笨重的組件巧妙隱藏，為生活空間帶來更具品味的視覺體驗。

六段精準葉片控制

透明的葉片，設計六段精準地控制，使冷暖氣流得以於各方向均勻循環。

完美圓形設計
帶來360°全面環繞氣流

LG圓形嵌入式室內機，以其完美圓形設計，輕鬆覆蓋廣闊空間。強勁氣流與細膩風向控制，將涼風均勻送達每個角落。

冷卻速度更提升30%²⁾³⁾⁴⁾，讓您瞬享舒適溫度。

The LG Round Cassette is showcased with a dynamic, blue radial background to emphasize its perfectly round design for 360° circular airflow, alongside icons highlighting its capabilities for precise and faster cooling.

•測試環境：測試是在高度3.2米的實驗室中進行，功率設定為14.5千瓦，模式為冷房模式，採用高風量，氣流方向為水平。

•此數據基於 LG 實驗室的測試結果。

•產品的實際性能可能因使用環境而不同。 

靜音運轉，強勁氣流

全3D風扇，風量勁升5%¹，更靜音！運行噪音僅39分貝(A)⁵，為您打造寧靜舒適空間。

Installed on a library ceiling, the LG Round Cassette is highlighted for its low noise level of 39 dB, which is quieter than a library at 40 dB, making it ideal for environments that require minimal sound disruption.

5. 噪音水平是在14.5kW,低風量條件下進行測量的。

輕鬆安裝與維護

排水管及冷媒管之連接方向與位置一致，故可快速便捷的安裝。控制箱置於產品外部，亦便利安裝人員日後提供相關維修保養服務。

A technician easily installs the LG Round Cassette, which features an external control box and two aligned pipes mounted on a gray ceiling in a modern interior setting.

