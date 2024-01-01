About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Pro:Centric 軟體

由 LG Pro:Centric 技術提供支援的專業解決方案，

重新定義飯店業顧客體驗。

LG Pro:Centric Direct

一套飯店內容管理系統，提供簡單易用的編輯工具以及各種解決方案。

洽詢 & 購買

LG Pro:Centric V

一套專為 RF 基礎設施設計的酒店內容管理系統，使酒店能夠更高效傳遞資訊。

洽詢 & 購買

LG SuperSign 軟體

LG SuperSign 是一套必備全面解決方案，用於整合管理數位顯示器。LG SuperSign 簡化製作和發布內容，及集中監控和控制，幫助您節省時間並在多個地點更有效地運作。

LG SuperSign CMS

一套行業領先的軟體解決方案，提供多種內容管理功能，並提升可用性。

洽詢 & 購買

LG SuperSign QSR

一套專為快餐店和餐飲店設計的最佳內容管理解決方案。

洽詢 & 購買

LG SuperSign Control+

LG SuperSign Control+ 是一套遙控與監控軟體解決方案。

洽詢 & 購買

LG SuperSign WB

電視牆白平衡校正軟體 · 支援感應器校正（基本）和 DSLR 校正（選用）。

洽詢 & 購買