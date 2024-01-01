We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Pro:Centric 軟體
由 LG Pro:Centric 技術提供支援的專業解決方案，
重新定義飯店業顧客體驗。
LG SuperSign 軟體
LG SuperSign 是一套必備全面解決方案，用於整合管理數位顯示器。LG SuperSign 簡化製作和發布內容，及集中監控和控制，幫助您節省時間並在多個地點更有效地運作。