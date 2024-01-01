We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
戶外高亮顯示器
秉持著顧客至上的精神並提供最創新的技術，LG 推出全球首款擁有 UL 防褪色認證的戶外高亮顯示器，提供穩定且高效的高亮度顯示解決方案。
即使在陽光直射的多變環境下，也能夠長時間鮮明呈現您的內容，
並簡化操作流程。