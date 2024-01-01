About Cookies on This Site

55吋商用旅館電視

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

55吋商用旅館電視

55LV340C

55吋商用旅館電視

(0)

WOL(Wake on LAN)網路喚醒

WOL(Wake on LAN)網路喚醒協助您連接網路打開電視。於相同網絡連接電視及個人電腦，並發送 Magic Packet 至登記電視的 MAC 地址。電視就能經 LAN 被喚醒。

SNMP

SNMP（簡單網路管理協定）方便SI和業務經理管理網絡。

USB Auto Playback+ 自動播放

建立並按順序播放自選的資訊內容（影片、音樂和圖片），無需電腦，亦不用任何安裝。

飯店模式

飯店模式下，您可以控制所有房間的電視設定，如頻道選擇或音量設定，可避免住客濫用。設定音量限制，或將任何電視重設至預設模式。一切盡在掌握之中。

鎖定模式

鎖定模式能阻截不符合規定的外來輸入訊號。善用這項實用功能，即可防止電視在不同設施或公眾場所被濫用。

USB 複製

極致迅速且簡易地複製內容到商用電視。只需使用 USB 複製功能，便可透過 USB 記憶裝置將設定複製至所有電視。

自我診斷功能(USB)

維修人員可用 USB 輕易快捷地找出電視的技術問題。電視會儲存曾出現的技術問題，亦可將問題輸出至 USB 裝置。運用這些資訊，維修人員可在不接觸實體電視的情況下分析技術問題。

歡迎畫面/影片

Commercial Lite 商用電視可重複播放各種影片格式和圖片，並能設定不同的歡迎畫面，讓住客步入飯店房間之際，有賓至如歸的感覺。

時間編排工具

為商用電視建立自己的播放日程。一旦設定開啟/關閉時間及假日，就會按照所設時間表開啟/關閉電視。

IR OUT

只需將互動機上盒連接至 LG 商用電視。透過單一遙控器，旅館方案下的 LG 電視就盡在掌控之中。
列印

所有規格

DISPLAY

  • Type

    Edge LED

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL / SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C (Varied by countries)

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 Pull down)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Soccer, Music, Game)
    * India Only : 6 modes (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice, Sports, Music, Game)

FEATURES

  • Installation

    USB Cloning

  • Management

    WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP, Self Diagnostics, HTNG/HDMI-CEC, IR Out, Multi IR Code

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen/Video, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback+, Crestron Connected® Certified, Time Scheduler

INTERFACE

  • Side

    Headphone Out, HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot

  • Rear

    RF In, AV In, Component In (Audio, RCA5), Optical Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RGB In, PC Audio Input, RS-232C, RJ45 (SNMP), External Speaker Out

CABINET(UNIT : MM)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • W x H x D / weight (With Stand)

    1,241 x 775 x 216 / 16.6kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    1,360 x 835 x 152 / 20.4kg

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區