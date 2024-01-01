About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Stretch Signage

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

Ultra Stretch Signage

88BH7D-B

Ultra Stretch Signage

(0)
32:9 延伸寬螢幕1
新的設計配置

32:9 延伸寬螢幕

全新的 32:9 寬螢幕格式，是廣告和資訊傳播在未來可望有最佳表現的一款顯示螢幕。
新的設計配置

UHD 解析度
(3,840 x 1,080)

UHD 解析度擁有鮮豔色彩和清晰影像，帶給您逼真的視覺體驗。

最佳化內容傳輸

88BH7D 可根據使用者所需的比例，安排影片和文字的多種內容配置。此外最棒的是它可垂直或水平顯示物體而不會產生截斷，帶給觀者最真實的視覺體驗。是吸引大眾注意力和呈現極佳廣告效果的最佳方案。
多螢幕

以橫向或縱向呈現 4 個分割畫面(PBP)

多畫面呈現 (PBP) 功能讓您可在單一顯示螢幕，組合最多四個部分的內容。在無需校準的情況下，同時傳輸多種不同的廣告或資訊片段，非常實用且方便。
內容管理

32:9 內容編輯

使用 LG SuperSign 媒體編輯器，您可輕鬆編輯原始影像或影片剪輯，轉換為 32:9 長寬比格式。
內容管理

多樣內容製作

使用者編輯包含一個影片和多張靜態影像（最多 20 張）的素材。
方便的連接

使用 LAN Daisy Chain，輕鬆進行管理

LAN daisy chain 讓您可輕鬆控制和監控裝置、播放內容，還可更新軟體。
方便的連接

使用 DP Daisy Chain，進行拼接安裝

本產品利用daisy chain 支援橫向平鋪安裝，適用 1x4 或 4x1 安裝（橫向或縱向），以及最多 4x4 的安裝方式。
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    88"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 1,080 (UHD)

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    700

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, OPS, DVI-D, Analog Audio, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, SD Card

  • Output

    DP, Analog Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In/Out, IR+B Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    4.4 mm (L/R), 5.9 mm (U/D)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    2,158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8 mm (without handle)

  • Weight (Head)

    38 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2,274 x 717 x 212 mm

  • Packed Weight

    53.2 kg (Pallet included)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign Premium

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP (2.6M), RS-232C Cable (3M), Owner's Manual (Website upload)

  • Optional

    AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB Dongle), MP700, KT-OPSA (OPS KIT), KT-SP0 (RGB Sensor)
    ** Stand is not available

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區