47型 中階超薄等邊框商用顯示器 (一般亮度)
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
商用顯示器
顯示
-
螢幕尺寸 (吋)
47"
-
面板技術
IPS (LED BLU)
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080 FHD
-
點距
6220800
-
亮度 (cd/m2)
450
-
動態對比度
500,000:1
-
可顯示色彩數
1.06 Billion
-
反應時間 (毫秒)
8 (WOT)
-
可視角度
178 x 178
-
平鋪模式 (Tile Mode)
Up to 15 x 15
-
節能模式
Yes
-
子母畫面 PIP / 雙畫面 PBP
Yes
輸入/輸出(後方)
-
數位 - 輸入
DVI-D x 1; HDMI x 1; Display Port x 1
-
類比 - 輸入
RGB x 1 (Shared with D-Sub); Component x 1; Composite x 1
-
音訊 - 輸入
RGB; DVI-D; AV; Component x 1 (3.5Φ)
-
USB - 輸入
1
-
通訊 - 輸入
RS232C x 1; RJ45 x 1; IR Receiver x 1
-
標準 - 輸出
DVI-D x 1; RGB x 1 (Shared with D-Sub); RS232C x 1; IR x 1; Component x 1; Composite x 1
-
音訊 - 輸出
外接喇叭(選購)
特殊功能
-
按鍵鎖定
Yes
環境條件
-
溫度感應器
Yes
實體規格
-
顏色
黑
-
邊框寬度 (mm)
11.5
-
顯示器尺寸 (寬 x 高 x 深)(mm)
1071.8 x 616 x 31
-
螢幕重量 (kg)
15.7
-
VESA™ 標準安裝 (寬 x 高)(mm)
400 x 400
標準(認證)
-
安全
UL / c-UL / CB scheme / TUV / FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
保固
-
全機
三年