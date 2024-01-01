防眩光 UHD 標準顯示器

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
適當的顯示亮度
75UH5J-M 系列採用室內顯示建議亮度 500 cd/m²，可清晰呈現內容並且吸引眾人的眼光，因此是最適合會議室、機場、零售店、商場等場所的行銷顯示螢幕。
* 提供的實際圖像可能會與顯示的範例圖像不同。