防眩光 UHD 標準顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

防眩光 UHD 標準顯示器

75UH5J-M

防眩光 UHD 標準顯示器

(0)
Front view with infill image

防眩光 UHD 標準顯示器

會議室的牆上裝了一個螢幕，上面顯示會議的內容。

* 此頁的所有影像僅供示意。

75UH5J-M 擁有 500 nit 的螢幕亮度，因此即使在強光下也清晰可見。

適當的顯示亮度

75UH5J-M 系列採用室內顯示建議亮度 500 cd/m²，可清晰呈現內容並且吸引眾人的眼光，因此是最適合會議室、機場、零售店、商場等場所的行銷顯示螢幕。

* 提供的實際圖像可能會與顯示的範例圖像不同。

可使用直覺化 GUI 同時進行多項工作。

具有 webOS 的高性能

LG webOS 平台採用直覺性的 GUI 和簡易的應用程式開發工具，以提升使用者的便利性。

敷形塗層

75UH5J-M 系列在許多場所都無法避免暴露到灰塵、濕氣等環境因素，這些環境因素長時間下來可能會影響到性能。電源板上的敷形塗層可保護 75UH5J-M 系列不受鹽分、灰塵、鐵粉、濕氣等影響，進而降低這些風險。

75UH5J-M 的電源板上具有塗層物料，即使在含鹽或潮濕的環境中也能保護顯示器。

* 提供的實際圖像（顯示器顯示螢幕）可能會與顯示的範例圖像不同。

獲 IP5x 認證設計

IP5x 防塵認證確保產品全面防塵，減少效能退化的機會。

75UH5J-M 通過了 IP5x 認證，可以全面防塵，減少效能退化的機會。

與 AV 控制系統相容

75UH5J-M 系列支援 Crestron Connected® 認證，與專業 AV 控制器的相容性更高，可進行完美的整合和自動化控制*，提升業務管理效率。

AV 控制系統幫助使用者控制 75UH5J-M。

* 網路控制
列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    75

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 背光類型

    邊緣

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 原始解析度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 更新率

    120Hz

  • 亮度

    500nit (Typ.)

  • 對比度

    1,000:1

  • 動態 CR

    1,000,000:1

  • 色域

    NTSC 72%

  • 視角 (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • 色彩深度（顏色數量）

    10.7 億個顏色

  • 反應時間

    6ms (G to G)

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Haze 28%

  • 使用壽命

    50,000 小時（典型值）

  • 運作時間（小時 / 天）

    24/7

  • 縱向 / 橫向

    是 / 是

  • 透明度

    不適用

  • QWP（四分之一波片）

    不適用

連接性

  • HDMI 輸入

    是（3 個）

  • HDMI 輸入（HDCP 版本）

    2.2/1.4

  • DP 輸入

    是 (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D 輸入

    是 (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB 輸入

  • 音訊輸入

  • RS232C 輸入

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    是（1 個）

  • 紅外線輸入

  • USB 輸入

    USB2.0 Type A（1 個）

  • HDMI 輸出

  • DP 輸出

  • 音訊輸出

  • 觸控 USB

  • 外接喇叭輸出

  • RS232C 輸出

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸出

  • 紅外線輸出

  • 菊花鏈

    輸入 : HDMI, DP / 輸出 : HDMI

機械規格

  • 邊框顏色

    Black

  • 邊框寬度

    Even bezel : 14.9mm

  • 重量（頂部）

    41.5Kg

  • 重量（頂部 + 支架）

    不適用

  • 包裝重量

    51.2Kg

  • 顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • 含支架的顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    不適用

  • 紙箱尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1816 x 1123 x 228mm

  • 把手

  • VESATM 標準安裝介面

    600 x 400 mm

功能 - 硬體

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內建）

  • 溫度感應器

  • 自動亮度感應器

  • 像素感應器

  • 近距離感應器

  • 電流感應器

  • BLU 感應器

  • 濕度感應器

  • 加速度（陀螺儀）感應器

  • 電源指示燈

  • 本地按鍵操作

  • 風扇（內建）

功能 - 軟體

  • 作業系統版本 (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • 本地內容排程

  • 群組管理工具

  • USB 隨插即播

  • 故障轉移

  • 開機標誌圖片

  • 無訊號圖片

  • RS232C 同步

  • 本地網路同步

  • 背光同步

  • 子母畫面

  • 多重畫面

    是（4 個多重畫面）

  • 螢幕共享

  • 影片標籤

    是（4 個影片標籤）

  • 透過網址播放

  • 螢幕旋轉

  • 外部輸入旋轉

  • 不間斷播放

  • 平鋪模式設定

  • 設定資料拷貝

  • SNMP

  • ISM 方法

  • 自動設定 ID

  • 狀態寄送

  • 控制管理器

  • Cisco 認證

  • Crestron Connected

  • 智慧節能

  • PM 模式

  • LAN 喚醒

  • 可上網

  • 藍牙信標

  • HDMI-CEC

  • SI 伺服器設定

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • 亮度補償

  • 灰階白平衡設定

  • 掃描反轉

環境條件

  • 作業溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 作業濕度

    10 % to 80 %

電源

  • 供電

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    內建電源

能源消耗

  • 典型值

    170W

  • 最大值

    230W

  • BTU（英制熱量單位）

    581 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 785 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • 智慧節能 (70%)

    120W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 關機

    0.5W

音效

  • 喇叭（內建）

    是 (10W x 2)

認證

  • 安全性

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / 能源星級

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT（限美國）

OPS 相容性

  • OPS 類型相容

    是（搭載）

  • OPS 電源內建

軟體相容性

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Cloud

  • Promota

    是（不適用於歐盟 / 獨立國協）

  • 手機 CMS

  • Connected Care

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

配件

  • 基本

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • 選購

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

特殊功能

  • 疊加觸控相容性

    不適用

  • 智能校準

    不適用

  • 傾斜（朝上）

    不適用

  • 傾斜（朝下）

    不適用

  • 防護等級

    不適用

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）

  • 電源保護

    不適用

  • 陽光直射

    不適用

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區