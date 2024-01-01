We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
84WS70B
84吋 大型商用顯示器
(0)
所有規格
顯示器
-
螢幕尺寸
84吋
-
面板技術
IPS (LED BLU)
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解析度
3840 x 2160 UHD
-
亮度
350cd/m2
-
動態對比度
500,000:1
-
可視角度 (H x V)
178 x 178
-
反應時間
12ms (G to G)
-
點距
24883200
-
可顯示色彩數
1.06 Billion
-
節能模式
Yes
-
自動亮度感應器
Yes
輸入/輸出
-
輸入 - 數位
HDMI x2、DVI-D x1、Display Port x1
-
輸入 - 類比
RGB x1、Composite x1
-
輸入 - 通訊
RS232C x 1; RJ45 x 1; IR Receiver x 1
-
輸入 - 音訊
RGB、DVI-D、AV
-
輸入 - USB
2
-
輸出 - 數位
DVI-D x1、RGB x1、RS232C x1、IR (Internal) x1
-
輸出 - 音訊
Line out x1
特殊功能
-
按鍵鎖定
Yes
電源
-
電源指示燈關閉
Yes
操作環境
-
溫度感應器
Yes
安規認證
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB scheme / TUV / FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
尺寸
-
邊框寬度
27.9mm
-
顯示器 - 寬 x 高 x 深
1923 x 1109 x 51mm (Including Handle 101mm)
-
顯示器 - 重量
72.8kg
-
VESA™ 標準安裝 (寬 x 高)
600 x 400mm
保固
-
全機
三年
