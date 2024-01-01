About Cookies on This Site

84吋 大型商用顯示器

規格

支援

資源

84WS70B

84WS70B

84吋 大型商用顯示器

(0)
列印

所有規格

顯示器

  • 螢幕尺寸

    84吋

  • 面板技術

    IPS (LED BLU)

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 解析度

    3840 x 2160 UHD

  • 亮度

    350cd/m2

  • 動態對比度

    500,000:1

  • 可視角度 (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • 反應時間

    12ms (G to G)

  • 點距

    24883200

  • 可顯示色彩數

    1.06 Billion

  • 節能模式

    Yes

  • 自動亮度感應器

    Yes

輸入/輸出

  • 輸入 - 數位

    HDMI x2、DVI-D x1、Display Port x1

  • 輸入 - 類比

    RGB x1、Composite x1

  • 輸入 - 通訊

    RS232C x 1; RJ45 x 1; IR Receiver x 1

  • 輸入 - 音訊

    RGB、DVI-D、AV

  • 輸入 - USB

    2

  • 輸出 - 數位

    DVI-D x1、RGB x1、RS232C x1、IR (Internal) x1

  • 輸出 - 音訊

    Line out x1

特殊功能

  • 按鍵鎖定

    Yes

電源

  • 電源指示燈關閉

    Yes

操作環境

  • 溫度感應器

    Yes

安規認證

  • Safety

    UL / c-UL / CB scheme / TUV / FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

尺寸

  • 邊框寬度

    27.9mm

  • 顯示器 - 寬 x 高 x 深

    1923 x 1109 x 51mm (Including Handle 101mm)

  • 顯示器 - 重量

    72.8kg

  • VESA™ 標準安裝 (寬 x 高)

    600 x 400mm

保固

  • 全機

    三年

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區