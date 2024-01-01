We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55吋超窄 3.5mm 邊框電視牆
所有規格
顯示器
-
螢幕尺寸
55吋
-
面板技術
IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解析度
1920 x 1080 FHD
-
亮度
500cd/m2
-
比例
1400:1
-
動態對比度
500,000:1
-
可視角度 (H x V)
178 x 178
-
運作時間
24小時
輸入/輸出
-
輸入 - 數位
HDMI x1、DVI-D x1、Display Port x1
-
輸入 - 類比
RGB x1、AV x1
-
輸入 - 音訊
Yes
-
輸入 - 外部控制
RS232C、RJ45、IR Receiver
-
輸入 - USB
1
-
輸出 - 數位
Display Port
-
輸出 - 類比
Yes
-
輸出 - 外部控制
RS232C x1
-
輸出 - 音訊
Yes
電源
-
電源類型
100-240V~、50/60Hz
-
消耗電壓 - 標準
160W
-
消耗電壓 - 智慧節能
130W
-
消耗電壓 - 關機
0.5W
-
DPM 耗能
0.7W
操作環境
-
操作溫度
0°C~40°C
-
操作濕度
10%~80%
安規認證
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Energy Star 6.0
尺寸
-
邊框寬度
2.25mm (L/T)、1.25mm (R/B)
-
機體 - 寬 x 高 x 深
1213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5mm
-
機體 - 重量
23kg
-
箱裝 - 寬 x 高 x 深
1337 x 828 x 239mm
-
箱裝 - 重量
30.3kg
-
VESA™ 標準安裝 (寬 x 高)
600 x 400mm
媒體播放器支援
-
外接媒體播放器
Yes
軟體相容
-
SuperSign W/C
Yes / Yes
配件
-
遙控器
Yes
-
電源線
Yes
-
說明書
Yes
-
Display Port Cable
Yes
-
IR Receiver
Yes
-
RS232C
Yes
-
Screw
Yes
-
壁掛支架
選購 Landscape WM-L640V、Portrait WM-P640V
-
Frame Kit
選購 Horizontal FK-55V10、Vertical FK-55V20