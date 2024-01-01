About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
極窄邊框電視牆

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

極窄邊框電視牆

55LV75D-B

極窄邊框電視牆

(0)
極窄邊框
沉浸式的視覺體驗

極窄邊框

3.5 mm 極窄邊框，讓組合影片牆螢幕完美接合，呈現完美沉浸式的視覺體驗。
寬廣視角
沉浸式的視覺體驗

寬廣視角

IPS 面板技術提供液晶顯示螢幕更先進的控制方案。因此無論路人的觀看角度為何，其寬廣可視角，讓您在任何角度都可看到清晰的內容。IPS 面板的每個像素都可以真實再現影像色彩，豐富鮮豔而不失真。
一致的亮度
超凡畫質

一致的亮度

LG 的 LED 背光技術可確保亮度均勻性，使畫面清晰。在其他螢幕上，一些位置可能比其他位置較暗，但新款 LV77D/75D 整個畫面均呈現高清晰度和一致的亮度。
一致的白平衡
超凡畫質

一致的白平衡

透過電視牆影像製作 (VIC) 技術，電路部分使用演算法，補償色彩和亮度差異，讓面板統一呈現，維持每道電視牆一致的白平衡。
生動的影像體驗
超凡畫質

生動的影像體驗

TruMotion™ 60Hz 更新率可大幅減少動態產生的模糊和抖動現象，能更精緻地播放生動的影像。
SuperSign W 內容管理
內容管理

SuperSign W 內容管理

彈性內容編輯，包括一般矩陣和不規則電視牆均可進行編輯。無需昂貴的電視牆控制台，即可隨心所欲編輯並呈現您想要的內容。
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)

    500

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI, RGB, Audio, USB

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Reciever

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    2.25 mm (L/T) / 1.25 mm (R/B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    23 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,337 x 828 x 239 mm

  • Packed Weight

    30.5 kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    160 W

  • Max

    230 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    130 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    NA / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    No

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign W

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote controller, Power cable, DP cable, IR receiver, RS-232C cable, Tiling guide, Screw

  • Optional

    WM-L640V (Landscape), WM-P640V (Portrait), Frame kit (Horizontal: FK-55V10 / Vertical: FK-55V20)

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區