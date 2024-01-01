About Cookies on This Site

(0)

0.44mm等邊框電視墻

* 0.44mm 等邊框電視牆

藉由LG革新的技術，0.44mm極窄等邊框電視牆為各種產業帶來無限商機，有效降低邊框可見的疑慮。
突破技術限制的0.44mm等邊框

突破技術限制的 0.44mm 等邊框

這款史無前例的超薄邊框 - 0.44 mm 的等邊框和 0.88mm 合併邊框 - 通過 Nemko* 認證，完美呈現畫面原樣，避免失真。
更高的可視角度
鮮豔生動的畫質

更高的可視角

大型螢幕的位置通常比人眼的水平還要高，因此，對於大型螢幕而言，呈現一致影片畫質的電視牆極其重要。
55SVH7F-A的視角比傳統電視牆更好，整個螢幕呈現鮮豔的色彩，不會有失真狀況。

* 結果依據內部測試。實際測試結果可能因環境和測量設備而不同。

更寬廣的可視角
鮮豔生動的畫質

更寬廣的可視角

眾所周知，LG IPS 面板技術可以更容易控制液晶，因此可從幾乎任何角度觀看畫面。正因為如此，無論觀看位置，55SVH7E 都可以更生動的色彩來吸引更多觀眾的注意力並吸引更多人駐足。
一致的色彩呈現
鮮豔生動的畫質

一致的色彩呈現

通常邊框周圍的色彩一致性會較低，導致角落畫面較暗，如此一來在大型螢幕上的觀感體驗會不佳。但是，55SVH7F的邊框四周色彩仍展現高度的一致性，畫面更加清晰逼真。

* 螢幕上 13 個點的一致性。結果依據內部測試。實際測試結果可能因環境和測量設備而不同。

影像間隙縮小
鮮豔生動的畫質

影像間隙縮小

55SVH7F-A內建影像改進演算法，可以在播放影片時減少各螢幕間的影像間隙。邊框邊界的物體會進行調整，可提供完美的觀看體驗。

*「傳統」是指不包括影像改進演算法的顯示螢幕。

Smart Calibration 智能校正功能

Smart Calibration 智能校正功能

與現有的感應器校準方法相比，智能校準是一種可減少耗時和成本的解決方法。它不僅會分析各個獨立顯示器上顏色屬性的差異，也會分析連接的顯示器之間的差異。簡單按幾下遙控器，就可以在幾分鐘內完成這個校準程序。此外，您可設定自動定期校準，以總是提供最佳的圖像品質。

*根據不同的使用者，智能校準後可能會感覺到顏色差異。在這種情況下，建議手動調整顏色。

高效能和絕佳的擴充度

強大的智慧型顯示器平台

高效能和絕佳的擴充度

其內建的SoC和webOS智慧型顯示器平台，讓55SVH7F-A 可以同時執行多項任務，同時無需使用媒體播放器，即可流暢播放內容。

彈性內容製作

強大的智慧型顯示器平台

彈性內容製作

可以通過Web應用程式同時播放四個不同的影片，並使用CSS（串接樣式表）轉場效果將各種動畫效果，例如縮放或旋轉，添加至內容中。可即時進行內容串流*，輕鬆管理內容，沒有內容播放容量限制，且可播放多樣化的內容。

**支援的通訊協定：RTSP、RTP、HLS、UDP Multicast

直覺的功能表結構

使用者方便使用的智慧型顯示器 UX

直覺的功能表結構

功能表結構針對一般商業使用進行最佳化簡化方法流程並組合類似功能，採用更直覺的 GUI，方便使用者使用。如此一來使用者可以避免在探索需要的功能和管理顯示器時發生許多錯誤。

縱向的專用 GUI

簡易使用的智慧型顯示器 UX

縱向的專用 GUI

傳統的GUI（圖形使用者界面）是基於消費者收視習慣的景觀導向而設計的，因此OSD（畫面顯示）不適用於縱向模式的螢幕。但是，55SVH7F-A的OSD內建長型功能表，字體較大，比例為9:16，打造了舒適的商務環境。

輕鬆地色彩調整

方便使用者使用

輕鬆的色彩調整

可以根據內容，使用遙控器以 100K 的增量，輕鬆調整顯示螢幕的色溫。

簡易的白平衡調整

方便使用者使用

簡易的白平衡調整

傳統的電視牆中，白平衡僅可在「全白」模式下調整，但55SVH7F-A讓您可修正灰度的每個值，以進行更詳細和精確的白平衡調整。

菊鏈能力

方便使用者使用

菊鏈能力

LAN菊鏈讓您可以控制和監控影片牆，並一次更新韌體。另外，透過使用HDMI和DisplayPort的UHD菊鏈連接，使用者無需DisplayPort MST或Matrox顯示卡便可輕鬆設定UHD影片牆。

即時維護服務
方便使用者使用

即時維護服務

使用 LG 服務提供的可選購雲端服務解決方案
Signage 365 Care*，可更輕鬆且更快速進行維護。遠端管理客戶工作場所顯示螢幕的狀態，以進行故障診斷和遠端控制服務，確保客戶業務的穩定進行。

*「signage 365 Care」服務的可用性因地區而異，因此請聯絡所在地區的 LG 銷售代表，瞭解更多詳細資訊。

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS RGB

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    700

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8ms(G to G)

  • Surface Treatment

    Haze 3%

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    60,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    0.44 mm (Even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    16.8 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

  • Packed Weight

    23.6 kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    210 W

  • Max.

    250 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control / Control+

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區