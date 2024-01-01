We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SVH7F系列
* 結果依據內部測試。實際測試結果可能因環境和測量設備而不同。
* 螢幕上 13 個點的一致性。結果依據內部測試。實際測試結果可能因環境和測量設備而不同。
*「傳統」是指不包括影像改進演算法的顯示螢幕。
*根據不同的使用者，智能校準後可能會感覺到顏色差異。在這種情況下，建議手動調整顏色。
**支援的通訊協定：RTSP、RTP、HLS、UDP Multicast
*「signage 365 Care」服務的可用性因地區而異，因此請聯絡所在地區的 LG 銷售代表，瞭解更多詳細資訊。
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS RGB
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
700
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
60,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
0.44 mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
16.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
23.6 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
210 W
-
Max.
250 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes (Piggyback)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)