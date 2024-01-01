About Cookies on This Site

VH7E-H 系列

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

VH7E-H 系列

55VH7E-H

VH7E-H 系列

逼真的視覺藝術，讓人沉醉其中

逼真的視覺藝術，讓人沉醉其中

極窄的 0.9 mm等邊框與搭配高霧面值
營造出的令人驚豔逼真感變得更深刻。即使在明亮的燈光下，55VH7E-H 也可提供生動的內容，不會產生反射，可有效吸引觀眾，並將人流引導至電視牆區域。
完美的大型螢幕，配備極窄邊框
達到完美的逼真體驗

完美的大型螢幕，配備極窄邊框

通過 Nemko 無邊框設計，其 0.9 mm*等邊框和 1.8 mm* BtB（合併邊框）設計，最大幅度降低邊框對視覺的干擾，讓組合的電視牆螢幕呈現逼真完美的視覺內容。

* 0.9 mm等邊框和 1.88 mm合併邊框尺寸（無邊框型，無金屬邊框）已通過 Nemko 認證。Nemko 是測試和進行電子設備認證的全球機構。

影像間隙縮小
達到完美的逼真體驗

影像間隙縮小

55VH7E-H 內含影像改進算法，可以在播放影片時減少平鋪顯示間出現的影像間隙。邊框邊界的物體經過調整，可提供完美的觀看體驗。

*「傳統」是指不包括影像改進演算法的顯示螢幕。

更高的視角
鮮豔生動的畫質

更高的視角

大螢幕的位置通常比人眼水平高，讓電視牆的影片品質劃一。55VH7E-H 的視角高，足以在整個螢幕上展現鮮豔色彩，不會出現失真。

* 結果依據內部測試。實際測試結果可能因環境和測量設備而不同。

防眩光塗層的清晰影像
鮮豔生動的畫質

防眩光塗層的清晰影像

明亮的照明條件下觀看影目時，觀看者很容易因不必要的反射而感到不適。55VH7E-H 透過將霧面值提升至 44% 以解決這個問題，提高內容可見性和文字可讀性。
高效能和絕佳的擴充性
強大的智慧型顯示器平台

高效能和絕佳的擴充性

透過內建的 SoC 和 webOS 智慧顯示器平台，55VH7E-H 可同時執行多項工作，在無媒體播放器的情況下，順暢播放內容。由於 webOS 支援 HTML5 作為依據網路的平台並提供 SDK（軟體開發工具包），因此更容易構建和最佳化 SI。
直覺式功能表結構
使用者方便使用的智慧型顯示器 UX

直覺式功能表結構

功能表結構針對一般商業使用進行最佳化簡化方法流程並組合類似功能，採用更直覺的 GUI，方便使用者使用。如此一來使用者可以避免在探索需要的功能和管理顯示器時發生許多錯誤。
縱向的專用 GUI
使用者方便使用的智慧型顯示器 UX

縱向的專用 GUI

傳統的 GUI（圖形使用者界面）是依據橫向消費型電視使用而設計，因此 OSD（畫面功能表式調整方式）不適合縱向的畫面。但是 55VH7E-H 的 OSD 包含常範圍功能表，創造出舒適和有效的商業環境。
簡易的色彩調整
方便使用者使用

簡易的色彩調整

可以根據內容，使用遙控器以 100K 的增量，輕鬆調整顯示螢幕的色溫。
簡易的白平衡調整
簡易使用

簡易的白平衡調整

傳統電視牆的白平衡僅在「全白」模式下可調，但 55VH7E-H 讓您可修改灰度的每個值，以進行更詳細和精確的白平衡調整。
LAN 菊鏈管理
簡易使用

LAN 菊鏈管理

LAN 菊鏈讓您可執行指令，控制和監控影片牆並一次更新韌體。
即時維護服務
簡易使用

即時維護服務

使用 LG 提供選購的雲端服務解決方案 Signage 365 Care，可更輕鬆且更快速進行維護。遠端管理客戶工作場所顯示螢幕的狀態，以進行故障診斷和遠端控制服務，確保客戶業務的穩定進行。

*「signage 365 Care」服務的可用性因地區而異，因此請聯絡所在地區的 LG 銷售代表，瞭解更多詳細資訊。

列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    700

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45(LAN) In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    0.9 mm (Even), B to B 1.8 mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1,211.4 x 682.2 x 86.5 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    18.6 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

  • Packed Weight

    25.3 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    220 W

  • Max

    260 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    110 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes(EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    Wall mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區