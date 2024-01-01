About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
All-in-one Smart 系統

規格

支援

資源

All-in-one Smart 系統

LAEC015-GN2

All-in-one Smart 系統

(0)
Front view
列印

所有規格

資訊

  • 型號名稱

    LAEC015-GN2

物理參數

  • 像素配置

    Single SMD

  • 像素間距 (mm)

    1.88

  • 模組尺寸（WxH，mm）

    300x168.75

  • 物理像素密度（像素/㎡）

    284,444

  • 機櫃平坦度 (mm)

    ±0.2

  • 機櫃材質

    Aluminum

  • 服務進入點

    Front

  • 單一螢幕模組數 (WxH)

    12x12 (Total 144)

  • 螢幕解析度 (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • 螢幕尺寸（W x H x D，mm，含邊框）

     3,604x2,029x45.5 (Thickest 81)

  • 螢幕表面積 (㎡)

    7.29

  • 螢幕重量

    190

光學規格

  • 最大亮度（校準後，nit）

    500

  • 視角（橫向）

    160

  • 視角（縱向）

    160

  • 亮度均勻度

    0.98

  • 色彩均勻度

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • 對比度

    3,000:1

  • 處理深度（位元）

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

  • 色溫

    3,200~9,300

電氣 規格

  • 耗能（W/㎡，最大值）

    302

  • 散熱（BTU/h/㎡，最大值）

    1,030

  • 供電 (V)

    100 to 240

  • 幀率 (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • 更新率 (Hz)

    3,000

  • 耗能（W/螢幕，最大值）

    2,200

  • 耗能（W/螢幕，平均值）

    880

  • 散熱（BTU/h/螢幕，最大值）

    7,506

  • 散熱（BTU/h/螢幕，平均值）

    3,004

運作 規格

  • 作業溫度 (℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

  • 作業濕度

    10~90%RH

  • IP 等級正面

    IP30

  • IP 等級背面

    IP20

  • LED 使用壽命（半亮度）

    100,000

標準

  • 認證

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB,CE-RED EMC Class A

環境

  • 環境

    RoHS, REACH

控制器

  • 控制器

    Embedded(webOS)

喇叭

  • 喇叭

    Built-in(9W+9W)

I/O 連接埠

  • I/O 連接埠

    HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Optical Digital Audio Out

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區