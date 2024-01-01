We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Smart 系統
所有規格
資訊
-
型號名稱
LAEC015-GN2
物理參數
-
像素配置
Single SMD
-
像素間距 (mm)
1.88
-
模組尺寸（WxH，mm）
300x168.75
-
物理像素密度（像素/㎡）
284,444
-
機櫃平坦度 (mm)
±0.2
-
機櫃材質
Aluminum
-
服務進入點
Front
-
單一螢幕模組數 (WxH)
12x12 (Total 144)
-
螢幕解析度 (WxH)
1,920x1,080
-
螢幕尺寸（W x H x D，mm，含邊框）
3,604x2,029x45.5 (Thickest 81)
-
螢幕表面積 (㎡)
7.29
-
螢幕重量
190
光學規格
-
最大亮度（校準後，nit）
500
-
視角（橫向）
160
-
視角（縱向）
160
-
亮度均勻度
0.98
-
色彩均勻度
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
對比度
3,000:1
-
處理深度（位元）
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
色溫
3,200~9,300
電氣 規格
-
耗能（W/㎡，最大值）
302
-
散熱（BTU/h/㎡，最大值）
1,030
-
供電 (V)
100 to 240
-
幀率 (Hz)
50 / 60
-
更新率 (Hz)
3,000
-
耗能（W/螢幕，最大值）
2,200
-
耗能（W/螢幕，平均值）
880
-
散熱（BTU/h/螢幕，最大值）
7,506
-
散熱（BTU/h/螢幕，平均值）
3,004
運作 規格
-
作業溫度 (℃)
0℃ to +40℃
-
作業濕度
10~90%RH
-
IP 等級正面
IP30
-
IP 等級背面
IP20
-
LED 使用壽命（半亮度）
100,000
標準
-
認證
CE,FCC,ETL,CB,CE-RED EMC Class A
環境
-
環境
RoHS, REACH
控制器
-
控制器
Embedded(webOS)
喇叭
-
喇叭
Built-in(9W+9W)
I/O 連接埠
-
I/O 連接埠
HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Optical Digital Audio Out