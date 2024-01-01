About Cookies on This Site

透明 LED 薄膜

LAT140

透明 LED 薄膜

(0)

為透明空間注入新生命

* 此頁的所有圖片僅供說明使用，可能與實際產品不同。

與空間自然融合

超凡的透明度

LG 透明 LED 薄膜是將每個像素連接到細金屬網格線的金屬網格類型，在連接和關閉產品後也可反射產品後的物體。這提供寬廣的視野，同時可完美融入現有的室內設計中，並透過極具吸引力設計有效向路人傳遞各種訊息。

超凡的透明度

增強亮度和控制力
極具吸引力的內容顯示

增強亮度和控制力

像素間距較小的 14mm 和高達 2100cd /m²* 進階亮度的 LED 薄膜顯示多種色彩時得以吸引路人的目光。此外，透過使用控制管理器解決方案，您可以按時間軸，調整和設定亮度，以最佳亮度傳遞訊息。

* 檢查的亮度可能與包括光度計在內的測試環境不同。

具有旁路功能的資料線

極具吸引力的內容顯示

具有旁路功能的資料線

14mm 透明 LED 薄膜由串聯連接的 LED 晶片和附加的旁路資料線組成。因此，即使 LED 晶片發生故障，也可以減少對同行的其他晶片的影響。此新增功能可協助您盡可能清晰顯示文字、影像和影片。

自黏薄膜

輕鬆的空間創新

自黏薄膜

LG 透明 LED 薄膜為自黏式，因此可以輕鬆將其粘貼到現有視窗玻璃的表面，而無需任何複雜的結構。

絕佳的擴充性和彈性
輕鬆的空間創新

絕佳的擴充性
和彈性

可以自訂薄膜的尺寸和配置以滿足安裝區域需求。可以垂直或水平方式增加更多薄膜進行擴充，或者與邊框平行切割以滿足尺寸規格。
可靠的產品品質

OCR（光學透明樹脂）
直接黏合

採用 OCR 黏合方式的 LG 透明 LED 薄膜，利用完全填充透明層間的間隙，穩定保護 LED 像素。與通常在每個 LED 像素上方穿孔以預防表面不均勻和散射的 OCA（光學透明膠）方式相較，LED 薄膜完全包覆並保護像素，進而提升耐用性和平坦的表面*。

OCR（光學透明樹脂）直接黏合

*這是依據在溫度為 -10˚~45 度和濕度為 0~30% 的條件下，光學透明樹脂 (OCR) 和光學透明膠 (OCA) 的上部透明層穿孔的內部比較測試的結果。

webOS 智慧型平台
智慧型 LED 看板

webOS 智慧型
平台

LG WebOS 是以網路為基礎的平台，讓 SI 和開發人員可根據各種環境，輕鬆構建依據網路的解決方案。透過支援 SCAP 並與 HTML、CSS 和 JavaScript 相容，您可以節省時間和人工成本。

* webOS API 將提供給授權的 SI 和開發人員。

控制管理器
智慧型 LED 看板

控制管理器

透過再連接網際網路的裝置上使用控制管理器，可以即時設定、控制內容並監控不同位置的多個顯示器的狀態。特別是對於在廣泛區域安裝的透明 LED 薄膜，控制管理器可協助您以更輕鬆的方式，播放和檢查內容。
智慧型 LED 看板

即時維護服務

使用 LG 可供選購的雲端服務解決方案 ConnectedCare*，可更輕鬆且更快速進行維護。遠端管理客戶工作場所螢幕顯示的狀態，以進行故障診斷和遠端控制服務，讓客戶業務得以穩定進行。

即時維護服務

* ConnectedCare是LG Signage365Care的品牌名稱。其可用性因地區而異。

列印

所有規格

LED FILM(LAT140GT81)

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    13.7±0.2mm

  • LED Type

    R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)

  • Resolution

    48 x 36

  • Pixels per Panel

    1,728

  • Pixel Density (point/㎡)

    5,102

  • Brightness (cd/㎡)

    Typ.2,100nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥ 100,000:1

  • Luminance Uniformity

    ≥ 70%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Life Time (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Daily Usage

    24h / 7days

  • Warranty

    2 years

  • Transparency

    Typ 53%

  • Operating Temperature

    0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)

  • Film Trimming

    Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)

  • Color Processing

    (9bit) 500/500/500 Level (R, G, B)

  • Colors

    125,000,000 Colors

  • Color Chromaticity

    Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    655 x 492 x 2.9mm
    (with front & back protection film)

  • Weight

    1kg

  • Power Consumption

    37W(Transparent panel 1EA + Common Bezel kit 2EA)

  • Accessory

    ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

1ST BEZEL(ACC-14LATB1)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    69.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)

  • Weight

    0.4Kg

COMMON BEZEL(ACC-14LATB2)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    51.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)

  • Weight

    0.3Kg

UNIT CONTROLLER(LCLG140U)

  • Resolution

    960x540 (1/4 FHD)

  • Interface

    Input : LVDS
    Output : RJ45 x4EA

  • Maximum Transmission Length

    100m (Cable : CAT5E, CAT6)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x 188.7 x 37mm

  • Weight

    1.5Kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    20 W

SYSTEM CONTROLLER(LCLG002)

  • Video (Max. Input Resolution)

    DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
    HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
    DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz

  • Interface (Input)

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (Phone Jacke Type), USB 3.0,

  • Interface (Output)

    DP, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), LVDS

  • Dimension (W x H x D mm)

    293 x193.3 x 40.1mm

  • Weight (Head, Kg)

    1.6kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    O

  • Light Sensor

    O

  • Source Selection

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • Power Consumption

    17W

  • CMS S/W

    Yes (2.9)

  • Signage365care

    Yes (2.7)

  • Accessory

    Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book , Warranty Card

POWER(ACC-LATP1)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    183 x 86 x 28mm

  • Weight

    769g

  • Input

    100~240V, 50~60Hz

  • Output

    19.5V/10.8A (210W)

  • Color

    White

  • DC output cable

    14AWG, 1.5m

  • Type

    L Type

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區