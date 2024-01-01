We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
透明 LED 薄膜
為透明空間注入新生命
* 此頁的所有圖片僅供說明使用，可能與實際產品不同。
超凡的透明度
* 檢查的亮度可能與包括光度計在內的測試環境不同。
OCR（光學透明樹脂）
直接黏合
OCR（光學透明樹脂）直接黏合
*這是依據在溫度為 -10˚~45 度和濕度為 0~30% 的條件下，光學透明樹脂 (OCR) 和光學透明膠 (OCA) 的上部透明層穿孔的內部比較測試的結果。
* webOS API 將提供給授權的 SI 和開發人員。
即時維護服務
* ConnectedCare是LG Signage365Care的品牌名稱。其可用性因地區而異。
所有規格
LED FILM(LAT140GT81)
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
13.7±0.2mm
-
LED Type
R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)
-
Resolution
48 x 36
-
Pixels per Panel
1,728
-
Pixel Density (point/㎡)
5,102
-
Brightness (cd/㎡)
Typ.2,100nit
-
Contrast Ratio
≥ 100,000:1
-
Luminance Uniformity
≥ 70%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
120 x 120
-
Life Time (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)
50,000 Hrs
-
Daily Usage
24h / 7days
-
Warranty
2 years
-
Transparency
Typ 53%
-
Operating Temperature
0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)
-
Film Trimming
Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)
-
Color Processing
(9bit) 500/500/500 Level (R, G, B)
-
Colors
125,000,000 Colors
-
Color Chromaticity
Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
655 x 492 x 2.9mm
(with front & back protection film)
-
Weight
1kg
-
Power Consumption
37W(Transparent panel 1EA + Common Bezel kit 2EA)
-
Accessory
ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card
1ST BEZEL(ACC-14LATB1)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
69.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)
-
Weight
0.4Kg
COMMON BEZEL(ACC-14LATB2)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
51.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)
-
Weight
0.3Kg
UNIT CONTROLLER(LCLG140U)
-
Resolution
960x540 (1/4 FHD)
-
Interface
Input : LVDS
Output : RJ45 x4EA
-
Maximum Transmission Length
100m (Cable : CAT5E, CAT6)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
293 x 188.7 x 37mm
-
Weight
1.5Kg
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Power Consumption
20 W
SYSTEM CONTROLLER(LCLG002)
-
Video (Max. Input Resolution)
DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz
-
Interface (Input)
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (Phone Jacke Type), USB 3.0,
-
Interface (Output)
DP, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), LVDS
-
Dimension (W x H x D mm)
293 x193.3 x 40.1mm
-
Weight (Head, Kg)
1.6kg
-
Temperature Sensor
O
-
Light Sensor
O
-
Source Selection
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
-
Power Consumption
17W
-
CMS S/W
Yes (2.9)
-
Signage365care
Yes (2.7)
-
Accessory
Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book , Warranty Card
POWER(ACC-LATP1)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
183 x 86 x 28mm
-
Weight
769g
-
Input
100~240V, 50~60Hz
-
Output
19.5V/10.8A (210W)
-
Color
White
-
DC output cable
14AWG, 1.5m
-
Type
L Type