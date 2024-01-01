About Cookies on This Site

超纖薄系列

LSCB015-GK

超纖薄系列

(0)

超纖薄邊框

37.5mm 超纖薄邊框設計，讓 LSCB 系列可以在任何環境安裝和使用。

超纖薄深度

輕鬆完美安裝

輕鬆安裝

LSCB 系列可輕鬆從前端安裝並管理，無須在後端預留額外的維護空間。其 LED 模組也可方便用磁力工具，連接或中斷連接。
16: 9 FHD/UHD 配置

16: 9 FHD/UHD 配置

每個電視櫃都使用 16:9 的長寬比，與 FHD 和 UHD 內容顯示器最常用的相同。讓您可以繼續使用現有內容，而無需額外的編輯成本和時間。

提供 90° 轉角設計

如果您選購 90° 轉角選項，LSCB 系列可渾然天成融入空間，
並為客戶提供流暢完美的內容。

提供 90° 轉角設計

EMC B 級認證和防火設計

EMC B 級認證和防火設計

LSCB 系列具備 EMC B 級認證，並採用防火認證設計，不僅不會受到電磁波影響，即使著火也可防止火焰快速蔓延。
使用者特定客製化

使用者特定客製化

LSCB 系列提供迷你弧形電視櫃，可讓使用者客製化所需的弧度、凹面、凸面等各類螢幕。

* 左右側切割
* 根據半徑，裝置外殼尺寸大小會有變化。

與 LG 軟體解決方案相容

LSCB 系列由 LG 的高效能系統控制器提供技術支援，與 LG 軟體解決方案相容，包括 SuperSignCMS、LED Assistant 和 ConnectedCare，可協助客戶流暢經營業務。

與 LG 軟體解決方案相容

*「LG ConnectedCare」服務的可用性因地區而異，需另行購買。請聯絡所在地區的 LG 銷售代表，了解更多詳細資訊。
* LG ConnectedCare 可監控的項目：主機板（溫度、訊號狀態、FPGA 版本、乙太網路連接狀態）、接收卡（溫度、LED 電源）

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pitch Name

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.563

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    192 × 108

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    300 × 168.75

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.60

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2 × 2

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    384 × 216

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

    600 × 337.5 × 33.8

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.203

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

    6.0

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    29.6

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    409,600

  • Flatness of Cabinet

    ± 0.1 mm

  • Cabinet Material

    Die Casting Aluminum Alloy

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration)

    800

  • Color Temperature

    3,200-9,300 (K)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ± 0.003 Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    150

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    50

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    740

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    -10 °C to +45 °C

  • Operating Humidity

    0 - 80 % RH

  • IP rating Front / Rear

    IP30 / IP30

CONTROLLER(CVCA)

  • Input Interface

    HDMI / DP / OPS / USB

  • Input Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 @60Hz

  • Output Signal

    Gigabit Ethernet (16 ea)

  • Output Fiber Optical

    No

  • Control RJ45

    Yes

  • Control USB

    No

  • Electrical Power Consumption (W)

    50

  • Electrical Power Supply (V)

    AC 100-240 V

  • Mechanical Size (mm)

    443 (W) × 307.5 (D) × 63 (H) → EIA Standard Rack (2U)

  • Mechanical Weight (kg)

    4.9

  • Feature Signal Redundancy

    Yes

  • Feature HDR10

    Yes

CONTROLLER(LCIN006)

  • Input Interface

    HDMI / DVI

  • Input Resolution

    1,920 x 1,200 @60Hz

  • Output Signal

    Gigabit Ethernet (4 ea)

  • Output Fiber Optical

    No

  • Control RJ45

    No

  • Control USB

    Yes

  • Electrical Power Consumption (W)

    16

  • Electrical Power Supply (V)

    AC 100-240 V

  • Mechanical Size (mm)

    482.6 (W) × 250 (D) × 44.45 (H) → EIA Standard Rack (1U)

  • Mechanical Weight (kg)

    2.9

  • Feature Signal Redundancy

    Yes

  • Feature HDR10

    No

CONTROLLER(LCIN008(4K))

  • Input Interface

    HDMI / DVI / DP

  • Input Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 @60Hz

  • Output Signal

    Gigabit Ethernet (16 ea)

  • Output Fiber Optical

    4 ea

  • Control RJ45

    Yes

  • Control USB

    Yes

  • Electrical Power Consumption (W)

    30

  • Electrical Power Supply (V)

    AC 100-240 V

  • Mechanical Size (mm)

    482.6 (W) × 250 (D) × 96 (H) → EIA Standard Rack (3U)

  • Mechanical Weight (kg)

    4.6

  • Feature Signal Redundancy

    Yes

  • Feature HDR10

    Yes

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區