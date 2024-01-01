We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
超纖薄系列
超纖薄邊框
超纖薄深度
提供 90° 轉角設計
並為客戶提供流暢完美的內容。
* 左右側切割
* 根據半徑，裝置外殼尺寸大小會有變化。
與 LG 軟體解決方案相容
*「LG ConnectedCare」服務的可用性因地區而異，需另行購買。請聯絡所在地區的 LG 銷售代表，了解更多詳細資訊。
* LG ConnectedCare 可監控的項目：主機板（溫度、訊號狀態、FPGA 版本、乙太網路連接狀態）、接收卡（溫度、LED 電源）
所有規格
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pitch Name
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.563
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
192 × 108
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
300 × 168.75
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.60
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
2 × 2
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
384 × 216
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
600 × 337.5 × 33.8
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.203
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)
6.0
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
29.6
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet
± 0.1 mm
-
Cabinet Material
Die Casting Aluminum Alloy
-
Service Access
Front
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration)
800
-
Color Temperature
3,200-9,300 (K)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
14
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
150
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
50
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
740
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-10 °C to +45 °C
-
Operating Humidity
0 - 80 % RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
IP30 / IP30
CONTROLLER(CVCA)
-
Input Interface
HDMI / DP / OPS / USB
-
Input Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 @60Hz
-
Output Signal
Gigabit Ethernet (16 ea)
-
Output Fiber Optical
No
-
Control RJ45
Yes
-
Control USB
No
-
Electrical Power Consumption (W)
50
-
Electrical Power Supply (V)
AC 100-240 V
-
Mechanical Size (mm)
443 (W) × 307.5 (D) × 63 (H) → EIA Standard Rack (2U)
-
Mechanical Weight (kg)
4.9
-
Feature Signal Redundancy
Yes
-
Feature HDR10
Yes
CONTROLLER(LCIN006)
-
Input Interface
HDMI / DVI
-
Input Resolution
1,920 x 1,200 @60Hz
-
Output Signal
Gigabit Ethernet (4 ea)
-
Output Fiber Optical
No
-
Control RJ45
No
-
Control USB
Yes
-
Electrical Power Consumption (W)
16
-
Electrical Power Supply (V)
AC 100-240 V
-
Mechanical Size (mm)
482.6 (W) × 250 (D) × 44.45 (H) → EIA Standard Rack (1U)
-
Mechanical Weight (kg)
2.9
-
Feature Signal Redundancy
Yes
-
Feature HDR10
No
CONTROLLER(LCIN008(4K))
-
Input Interface
HDMI / DVI / DP
-
Input Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 @60Hz
-
Output Signal
Gigabit Ethernet (16 ea)
-
Output Fiber Optical
4 ea
-
Control RJ45
Yes
-
Control USB
Yes
-
Electrical Power Consumption (W)
30
-
Electrical Power Supply (V)
AC 100-240 V
-
Mechanical Size (mm)
482.6 (W) × 250 (D) × 96 (H) → EIA Standard Rack (3U)
-
Mechanical Weight (kg)
4.6
-
Feature Signal Redundancy
Yes
-
Feature HDR10
Yes