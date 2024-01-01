All-in-One Micro LED 顯示器

About Cookies on This Site

填充影像的正面
正視圖連
-15 度側視圖
-45 度側視圖
-90 度側視圖
+45 度後視圖
後視圖
正面介面
正面介面下方
正面介面蓋
右下方特寫
後方按鈕特寫

主要功能

  • 像素間距：0.78 mm
  • 屏幕尺寸：136” (Ultra HD)
  • 最高亮度（最大值，校準後）：500 nit
  • 展現極致純黑
  • 智能處理器
  • 嵌入式系統控制器及內置喇叭
更多

榮獲 2024 iF 設計獎

榮獲 2024 iF 設計獎

LG MAGNIT
All-in-One

LG MAGNIT All-in-One 憑藉先進科技和時尚設計享譽全球。

All-in-One Micro LED 顯示屏

豪華會議室內擺放着大型會議桌，窗外有優美風景，LAAA 系列的 LG MAGNIT All-in-One 螢幕掛在牆上。136 吋 LAAA 螢幕生動地展示會議簡報資料。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

微像素技術，提升視覺精準度

LG MAGNIT 的微像素間距技術提供卓越的視覺精度。我們先進的 LED 晶片提供令人印象深刻的細節精度和精確的光控制，在顯示器上提供水晶般清晰的影像。憑藉準確的色彩表達，每種色調都呈現出令人驚嘆的清晰度和深度，提供逼真的視覺體驗。使用 LG MAGNIT 享受精細的顯示技術。

LG MAGNIT All-in-One，由 LAAA 系列模組組成巨大螢幕，展現逼真色彩，清楚呈現夜景畫面。

利用 LST (LG表面處理技術)增強均勻性

LG MAGNIT 的創新晶片轉移和表面處理技術可增強白色均勻性並減少寬視角下的顏色失真，從而提供真實、準確的觀看體驗。此技術可確保卓越的色彩均勻性，從而實現卓越的影像品質。

傳統 LED 螢幕在不同的廣角下會形成色彩扭曲 (呈現紅色)，LG MAGNIT 則能在廣角下保持準確的色彩。

*LG 傳統 LED顯示器沒有 LG 的晶片轉移和表面處理技術。

利用黑色塗層技術實現致醇黑

LG MAGNIT 將微型晶片直接粘合到電路板上。此先進且精確的方法，結合了黑色塗層技術和晶片與電路板之間縮小的間距，創造出令人驚嘆的黑色表現力，與 SMD 型 LED 顯示器相比脫穎而出。這使其成為顯示需要深黑色的內容的理想選擇，確保每個圖像豐富、充滿活力且栩栩如生。

傳統 SMD LED 使用較大晶片，晶片外殼的顔色也會令熒幕整體呈現灰色。而 Micro LED 則直接在基板上嵌入微型晶片，並將非晶片區域塗為黑色，從而呈現深邃黑色。

Alpha 7 處理器帶來AI驅動的觀看體驗

LG MAGNIT 採用先進的 AI 驅動的 Alpha 7 智慧處理器，提高清晰度並帶來身臨其境的觀看體驗。其先進的人工智慧技術使處理器能夠識別和分析內容，為每個單獨的場景客製化顯示設置，以創建高度逼真和生動的圖像。

經 Alpha 7 處理器的最佳化處理，夜空中的星雲顯得更鮮明生動，畫質更清晰銳利。

人們正在會議中，而會議室裝有 LAAA 系列及其內建喇叭，該人們一邊觀看顯示螢幕，一邊聆聽音效。

一體式 LED 螢幕、內建揚聲器

LAAA 系列是一款136吋大螢幕，並包含嵌入式控制器和內建揚聲器的一體化封裝形式提供的 LED 顯示器。消除了 LED 顯示器安裝困難、複雜的偏見，不需要控制器連接或模組配置。經過簡單的安裝過程後，您所需要做的就是像家庭電視一樣用遙控器打開螢幕。

透過 LG webOS 智能平台，可安排多項工作同時完成。

WebOS 的高效能

內建四核心 SoC（系統單晶片）可以同時執行多個任務，以提供流暢的內容播放。此外，LG WebOS 智慧平台透過直覺的 GUI 增強了使用者便利性，並為 SI 或/和開發人員提供簡單的應用程式開發工具*，例如 SDK（軟體開發套件）、SCAP、範例應用程式。

簡單的安裝過程

使用5個組裝的 LDM（LED 模組）安裝 LG MAGNIT AIO 。由於 LG MAGNIT 的專業模組對齊流程，由30個模組組成的單元已經預先配置，讓間隙更小。您只要緊緊握住螢幕及其精緻的邊框和後蓋，然後連接電源（LAAA015 一個，LAAA007兩個）。然後即可實現整潔的安裝，無需複雜的電源連接。

有 4 張圖片演示安裝步驟：用壁掛式安裝將螢幕框架安裝在牆上、將預先組裝好的 5 個 LDM 安裝到框架上、組裝邊框並連接電源線。

*需要額外固定的螺絲或安裝壁掛/配件。

會議室墻上安裝著 LAAA 系列顯示屏，在辦公室會議模式下，顯示屏顯示會議室資料，如房間號碼、會議議程、時間等。

辦公室會議模式

透過辦公室會議模式，可以輕鬆配置會議室詳細信息，例如會議室號碼和目前時間。它還包括自動輸入切換、報告計時器等便利功能以及自動亮度和圖片模式等可調節設定。

會議室配置顯示器，而另一個配置 AV 控制系統，可讓使用者控制 LAAA 系列。

與 AV 控制系統相容

LAAA 系列支援 Crestron Connected®*，與專業視音頻控制高度相容，實現無縫整合與自動化控制**，提升業務管理效率。

易於使用的 Magic Remote

使用 LG Magic Remote，您可以像使用滑鼠一樣選擇並運行顯示器的選單，並且其遊標可以當作雷射筆使用。此外，透過遙控器上新增的「FREEZE」按鈕，使用者可以在PC上切換內容時暫時凍結螢幕，從而使用戶能夠在不暴露切換過程的情況下進行不間斷的會議。

兩張圖片展示 LG 智慧遙控器的功能。左邊的圖片展示如何將智慧遙控器用作激光筆，在 LAAA 螢幕上進行指示。右邊的圖片則展示「畫面凍結功能」，按下智慧遙控器上的 Freeze 按鈕後，安裝在會議室中的 LAAA 螢幕內容凍結在一個畫面上，而不會顯示電腦上內容的變化過程。

*FREEZE 功能僅在 LAAA 系列連接至外部輸入訊號時可用。

LG 的無線螢幕分享解決方案：LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share 是一款無線螢幕共享解決方案，只需透過 LAAA 系列、USB 傳輸單元及其應用程式即可輕鬆分享螢幕。您只需使用 USB 轉接器按鈕和嵌入式 Wi-Fi* 將個人 PC 螢幕分享到顯示器，並且無需遙控器即可調整所連接顯示器的基本設定值（音量、影像模式、自動亮度等）。此外，辦公室會議模式**可協助您在會議開始前顯示議程和備註。

一共有 3 張圖片，分別代表 3 個步驟，助您安裝 One:Quick Share 的 USB 加密工具，並以無線屏幕共享分享個人螢幕。 第一張圖片展示如何將 USB 加密工具和 LG 數位顯示器配對。第二張圖片中，一個人拿著 USB 加密工具，試圖將其連接到 PC。最後一張圖片中，人們正在會議之中，而 USB 加密工具裝置正連接到筆記型電腦上，並透過牆上的 LAEC 共享螢幕。

*使用者需要在顯示器的網路選單中設定啟用 SoftAP。

**使用者可以在顯示器的 EZ 設定選單中啟用辦公室會議模式。

***LG One:Quick Share 需另外購買，與~Windows10、~MacOS 10.15 作業系統的 PC 相容。

列印

所有規格

資訊

  • 型號名稱

    LAAA007-G2

物理參數

  • 像素配置

    Micro

  • 像素間距 (mm)

    P0.78

  • 模組解析度 (WxH)

    3,840x2,160

  • 模組尺寸（WxH，mm）

    300x112.5

  • 物理像素密度（像素/㎡）

    1638400

  • 機櫃平坦度 (mm)

    ±0.2

  • 機櫃材質

    Steel

  • 服務進入點

    Front

光學規格

  • 最大亮度（校準後，nit）

    500 / Peak 1,000

  • 色溫 (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • 視角（橫向）

    160

  • 視角（縱向）

    160

  • 亮度均勻度

    0.95

  • 色彩均勻度

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • 對比度

    25,000:1 @10lux

  • 處理深度（位元）

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

電氣 規格

  • 供電 (V)

    100 to 240

  • 幀率 (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • 更新率 (Hz)

    3840

運作 規格

  • 作業溫度 (℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

  • 作業濕度

    10~80%RH

  • IP 等級正面

    IP50

  • IP 等級背面

    IP20

  • LED 使用壽命（半亮度）

    100000

標準

  • 認證

    Safety 60950-1,
    EMC Class A, BS476 Part7 Class1

環境

  • 環境

    RoHS

控制器

  • 控制器

    Embedded(webOS)

90 度切角

  • 90 度切角

