43UR762H9ZC

43" Series 4K UHD Hospitality TV Pro:Centric | UR762H 

(5)
Front view with infill image
Print

All Spec

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

ErP Class

A+

On Power Consumption

42W

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

58

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

Power Cable

YES (1.5M / Straight)

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

AI Sound

YES

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

LG Sound Sync

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (x3)

USB (Ver.)

YES (x2 / 2.0)

RF In

YES (x2)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

Headphone Out

YES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

DESIGN

Tool Name

UP8000

Stand Type

No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

Front Colour

Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

43

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Brightness (Typ.)

300 nit

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

EzManager

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

WOL

YES

SNMP

YES

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Multi IR Code

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

Welcome Video

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Insert Image

YES

One Channel Map

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Line Out)

Instant ON

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Port Block

YES

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Conformal Coating

YES

Energy Saving mode

YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

Pro:Centric Cloud

YES

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

MECHANICAL

VESA Compatible

200 x 200 mm

Kensington Lock

YES

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )

YES (Need Stand)

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

119.6W

Power Consumption(Typ)

97.2W

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Web Browser

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Mood Display

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

Bluetooth

YES

Soft AP

YES

Screen Share

YES

DIAL

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

IoT

YES

STANDARD

Safety

CB, CU TR

EMC

CE

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

SDR Grade

G

SDR On mode

54W

HDR Grade

G

HDR On mode

80W

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

967 x 564 x 57.1 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1055 x 660 x 142 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

Weight without Stand

8.8 kg

Weight in Shipping

10.7 kg

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

BEACON

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(43UR762H9ZC)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43UR762H9ZC)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(43UR762H9ZC)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(43UR762H9ZC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (43UR762H9ZC)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(43UR762H9ZC)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.