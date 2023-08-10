We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
ErP Class
-
A+
-
On Power Consumption
-
42W
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
58
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.5M / Straight)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (x3)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (x2 / 2.0)
-
RF In
-
YES (x2)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
Tool Name
-
UP8000
-
Stand Type
-
No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed
-
Front Colour
-
Ashed Blue
-
Size (Inch)
-
43
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300 nit
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Line Out)
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Conformal Coating
-
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
VESA Compatible
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
119.6W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
97.2W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Mood Display
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
SDR Grade
-
G
-
SDR On mode
-
54W
-
HDR Grade
-
G
-
HDR On mode
-
80W
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
967 x 564 x 57.1 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1055 x 660 x 142 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm
-
Weight without Stand
-
8.8 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
10.7 kg
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
