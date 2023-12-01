About Cookies on This Site

colourful christmas calendar with opening door for each day of pre christmas period

LG Advent Calendar

Gifts behind every door
until Christmas

Buy from LG.com for a chance to win our daily gifts* and the ultimate grand prizes**

Elevate your lifestyle with the all-new LG Stanbyme

Elevate your lifestyle with the
all-new LG StanbyME

Dive into the brilliance of its smart touch screen with wireless design and endless possibilities.

large lg washing machine with full load of washing inside

Wash More
Launder Less

 

Clear your laundry pile in a single load with our large capacity laundry appliances

Up to 40% off selected speakers

LG XBOOM Go

Up to 40% off
selected LG speakers

 

Don't miss the gift of sound

Up to £400 off selected Soundbars

Save up to £400
on LG Soundbars

 

Enhance your home cinema experience, with high quality sound.

Live Mindfully: Upcycle, Refresh, Revive

Caring Choices
Make a Real Difference

 

Live Mindfully: Upcycle, Refresh, Revive

Life's Good.

Life's good when you become
an LG Member

 

Discover insider benefits from incredible discounts to exclusive events' access - Join us now!

Build your own package and save up to 20%

LG Member Select Shop

Enjoy significant savings
when purchasing
multiple items

 

Save 15% on 2 products or 20% on any 3 products

The No.1 Home Entertainment Brand voted by Which?

Unrivalled

LG, the No 1 Home Entertainment Brand voted by Which?

Great Offers for You

Great offers for you

Find amazing deals on our latest products only on LG.com

Two ladies smiling while looking at a mobile phone

Refer-a-friend

Give 10% off, Get 10% off

Feature Product Story

This is an image of LG SIGNATURE all-in-one Washer & Dryer.

LG SIGNATURE

LIVE BEYOND


Experience next-level living
Timeless design, superb craftsmanship, and boundless innovation

This is an image of the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K television.

Products

The Essence of Innovation

LG SIGNATURE blends art and innovation to make every moment beyond expectation.

This is an image of the published Monocle brand book.

Brand Story

Tales of Inspiration

Tune into LG SIGNATURE's journey through Monocle’s lens.

 

This is an image of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing onstage.

Partnership

The Spirit of Collaboration

LG SIGNATURE and the RPO worked closely together to harmonise technology and art.

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

LG OLED evo G3

Showcasing a
Decade's Innovation

An image of the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 against a circuit board with blue lights emitting from the chip, representing its power.

All-New Processor

Always-Evolving Intelligence

An image of a white tiger against a black background depicting Brightness Booster Max.

Brightness Booster Max

Even Brighter OLED

An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city-view apartment with a Soundbar below.

One Wall Design

Flush Wallpaper Fit

This is an image showing the Instaview Fridge Freezers

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

This is an image of knocking on the Instaview Fridge Freezers

InstaView™

Rock Every Occasion
with Us

This is an image showing the DoorCooling+™ function.

DoorCooling+™

Chill Your Fridge Contents Faster

This is an image showing the UVnano™ function.

UVnano™

Built-in UV LED Light Keeps Your Water Clean

Gaming Monitors.

Gaming Monitors

Born to Game

gram SuperSlim.

10.9mm & 990g

The Thinnest gram Ever

gram Style.

OLED Display & Sleek Finish

Designed to Turn Heads

gram +view.

Expansive Portable Monitor 

Expand Your View

LG Experience

Tips, guides and techy deep dives—straight from the source. 

Experience the best and latest from LG

Experience the Best and Latest from LG

How Do I Choose the Right Wash Cycle?

How Do I Choose the Right Wash Cycle?

The History of the OLED TV

The History of the OLED TV

Our Picks for You

Become an LG Member

Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

 

Welcome Voucher
Welcome Voucher

Get 5% off your first purchase when you join

Exclusive Pricing

Exclusive Pricing

Receive an extra 2% membership discount

Free Delivery

Free Delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com