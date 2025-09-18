We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Why choose xboom by will.i.am?
Experiential Architect for xboom
will.i.am, a nine-time Grammy winner and a tech entrepreneur, actively spearheaded the development of new xboom. ‘xboom by will.i.am’ integrate advanced AI technology to ensure premium sound quality and pioneer stylish design.
Signature sound by will.i.am
Every sound coming from xboom is crafted with unparalleled artistry of will.i.am. Even the sounds accompanying the operation of xboom have been exclusively developed by the artist, delivering extraordinary sound UI.
Stylish design meets pop culture
Designed to push boundaries and enhance comfort, while keeping all the fun with style inspired by pop culture. Compact size and a convenient strap make it easy to carry your speaker everywhere.
AI-powered audio experience
AI analyses audio and adjusts sound to suit the genre and space. Enhance the ambiance with AI lighting that harmonises with your music.
Introducing xboom by will.i.am series
Grab your music on the go
Your go-to speaker for outdoor adventures. Dynamic sound comes in style, with a convenient strap. With military grade durability and IP67 rating, it’s built to thrive in various outdoor settings. Whether you’re hiking or biking, this portable speaker is designed to keep your tunes playing wherever you go. So, grab your music and hit the road.
*Passed 7 U.S military standard (MIL-STD 810H) durability tests conducted by an independent laboratory. Passing these tests does not imply suitability for military use.
Stage ready anywhere, carry party vibe everywhere
Planning to throw an epic party? Blast the party anthem and turn up the heat with 120W of powerful signature sound and booming bass. Wedge design lets you transform any space into a stage. AI lighting that syncs with the music, while karaoke & DJ mix sets add extra fun to the vibe.
Bounce to your rhythm anytime, anywhere
Unleash your sound wherever you go. Crafted for those who live life to the fullest, xboom Bounce is your personal audio powerhouse. With booming bass and crystal-clear highs, it transforms every space—whether you're dancing in your living room, soaking up the sun at the beach, or setting the mood at your camping escapade.
Buds on, vibe on
Buds on, escape the noise and dive into your own world. Rich, clear sound from the graphene driver comes to life with outstanding ANC. Secure yet comfortable fit with the ear hook design keeps your buds snugly in place. Enjoy up to 30 hrs of playtime to keep your vibe going.
*Up to 30 hrs of playtime with intermittent charging in the cradle, with ANC off.
