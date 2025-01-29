Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
xboom Buds - Wireless Bluetooth earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation

Key Features

  • Audio tuned to perfection by will.i.am
  • Cutting-edge Graphene-coated drivers for supreme sound
  • Active Noise Cancellation to focus on your music
  • Secure yet comfortable fit with ear-hook design
  • Water-resistant IPX4 rating
  • Long battery life - Up to 30 hours
LG UltraGear OLED logo

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style. 

xboom buds' cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds

LG has unveiled a new line of xboom, including wireless speakers and earbuds, in collaboration with will.i.am. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. With his experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FTY, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound and call quality.

On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.

Richer, clearer, and more immersive sound

Paper-thin yet strong as steel. A driver made from cutting-edge graphene material delivers pristine sound comparable to high-end speakers.

*The Graphene Driver uses a graphene-coated diaphragm.

An unit of white earbud places in the center and sound waves goes through the earbud from left to right showing the Ambient noise compared with ANC

Outstanding low-frequency noise reduction

xboom Buds are particularly effective in reducing low-frequency noise from car engines and tire-road friction.

A graph showing how much the low-frequency noise decreases from 3 different brands: LG xboom Buds, Brand A and Brand B.

*The graph is based on the result 

of the internal testing by LG

**Average value of ANC attenuation ranges from 100Hz to 900Hz

***xboom Buds are effective in attenuating low-frequency noise below 1kHz such as that from car engine and tire-road friction

A pair of white xboom Buds for illustrating the 3 microphones it has.

3 microphones for crystal clear calls

The built-in mics filter out background noise while you’re on the phone. Two beamforming mics detect and focus on your voice to ensure it’s heard with full clarity.

Battery life

Up to 30 hrs of playtime

Long-lasting battery life of xboom Buds will surprise you. Enjoy up to 10 hours of continuous listening, and an extra 20 hours by charging from the case.

*7.5 hrs of continuous listening and 24 hrs with charging in the cradle when ANC is on.

Water-resistant

Wetness won’t get in the way

Enjoy uninterrupted sound during your workouts or on humid days. xboom Buds stay protected from sweat and moisture with an IPX4 water-resistant rating.

A person's left ear with a unit of white xboom Buds in it. Above the earbud, there's a two-way arrow.

Ear Hook Deisgn

A hook to stay fit

Our new ear hook design gives a secure yet comfortable fit. Enjoy your walk or stroll with your earbuds right in place.

On the left above will.i.am's rear face stays looking at his left side, wearing sunglasses and pointing ear buds in his ear with his index finger. On the right above two white earbuds' images stays. In the middle-left will.i.am's portrait image is placed facing the front, wearing earbud, cap and sunglasses. In the middle-right will.i.am's another portrait image stays also wearing earbud, cap and sunglasses. Below xboom Buds' cradle with earbuds within stays in will.i.am's hand.

New xboom Buds with audio crafted by will.i.am

Auracast

xboom Buds support Auracast

Boost your music by linking multiple Auracast devices for synchronised playback.

In the picture above a docent is giving a tour to 3 people and all of them are wearing xboom Buds. In the picture below in the airport there's a screen with flight information and a guy is listening to the information using xboom Buds.

xboom Buds App

Optimised to suit you

Adjust the setting of your earbuds on the exclusive app designed for xboom Buds. Optimised to fit your needs with various features like EQ settings. The app supports iOS, Android, and LG gram’s Windows. 

On a cell phone stays xboom Buds app's main screen. To the left there's the same app's Sound Effect adjustment feature UI image and to the right there're Touch function and Find my earbuds feature UI images each.

Auracast Assistant

Auracast available on any device

xboom Buds provide Auracast Assistant. Through the exclusive Buds app, you can experience Auracast even on devices that don’t natively support it. This works on any mobile phone, regardless of the brand.

From upper left side, xboom Buds' cradle opened with earbuds in it, xboom Bounces' upper left part, xboom Stage 301's right bottom part and xboom Grab's side are shown. Each of them is barely seen just like they're located in the darkness with little and colored light coming in.

*In the center there's a cell phone showing xboom Buds app's various menus and beside the cell  phone there're picture drawings of a tablet, a laptop and other devices.

A white laptop, LG gram is powered on in the center and shows xboom Buds app's connected screen on the bottom right. Beside the laptop a white xboom Buds' creadle with a pair of earbuds is placed and a 'connected' sign is drawn between them.

Connectivity

Buds and gram, a perfect match in every way

xboom Buds work seamlessly with the gram with great synergy. After instant connection, you can control your buds on the gram right away.

Complementary connectivity

Shows connection status with a pop-up and information display after initial paring during subsequent connections. Speedy, hassle-free connection boosts productivity.

Instant access to sound adjustment

Adjust your xboom Buds on the gram instantly, through the app developed for the gram. You can control settings such as ANC and EQ right on the screen without interrupting the content you’re enjoying. 

Matching design

Complete your style with a cohesive design, featuring matching black and white colours.

Key Spec

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

All Spec

SOUND SOLUTION

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    6

EQ

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Customised EQ

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • LC3

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Auracast

    Yes

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

    Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Earbuds (ANC off)

    10

  • Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    30

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Case

    2.5

  • Earbuds

    1

CONVENIENCE

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Companion App

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

  • Multi-Point

    Yes

  • USB-C type Charging Port

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Earbud

    25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

  • Charging Case

    63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

WEIGHT

  • Product Net Weight

    5.3 g

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    36.0 g

ACCESSORY

  • Normal Silicon Eargels

    Yes

  • Ear hook

    Yes

  • QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

    Yes

  • Safety Information & Warranty Card

    Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806096327326

SPEAKER

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

  • Etc

    Graphene-coated Diaphragm

  • Unit Size (Φ)

    10Φ

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

