LG Washing Machine Buying Guide
Whatever your laundry needs, LG has the washing machine to suit your lifestyle. Read on to learn how to choose the best washing machine for your household, assessing size, capacity, features and energy consumption. Find out too about the cutting-edge LG technology that delivers an efficient, effective wash every time.