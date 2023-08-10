About Cookies on This Site

Washing Machine Buying Guide Size & Capacity Choice of colours Performance & Features Energy Efficiency FAQ
Washing Machine Buying Guide
LG Washing Machine Buying Guide1

LG Washing Machine Buying Guide

Whatever your laundry needs, LG has the washing machine to suit your lifestyle. Read on to learn how to choose the best washing machine for your household, assessing size, capacity, features and energy consumption. Find out too about the cutting-edge LG technology that delivers an efficient, effective wash every time.

What size washing machine do I need?

Washing machines generally come in standard dimensions, so it’s the capacity that will determine your choice. Drum capacity measures the maximum washing load in kg that your appliance can accommodate. The key is choosing the right LG Washing Machine for your needs. We recommend as a rough guide:

LG-Washing-Machine-Buying-Guide-04-D

8kg can wash up to 30 shirts, for single households.
9kg can wash up to 45 shirts, enough for small families.
10.5kg can wash between 50-55 shirts, for average families.
12kg can wash up to 60 shirts, for larger families.

*Capacity guide is based on cotton wash cycle and may differ for other cycles.

Bigger Capacity, Same Size

Thanks to the innovative engineering and design of LG Washing Machines, our appliances offer increased drum capacity whilst keeping the same dimensions. So, if you have a larger family but limited space, you can still opt for one of our larger capacity machines, enabling you to wash more laundry per load while enjoying a perfect fit in your home.

More good news: larger capacity does not automatically make for increased energy and water consumption.

Your intelligent LG Washing Machine calculates the perfect wash for the weight and type of laundry load every time, saving you money on water and power. That means you can choose a bigger capacity LG Washing Machine knowing that it won’t push up your bills.

Washers with Bigger Capacity

How to Measure & Fit Right

All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. It’s only the depth that changes depending on the drum size.

 

Dimensions: W 600mm x H 850mm x D 565-675mm

 

Use this five-point checklist to ensure your LG Washing Machine will be the perfect fit for your home:

 

1 There must be enough space behind and around your washing machine for piping and installation. Make sure to read clearing space requirements for your model before ordering.

 

2 Check there is enough clearance in front of your washing machine to open the door.

 

3 Think about how you will get your washing machine to its final destination. Will it fit through doorways / up the stairs / inside a communal elevator? Make sure to measure and plan the access route beforehand as the installation might cause you problems.

 

4 Ensure there is a power source within reach. LG recommends plugging your washing machine directly into the mains power, not via an extension cord.

 

5 Stacking is a good way to save floor space – but do check there is a compatible stacking kit for your washer and dryer.

Choice of Colours

White

A classic white finish offers a timeless appeal and makes it simple to match your LG Washing Machine with existing appliances.

Black Steel

Many LG Washing Machines are available in Black Steel: guaranteed to give your laundry space that ‘wow’ factor.

Graphite

Choose this shade if you are looking for a chic darker option but don’t want to go all the way to Black.

White
Black Steel
Graphite
White
Black Steel
Graphite
White

White

A classic white finish offers a timeless appeal and makes it simple to match your LG Washing Machine with existing appliances.

Black Steel

Black Steel

Many LG Washing Machines are available in Black Steel: guaranteed to give your laundry space that ‘wow’ factor.

Graphite

Graphite

Choose this shade if you are looking for a chic darker option but don’t want to go all the way to Black.

Check individual product pages to find out which colourways are available for your choice of LG Washing Machine.

Performance & Features

Once you’ve established what size and capacity Washing Machine you need, it’s time to compare models for the performance and features which will make your laundry experience simple, fast and smart.

All-in-One Washer Dryer Combo

All-in-One Washer Dryer Combo1

Whether it’s for saving precious space or the convenience of getting both washing and drying done in the same tub, LG Washer Dryers can offer a great alternative to the standard washer + dryer arrangement. By combining washer and dryer in one machine, they’ll save you a great deal of space and time and there’s no need to transfer laundry from one machine to another. Just make sure you are aware of washing and drying capacity differences as explained below:

Washing & Drying Capacity in Washer Dryer

The drying capacity of a Washer Dryer is generally smaller than its wash load capacity. This is because the drying process requires more space in the drum, allowing hot air to circulate efficiently to dry your items.

When choosing a washer dryer, make sure the drying capacity meets your needs. When using a washer dryer, either reduce the washing load or remove some items before you switch from wash to drying mode.

tv-qned-07-01-smart-thinq-desktop

Intelligent Fabric Care with AI DD™

Never quite sure which cycle to choose? LG’s AI DD™ washing machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your clothing. The result? 18% better fabric protection*, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting appliance.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*AI DD is available in 3 cycles. (Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

Incredibly Fast & Thoroughly
Clean - TurboWash™ 360˚

LG's swift TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs.
The innovative 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray – combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456: edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Results may differ depending on the environment.

Steam Out Allergens & Wrinkles with Steam+™

LG’s proprietary Steam+™ technology effectively tackles both allergens and wrinkles. Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and up to 99.9% of dust mites. Wrinkle Care re-applies steam after the spin cycle to reduce wrinkles by 30%, leaving fabrics crisp and clean.

*Allergy Care Cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of house dust mites

*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton Cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the Cotton Cycle without that option. Results may differ depending on clothes and environment.

*Wrinkle Care function is available in 6 cycles.

Automatic Detergent Dispensing

Pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. LG’s auto-dosing ezDispense™ technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time, prolongs the life of your clothing. Super convenient plus good for the environment. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power.

*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab; cotton cycle with "normal" detergent level. Default detergent dosage amount is 42 ml and softener amount is 30 ml.

Innovative & Elegant Design

LG Washing Machines are packed with innovative designs and safety features including: larger, user-friendly dial with metallic finish; larger display with improved interface; scratch-proof tempered glass door; hygienic, durable stainless steel lifter. Every element is designed to make your life better.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

Smart Laundry with WiFi Connection and Control – LG ThinQ™ App

Forgot to switch on the washing machine? No worries with the LG ThinQ™ app, which connects with your Smart Washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with just the tap of a button or using voice assistant control, receive smart notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles - all via WiFi anytime, anywhere.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Powering Laundry Innovation -
Inverter DirectDrive Motor™

LG Washing Machine appliances are powered by intelligent Inverter DirectDrive™ technology. DirectDrive™ motors mean that your washing drum is operated directly by an inverter motor without a belt or pulley: fewer moving parts mean less to go wrong. That makes for better durability as well as less vibration, and less noise in your LG Washing Machine. DirectDrive™ technology combined with artificial intelligence in LG appliances draws on the power big data to deliver an ever more effective and intelligent washing machine to meet your laundry needs.
Energy Efficiency In Your Washing Machine

The innovative technology built into LG Washers saves both time and energy on your laundry; many of our washing machines enjoy a top-grade Triple A rating in energy efficiency, spin performance and noise levels*. Combine this with ezDispense™

functionality that delivers exactly the right dose of detergent for your wash, AI technology that ‘reads’ your laundry for perfect washing performance, and TurboWash™ settings that save time and water, and you can be confident your LG Washing Machine is delivering optimal performance and energy efficiency**.

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE.

2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014.

3) The result may vary depend on the usage environment.

**The result may vary depend on the usage enviroment.

Search for Your Perfect
LG Washing Machine

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

What is the standard size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.

Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8-9kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 10.5-12kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity in the same size washing machine.

Q.

What cycle do I wash clothes on?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to figure out an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance and thus reduces the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).

When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst). Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

Q.

Is washing machine with dryer worth it?

A.

Washer dryers are a good alternative to the standard washer + dryer arrangement if space is at a premium or if you prefer the convenience of completing your laundry without having to wait for the washer to finish before transferring wet clothes to the dryer. If you only use dryer functionality occasionally, you may also prefer a combi appliance. Do bear in mind, however, that the drying capacity of a Washer Dryer is generally smaller than its wash load capacity. Check out LG’s range of high performance washer dryers here.

Q.

Is it better to have separate washer and dryer?

A.

From a results point of view, the LG combined Washer Dryer performs to the same high standard as separate appliances. However, the advantage of having individual machines is that you can be washing a second load while the first one is drying. A stand-alone dryer is also likely to have greater capacity than a combi washer-dryer appliance. Artificial intelligence within your LG appliances means you can link your washer and dryer, enabling them to ‘talk’ to each other and engage the correct drying cycle without you having to intervene.

Q.

What can a smart washing machine do?

A.

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 18% better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer.

LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with just the tap of a button or using voice assistant control, receive smart notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles - all via the ThinQ™ app.

Q.

What does steam do in a washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam+™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles both allergens and wrinkles. Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and up to 99.9% of dust mites. Wrinkle Care re-applies steam after the spin cycle to reduce wrinkles by 30%, leaving fabrics crisp and clean.

Q.

What is a quick wash on LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray – combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.

Q.

What is AI DD in an LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

Is direct drive washing machine better?

A.

A DirectDrive™ motor is so named because it connects directly to the washing tub without a belt or pulley. Fewer moving parts means fewer parts to wear out or break down, which is one of the reasons why LG’s DirectDrive™ Washing Machines are so durable. They also create less vibration which means less noise!

Q.

Is LG’s TurboWash™ worth having?

A.

Absolutely! LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with no compromise on wash quality or, fabric care. Effective speed washing is achieved through the combination of a 3D Multi Spray and an intelligent Inverter Pump which together achieve the perfect balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion inside your LG Washing Machine.

Q.

What is auto dosing?

A.

The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time, prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keeps front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!