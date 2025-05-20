Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A person holding a smartphone displaying the LG ThinQ app while enjoying a cup of coffee.

ThinQ® helps make
life happen

A platform for your smart LG appliances and devices, ThinQ® puts control and convenience at your fingertips, to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home.

ThinQ® helps make life happen

Designed to fit your lifestyle

A platform for your smart LG appliances and devices, ThinQ® puts control and convenience at your fingertips, to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home.

A modern kitchen featuring an LG refrigerator. A product cut is shown in the bottom right corner of the image.

Refriferator

LG Washer and a decorative vase is positioned nearby. A product cut is shown in the bottom right corner of the image.

Washer

LG Dryer and a laundry bascket is positioned nearby. A product cut is shown in the bottom right corner of the image.

Dryer

LG air conditioner mounted on the wall. A product cut is shown in the bottom right corner of the image.

Air Conditioner

A smiling woman sitting on a couch using her smartphone in a bright living room.

Elevate every moment with ThinQ UP

ThinQ UP is not just an upgrade- it's a journey towards a enjoyable and purposeful living experience. Make every moment in your home more delightful.

Elevate every moment with ThinQ UP
Kitchen Living Air

Designed to fit your lifestyle

Night View

Tailor nighttime brightness at
your fingertips

Once upgraded, you can set the nighttime brightness of the interior lighting in finer increments, allowing for a more customized and comfortable night view.

*Above video is for illustrative purposes only and may look different than the actual product.

Advanced laundry care beyond clean

A video shows an LG washer and different ending melodies. The video ends by showing LG ThinQ app.

Seasonal Ending Melody

End every laundry cycle with your seasonal melody

With seasonal ending melodies, you can choose the perfect sound to celebrate the end of your wash.

*Above video is for illustrative purposes only and may look different than the actual product.

Custom Splash Screen

Bring joy to your laundry routine
with custom startup screens

    • A close-up of the control panel on an LG Washer.

      Personalize your washer's startup screen with

      unique themes.

    • A close-up of the control panel on an LG Dryer.

      Experience a fresh and joyful start every time you do laundry.

*Above images are for illustrative purposes only and may look different than the actual product.

Stay cooler with smarter control 

A video shows an LG air conditioner and different start, end sounds. The video ends by showing LG ThinQ app.

Start/End Sound

Refresh your atmosphere with seasonal tunes

LG DUALCOOL brings you fresh seasonal alert sounds to keep your day vibrant.

*Above video is for illustrative purposes only and may look different than the actual product.

*The applicable models are expected to be expanded, and they may be adjusted according to timing considerations.

An elderly woman with gray hair, wearing glasses, sitting on a couch and smiling while using a phone.

Appliances that evolve with you

ThinQ UP lets you customize your smart appliances the way you want. Download new functions and enhancements based on your lifestyle and personal preferences.

Appliances that evolve with you

*ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*To utilize the ThinQ function, it is necessary to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and establish a connection to Wi-Fi.

*Check your phone's specification before use (Android OS 9.0 or higher, iOS 15.0 or higher.)

*The mobile application screen shown above is for illustrative purpose only and may look different from the actual application and its versions.

*This ThinQ UP service is available for the LG Washer model# F4WX9092, F4WX9092B in Germany, F4W9009TBC, F4W9009TWC in England, F94X92WSTE in France as of March 2025. 

*This ThinQ UP service is available for the LG Dryer model# RT90X8C in Germany, RH9X71WH, RH9X76WH, RH9X76BM in France as of March 2025.

*This ThinQ UP service is available for the LG MoodUP Refrigerator model# GMV960NNME in Germany, England, Spain, Italy, France, Poland as of March 2025.

*The applicable models are expected to be expanded, and they may be adjusted according to timing considerations.