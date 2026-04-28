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LG UltraGear monitor

An Easter bunny runs in front of a living space filled with LG products

3 ultragrear lg monitors on a shiny concrete floor

3 ultragrear lg monitors on a shiny concrete floor

Time to get ready to feel the rush

 

With Forza Horizon 6 launching, it's time to gear up with LG UltraGear’s visual precision and SteelSeries’ performance‑driven gear. Buy select LG UltraGear 2026 monitors and unlock exclusive SteelSeries rewards — because every race deserves the perfect setup.

 

How it works:

1. Buy an eligible LG UltraGear 2026 monitor.

2. Register your purchase.

3. Wait 30 days to get your free SteelSeries gear.

 

Offer valid while stocks last. Subject to terms.

 

Choose your perfect LG appliance and claim your free Ecover products

lg ultragear monitor 480hz speed

lg ultragear monitor 480hz speed

Built for speed. Rewarded for performance

 

Just like on the open road, every millisecond matters. Purchase a participating LG UltraGear monitor and get your choice of free SteelSeries products — designed to sharpen your reflexes and elevate your setup.

3 lg unltragear monitors on standing on a shiny surface

3 lg unltragear monitors on standing on a shiny surface

Why LG UlraGear monitors are built for gamers

 

See Every Turn with Absolute Clarity 

When speed takes over, visuals matter most. LG UltraGear monitors deliver ultra‑fast response times, adaptive sync, and ultra‑smooth motion so you can react instantly — whether it’s a last‑second drift or a high‑speed chase.

 

Engineered for Competition 

From the intensity of close races to the precision of pro‑level play, LG UltraGear gives you the clarity, colour accuracy, and consistency that competitive gamers demand.

 

Stay Locked In, Frame After Frame 

With OLED, evo, and Micro LED technology, LG UltraGear ensures deep blacks, vibrant detail, and near‑zero blur — so you never miss a moment that matters.

SteelSeries products displayed in a 3 by 3 grid

SteelSeries products displayed in a 3 by 3 grid

Why SteelSeries is the perfect partner

 

Hear Every Engine Roar 

SteelSeries headsets are built to immerse you in the game — from roaring engines to subtle environmental cues — so you always know what’s coming before it happens.

 

Designed for Focus and Comfort 

Whether you’re pushing your limits over long sessions or competing in intense matches, SteelSeries gear keeps you focused, comfortable, and in control.

 

Partnering for Performance 

This collaboration combines LG UltraGear’s visual mastery with SteelSeries’ audio and accessory excellence — giving you a setup that performs as hard as you do.

What you can get

LG OLED evo AI G6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG OLED evo AI G6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

Ready to take the lead?

With LG UltraGear and SteelSeries, every race is sharper, louder and more immersive. Get ready for the podium. 

Ready to take the lead? Buy Now

Become an LG Member

Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

Sign InJoin Us

Welcome Voucher

Get 5% off your first purchase when you join

Exclusive Pricing

Receive an extra 2% membership discount

Free Delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com

Additional fees may apply based on region

1) Welcome 5% Discount Voucher - Receive a Welcome Voucher giving a 5% discount on your first purchase when you join. Voucher is only valid for products, including accessories, purchased online at lg.com/uk. Voucher code must be applied to shopping cart to redeem this offer. Welcome voucher is valid for the first 90 days since sign-up. Welcome voucher may not be valid in conjunction with other offers.

2) Membership Discount - For your purchases as an LG.com Member, you receive a 2% membership discount to redeem in the LG online store for all orders. This is valid as long as the LG membership policy is maintained.

3) Free Delivery for members- Products can only be delivered within UK area. Delivery of the Product(s) does not include installation, except where we expressly specify otherwise at the time of ordering on our LG Online Store. LG provides free delivery service to members only.

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