How it works
Follow these 3 easy steps to get the most from our Trade Up service.
1. Purchase for an instant discount
Select Trade-Up before you add your product to the basket and answer the questionnaire.
2. Prepare your product for collection
Uninstall your old product and have it ready for collection ( includes draining and logging out of accounts ).
3. New product delivered, old one removed
Your old product will be removed and recycled (for FREE) when we deliver your new LG purchase!
What can I give and get with LG Trade Up?
We accept any brand in any condition.
So long as the product category you are trading up matches the purchase.
