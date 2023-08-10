Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Last Updated: 09 / 15 / 2023

This policy applies to the deposit of cookies by the websites and services (hereinafter collectively, the “Sites”) managed by LG Electronics Inc. (“LGE”), together with its subsidiaries and affiliates (the “LG Group”, “we”, “our” or“us”).

The Sites use cookies. Below you will find information about cookies and how to limit them.

With the exception of cookies strictly necessary for the provision and proper functioning of the Sites, you can choose whether or not to consent to the deposit of cookies via our dedicated banner or by following the instructions below.

What is a cookie?

When browsing the Sites, cookies or similar technologies such as "web beacons", SDKs, pixels or others (together, hereinafter "cookies") may be placed on the device from which you access the Sites, such as your computer or mobile phone or tablet. Cookies can record information relating to navigation on our Sites (the pages you have consulted, the date and time of the consultation, etc.) that we can read during your subsequent visits.

Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information which are downloaded to your computer or mobile device when you visit a website. Cookies are then sent back to the originating website on each subsequent visit, or to another website that recognises that cookie. Cookies are useful because they allow a website to recognise a user’s device.

Cookies do lots of different jobs, like letting you navigate between pages efficiently, remembering your preferences, and generally improving the user experience. They can also help to ensure that adverts you see online are more relevant to you and your interests.

What cookies do we use on the Sites?

We use the following cookies.

1) Strictly necessary cookies.

These are cookies that are required for the operation of our Sites. They include, for example, cookies that enable you to log into secure areas of our Sites. These cookies may allows the website to distinguish you as an individual visitor from all other visitors on the website. These cookies are used to maintain a server session to enable functions you have requested. This category of cookies cannot be disabled. If you configure your browser to refuse these cookies, certain services of the Sites will not be provided optimally, or even cannot be provided to you.

2) Functional cookies (Preferences Cookies).

These are used to recognise you when you return to our Sites. These cookies are used to provide you with convenient features, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing. This enables us to personalise our content for you and remember your preferences (for example, your choice of language or region). These cookies may allows the website to distinguish you as an individual visitor from all other visitors on the website. These cookies are used to maintain a server session to enable functions you have requested. All the information that these cookies collect is anonymous and is only used to improve how the Sites work.

If you do not allow these cookies, we will not be able to continue to analyze the functionality of our Sites and suggest personalized content to you.

3) Analytics Cookies (Performance Cookies).

These cookies allow us to continue to improve the features of our Sites through traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content to you. They allow us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. This helps us to improve the way our website works, for example, by ensuring that users are finding what they are looking for easily. All the information that these cookies collect is anonymous and is only used to improve how the Sites work. However, the third party providing these statistical services, Google Analytics, does process personal data about you in order to provide us with aggregated data about our website visitors.

If you do not allow these cookies, we will not be able to continue to analyze the functionality of our Sites and suggest personalized content to you.

Our website uses Google Analytics cookies. Information collected by Google Analytics cookies will be transmitted to and stored by Google on servers in the United States of America in accordance with its privacy practices. You can access Google's privacy policy at https://policies.google.com/privacy . You can completely disable Google Analytics for your browser by visiting the following link https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout .

4) Advertising Cookies (Marketing Cookies).

These cookies allow us to present you with advertisements and other content that we believe best matches your interests and digital behavior. These cookies may be placed on our Sites by our advertising partners. They may also be used by these companies to profile your interests and show you relevant advertisements on other sites.

If you do not allow these cookies, you will not be able to receive personalised advertising.

How to manage, disable or delete cookies?

You may, at any time, give or withdraw your consent to the deposit of the cookies referred to above (except for strictly necessary cookies) by clicking on "Change your cookie setting" from any page of our Sites.

You may also disable cookies by activating the setting on your browser that allows you to refuse the setting of all or some cookies. However, if you use your browser settings to disable all cookies (including strictly necessary cookies) you may not be able to access all or parts of the Sites.

Disabling a cookie or category of cookie does not delete the cookie from your browser. You will need to do this separately within your browser.

If you would like to make changes to your cookie settings, please go to the 'Options' or 'Preferences' menu of your browser. Alternatively, go to the 'Help' option in your browser for more details.

To learn more about the cookie settings for your browser, please select the links below:

• Internet Explorer : https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/delete-and-manage-cookies-168dab11-0753-043d-7c16-ede5947fc64d

• Firefox : https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/cookies-information-websites-store-on-your-computer?redirectlocale=en-US&redirectslug=Cookies

• Chrome : https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647?hl=en

• Android : https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647

• Safari : https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guide/safari/sfri11471/mac

• iOS : https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT201265

Modification of the Cookies Policy

The present Cookie Policy may be updated by LGE; however, we will inform you of any important changes by means of a notice published on the Sites with a reasonable notice, in order to give you time, if necessary, to stop using the Sites. It is important that you always check for updates to the Policy, as we may change it from time to time to reflect changes in our use of cookies. Check the date at of the Policy to see when it was last changed.

More Information about Privacy

For more information about cookies, as well as your privacy, please refer to the Privacy Policy.

Contact us

For requests and enquiries relating to information about you collected via the Sites or otherwise by your local LG Group member, please contact your local LG Group member. The name of and contact details for your local LG Group member can be found here .

Our Data Protection Officer can be contacted at [dpo-eu@lge.com].

How do we use Cookies and how long do they last?

We are using Cookies for the purposes set out below. If in the future we use others for the purpose of providing more and better services, you will be informed of this.