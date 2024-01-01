About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V R290 Monobloc

THERMA V R290 Monobloc

LG R290 Monobloc is displayed with a halo shining behind the product. Its grey outdoor unit is gradually revealed against a black background.

Why LG R290 Monobloc

Safe & Seamless Design

Advanced & Efficient Heating

Extremely Silent Operation

Integrated Control System

Safe & Seamless Design

R290 Monobloc prioritizes high reliability. With anti-icing and deicing technologies, it is optimized for safe operation. Also the new design with refined grey blends in well with  environment.

A full shot and close-up of the R290 Monobloc with the running fan mounted on the left side. Its refined grey fits seamlessly with a building's exterior.

Advanced & Efficient Heating

R290 Monobloc can generate a water flow of up to 75°C while operating at temperatures as low as -28°C. Powered by nature, it ensures sustainable heating with an A+++ energy rating.

The R290 indoor unit is installed on the left side of the residential bathroom, and steam is rising from the white bathtub on the right.

Extremely Silent Operation

Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ app enables convenient temperature control and real-time energy consumption monitoring, optimizing overall home energy efficiency.

On display is the internal structure of the R290 outdoor unit. The operation of the compressor is shown in detail, indicating silent operation.

Integrated Control System

Configuring LG BECON cloud with R290 Monobloc offers various remote capabilities. Installers and service partners are able to perform setting, monitoring and firmware update without on-site visits.*

A smartphone showing the LG ThinQ app sits on the left, connected to an LG monobloc and WiFi modem on the right via a dotted line.

* Please note that a WiFi modem is required.

Discover More About R290 Monobloc

Please enquire to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you.

ENQUIRE TO BUY

Find an installer to help with service for sales, installation, and after sales.

FIND A DEALER