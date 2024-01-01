We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THERMA V R290 Monobloc
Why LG R290 Monobloc
Safe & Seamless Design
R290 Monobloc prioritizes high reliability. With anti-icing and deicing technologies, it is optimized for safe operation. Also the new design with refined grey blends in well with environment.
Advanced & Efficient Heating
R290 Monobloc can generate a water flow of up to 75°C while operating at temperatures as low as -28°C. Powered by nature, it ensures sustainable heating with an A+++ energy rating.
Extremely Silent Operation
Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ app enables convenient temperature control and real-time energy consumption monitoring, optimizing overall home energy efficiency.
Integrated Control System
Configuring LG BECON cloud with R290 Monobloc offers various remote capabilities. Installers and service partners are able to perform setting, monitoring and firmware update without on-site visits.*
* Please note that a WiFi modem is required.
Discover More About R290 Monobloc
