Legal

These Terms explain how you may use this website (“the Site”). References in these Terms to the Site, includes the following websites https://www.lg.com/uk, https://www.lge.co.uk and any associated webpages. You should read these Terms carefully before using the Site.

By accessing or using the Site, or otherwise indicating your consent, you agree to be bound by these Terms and the documents referred to in them. If you do not agree with or accept any of these Terms, you should stop using the Site immediately.

If you have any questions on the site, please contact us by:

E-mail: cic.uk@lge.com

Telephone: UK: 0344 847 5454 IE: 01 686 9454

only from Monday – Saturday between the hours of 9am – 6pm excluding Bank Holidays where these lines are closed.

Any reference to we, us or our, refers to:

LG Electronics U.K. Limited with company registration number 02143888 and registered office which is at Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

References to you or your means the person accessing or using the Site or any of its content.

How to use the Site

This Site may be used for the following purposes: Registering UK products and viewing warranty information;

Viewing product specifications

Leaving reviews on products

Viewing promotional information, which may link you to our promotional websites This list is not exhaustive, but gives examples of how the Site may be used. Please ensure: that any details you provide upon registration are accurate and if you find any information is incorrect, you may request rectification of such information; That with any accounts registered on the Site, passwords are kept confidential, safe and known only to the User/registrant

Responsible Use

Please note, when using the Site or any of its contents, you are solely responsible for: All costs and expenses you may incur in relation to your use of the Site; and

Keeping your password and other account details confidential.

Ensuring you comply with applicable laws and do not use the Site in any unlawful, inflammatory, defamatory or derogatory manner, or in any way that

interferes with the enjoyment and use of any other User/person

Ensuring you do not cause damage to the Site or tamper with the Site The Site is intended for use only by those who can access it from within the UK. If you choose to access the Site from locations outside the UK, you are responsible for compliance with local laws where they are applicable. We seek to make the Site as accessible as possible. If you have any difficulties using the Site, please contact us on our details given above. We may prevent or suspend your access to the Site (or cancel/suspend registrations) if you do not comply with any part of these Terms, any terms or policies to which they refer or any applicable law.

Your privacy and personal information

Your privacy and personal information are important to us. Any personal information that you provide to us will be dealt with in line with our privacy policy, which can be accessed at www.lg.com/UK/privacy/, which explains what personal information we collect from you, how and why we collect, store, use and share such information, your rights in relation to your personal information and how to contact us and supervisory authorities in the event you have a query or complaint about the use of your personal information.

Intellectual Property

Site content is owned by us, our licensors or both (as applicable). Intellectual property rights means rights such as: copyright, trade marks, domain names, design rights, database rights, patents and all other intellectual property rights of any kind whether or not they are registered or unregistered (anywhere in the world). We reserve all of our rights in any intellectual property in connection with these Terms. This means, for example, that we remain owners of them and free to use them as we see fit. Nothing in these Terms grants you any legal rights in the Site other than as necessary to enable you to access the Site. You agree not to adjust to try to circumvent or delete any notices contained on the Site (including any intellectual property notices) and in particular in any digital rights or other security technology embedded or contained within the Site. The use of any trade marks on the Site is strictly prohibited unless you have our prior written permission these include but are not limited to the trademarks LG Electronics or any of our logos.. Users of the site may download or print one copy of any and all materials on the site for personal, non-commercial use, provided that they do not modify or alter the materials in any way, nor delete or change any copyright or trademark notice. All materials on this site are provided for lawful purposes only. None of the information on this site may be copied, distributed or transmitted in any way for commercial use without our express written consent. We reserve full ownership of and intellectual property rights on any material downloaded from this site.

Submissions

While we try to make sure that the Site is secure, we cannot guarantee the security of any information that you supply to us and therefore we cannot guarantee that it will be kept confidential (unless otherwise specified). For that reason, you should not let us have any patentable ideas or patent applications, advertising or marketing suggestions, prototypes, or any other information that you regard as confidential, commercially sensitive or valuable (Unwanted Submissions). While we value your feedback, should you submit any Unwanted Submissions, you shall do so at your own risk. We (or our parent company and/or any of our affiliates) may use any Unwanted Submissions as we see reasonably fit on a free-of-charge basis (bear in mind that we have no way of knowing whether such information is confidential, commercially sensitive or valuable because we do not monitor the Site to check for these matters). Therefore, we will not be legally responsible for keeping any Unwanted Submissions confidential nor will we be legally responsible to you or anybody else for any use of such Unwanted Submissions.

Accuracy of information and availability of the Site

While we try to make sure that the Site is accurate, up-to-date and free from bugs, we cannot promise that it will be. Furthermore, we cannot promise that the Site will be fit or suitable for any purpose. Any reliance that you may place on the information on this Site is at your own risk. We may suspend, update or terminate operation of the Site at any time as we see fit. Content (software and any material) is provided on an ‘As Is’ basis without warranty of any kind, either express or implied and is for general information purposes only and to inform you about us and our products and news, features, services and other websites that may be of interest. It does not constitute technical, financial or legal advice or any other type of advice and should not be relied on for any purposes. While we try to make sure that the Site is available for your use, we do not promise that the Site is available at all times nor do we promise the uninterrupted use by you of the Site. We reserve the right to vary these Terms from time to time. Our updated terms will be displayed on the Site and by continuing to use and access the Site following such changes, you agree to be bound by any variation made by us. It is your responsibility to check these Terms from time to time to verify such variations. This page will show when these terms were updated We also reserve the right in our sole discretion, to correct any error or omission in any portion of the site without notice. We may make any other changes to the site, the materials and the products, programs or services described in the LG Electronics U.K. Limited website at any time without notice.

Hyperlinks and third party sites

The Site may contain hyperlinks or references to third party websites other than the Site. Any such hyperlinks or references are provided for your convenience only. We have no control over third party websites and accept no legal responsibility for any content, material or information contained in them. The display of any hyperlink and reference to any third party website does not mean that we endorse that third party's website, products or services. Your use of a third party site may be governed by the terms and conditions of that third party site. The inclusion of any link does not imply endorsement us of any third party website.

Liability

Except for any legal responsibility that we cannot exclude in law (such as for death or personal injury), we are not legally responsible for any: losses that: were not foreseeable to you and us when these Terms were formed; or

that were not caused by any breach on our part business losses; losses to non-consumers; Loss or corruption to any data; and any indirect, special or consequential losses or damage We shall have no liability to you for any breach of these Terms caused by any event or circumstance beyond our reasonable control including, but not limited to, strikes, lock-outs or other industrial disputes; breakdown of systems or network access; or flood, fire, explosion or accident.

Indemnity

Where the Sites are not used responsibly and as per these terms and your action or omission causes harm to any party (including ourselves, our affiliates or any other party), you agree to indemnify us in full for such harm. This includes indemnification for any losses or damage, direct or indirect (including any legal fees) caused as a result of a breach of these terms.

Customer Notice