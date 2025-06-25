LG Electronics complies with the European Accessibility Act (EAA), and this Accessibility Statement applies to https://www.lg.com/uk.

We consider accessibility one of our core values to ensure that everyone can use our products and services without discrimination. Regardless of disability, technology, or environment, we are committed to providing equal access for all users by continuously improving accessibility across our websites, services, and products.

Web Accessibility Policy

At LG Electronics, we are committed to ensuring that all users can access our website without discrimination. We have established and operate the LG.com Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (LWCAG), which are based on the international Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1. The LWCAG reflects the standards of Levels A, AA, and AAA, as recommended by global best practices. Currently, we maintain compliance with Level AA and are continuously working to enhance our platform with the goal of meeting the highest standard, Level AAA, wherever feasible. The LWCAG is regularly reviewed and updated in line with LG’s digital accessibility principles to provide a fair and equal web environment for everyone.

Web Accessibility Implementation



We are making the following efforts to improve web accessibility:

• Provide text alternatives for visual content

• Ensure logical structure and sufficient colour contrast

• Improve compatibility with assistive technologies, such as screen readers and keyboard navigation

• Conduct regular testing using automated tools and expert evaluations

• Apply accessibility standards to all new pages and existing pages, functions and updates





Product Accessibility Policy



Guided by our vision of “Better Life for All,” LG Electronics strives to develop home appliances that are inclusive and accessible to all users, including seniors, children, and persons with disabilities. We are continually expanding accessibility features so that users can conveniently operate products despite various challenges.

Product Accessibility Features

TVs and Audio/Video Products

• Voice Guidance & Audio Descriptions: Supports users with visual or hearing impairments

• Subtitles: Adjustable settings including language, font, and size

• Colour Inversion & Screen Magnification: Enhances visual accessibility

• Magic Remote: Enables control through voice commands

• Accessibility Menu: Accessible via long press of the mute button on the remote





Accessible Services and Community Initiatives



LG Electronics ensures that all users can receive support during their interaction with our products and websites. We are committed to providing inclusive services by respecting customer diversity.



• Sign Language Interpretation: For product consultations*. (*The service is currently available in select countries and will be gradually expanded)

• Chatbot Support: Designed to be accessible to users with a variety of disabilities, including visual, auditory, and cognitive

• Regular Training: For call center agents on disability-sensitive service

• Repair Instructions: Provided via video for ease of understanding (https://www.youtube.com/@LGSAE/videos)

Packaging Accessibility Policy



LG Electronics is committed to enhancing packaging accessibility so that all customers can use our products with ease. Our packaging applies high colour contrast and readable font sizes to ensure clarity of information, supporting improved access to visual content. We will continue to refine the accessibility of packaging design and communication to ensure that packaging serves not only as protection but also as an effective, inclusive tool for communication and information delivery for all users.





Future Commitment





We will continue advancing digital inclusion by:



• Considering accessibility from the planning stages of products and services

• Strengthening employee training and internal guidelines on accessibility

• Incorporating feedback from individuals with lived experience of disabilities, external experts, and customers into practical accessibility improvements

• Providing equal and fair user experiences for everyone



LG Electronics is dedicated to delivering technology and services that are truly for all.