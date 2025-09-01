LG Soundbars are perfectly compatible with LG TVs -- once connected, they offer a synchronised surround sound experience through LG's unique "WOW Synergy" features:

1) WOW Orchestra*: utilises both LG's TV speakers and LG soundbar to create a perfectly harmonised & synchronised audio output. This allows for an immersive sound experience with a richer, fuller sound and clearer dialogue.

2) WOWCAST Built-In**: lets you wirelessly connect your soundbar to your LG TV without loss in audio quality, supporting up to 12 audio channels of wireless and lossless Dolby Atmos and wireless DTS: X.

3) WOW Interface***: allows you to check whether your LG soundbar, rear speakers and subwoofers are properly connected and control them directly from your LG TV screen and remote.

LG's Triple Sound Technology**** immerses you in a cinematic experience with triple up-firing speakers, including a center up-firing speaker that delivers clear dialogue as if it’s coming directly from the screen, while creating a dome of audio that adapts to your space and content for perfect multi-channel output:

- LG Soundbars' triple center up-firing speakers deliver dialogues clearly while simulating close-to-real life audio experience by positioning the sound to the screen.

- LG's Triple level spatial sound adds a virtual layer, creating a dome of audio that makes your cinema experience more immersive.

- LG's soundbars optimises the sound to fit the content you're watching & the space you are in. They also provides perfect multi-channel output no matter what content is played.

*WOW Orchestra applies to the following models: US95TR, US90TY, US90TR, USG10TY, US80TR, US70TR, US70TY, USC9S, US77S

**WOWCAST functionality will vary by TV and soundbar models.

***WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

****The availability of Triple Sound Technology may vary by model.