Home Cinema Soundbars
Soundbars with Subwoofer
All-in-one Soundbars

Soundbars for TV

Elevate your TV audio with LG Soundbars. Combing sleek, slimline design with advanced audio technology, LG soundbars will unlock a whole new world for your at-home cinema system. Browse a range of styles, including Dolby Atmos surround sound and state-of-the-art Meridian Audio styles.

FAQ

Q.

What is a soundbar, and how is it different to TV built-in speakers?

A.

A soundbar is a slim and compact speaker system designed to enhance audio quality and volume when connected to a TV. Compared to built-in TV speakers, soundbars deliver richer sound and clearer dialogue, offering a multi-channel surround experience. Soundbars work by receiving audio signals from the TV and outputting them through internal speakers, creating a more immersive soundstage. 

If you are looking to elevate your TV sound quality, consider purchasing a TV & Soundbar bundle.

Q.

Why should I buy an LG Soundbar? 

A.

LG Soundbars are perfectly compatible with LG TVs -- once connected, they offer a synchronised surround sound experience through LG's unique "WOW Synergy" features:

 

1) WOW Orchestra*: utilises both LG's TV speakers and LG soundbar to create a perfectly harmonised & synchronised audio output. This allows for an immersive sound experience with a richer, fuller sound and clearer dialogue.

 

2) WOWCAST Built-In**: lets you wirelessly connect your soundbar to your LG TV without loss in audio quality, supporting up to 12 audio channels of wireless and lossless Dolby Atmos and wireless DTS: X.

 

3) WOW Interface***: allows you to check whether your LG soundbar, rear speakers and subwoofers are properly connected and control them directly from your LG TV screen and remote. 

 

LG's Triple Sound Technology**** immerses you in a cinematic experience with triple up-firing speakers, including a center up-firing speaker that delivers clear dialogue as if it’s coming directly from the screen, while creating a dome of audio that adapts to your space and content for perfect multi-channel output:

 

- LG Soundbars' triple center up-firing speakers deliver dialogues clearly while simulating close-to-real life audio experience by positioning the sound to the screen. 

- LG's Triple level spatial sound adds a virtual layer, creating a dome of audio that makes your cinema experience more immersive.

- LG's soundbars optimises the sound to fit the content you're watching & the space you are in. They also provides perfect multi-channel output no matter what content is played.

 

*WOW Orchestra applies to the following models:  US95TR, US90TY, US90TR, USG10TY, US80TR, US70TR, US70TY, USC9S, US77S

**WOWCAST functionality will vary by TV and soundbar models.

***WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

****The availability of Triple Sound Technology may vary by model.

Q.

Which LG Soundbar is Best for Home Theater?

A.

If you enjoy watching high quality contents and are looking for premium, high-quality sound with immersive surround effects, the LG US95TR is an excellent choice. It features a 9.1.5 channel setup with rear speakers and Dolby Atmos, providing  deep, cinematic sound that brings your home theater to life. Its five up-firing speakers ensure clear vocals and next level surround sound, while the subwoofer delivers powerful, distortion-free bass, creating a more immersive audio experience. Also with AI Calibration Pro, the soundbar automatically adjusts the audio based on your room's acoustics, boosting your listening experience.

 

LG US80TR is also a good choice for those who are looking for the perfect compatibility with their LG TVs. This soundbar offers seamless integration with your LG TVs, with perfectly matching designs.

 

Q.

Which LG Soundbar model should I choose to pair with my LG TV?

A.

Choosing the right LG Soundbar depends on your TV type and viewing style. Here's a quick guide based on your preferences:

 

For Entertainment Buffs (Tech-savvy, gamer, movie lover):

The US95TR is ideal if you enjoy intense gaming and immersive movie nights. This model offers top-tier surround sound with a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers, bringing dynamic, cinematic audio that pairs perfectly with LG OLED and QNED TVs.

 

For Interior Enthusiasts (Loves a clean, stylish living space):

Go for USG10TY, USC9S or US70TY. These soundbars are designed to match the aesthetic of LG OLED and QNED TVs, offering premium sound in a compact and visually integrated form—perfect for minimalist or wall-mounted layouts.

 

For Ultra Big TV Lovers (Owns a 75"+ TV, seeks immersive viewing):

The US95TR delivers powerful, room-filling sound. With a wireless subwoofer and multi-channel speakers, this model creates a truly cinematic atmosphere that complements your expansive TV display.

 

*Availability of rear speakers, subwoofers and WOW Bracket may vary by model.

Q.

How do I connect a soundbar to my LG TV?

A.

You can connect your LG soundbar to your LG TV by one of the three ways:

 

1. Connect via HDMI (Best Audio Quality)

 

2. Connect via WOWCAST (Clean connection without lines)*

 

3. Connect via Bluetooth (Wireless)

 

For more info, please check How to Connect a Soundbar.

 

*WOWCAST functionality varies with TV and soundbar models

Q.

What is the AI Sound Pro feature in LG Soundbars?

A.

AI Sound Pro is a smart audio feature included in all LG Soundbars. It automatically analyzes what you're watching or listening to—whether it’s news, movies, music, sports, or games—and optimises the sound in real time.

 

Higher-end models like the LG US95TR feature an upgraded 4-genre audio analyzer that classifies content into Voice, Cinema, Beat & Bass, and Balance modes. This system builds on the previous classification of Voice, Cinema, and Music by further distinguishing sound characteristics: Voice for dialogue, Cinema for impactful sound effects, Beat & Bass for strong rhythms, and Balance for melodies or ambient sounds. This intelligent categorisation allows LG Soundbars to automatically fine-tune audio for a more personalised and immersive listening experience.

Q.

What are the meaning of channels in Soundbars?

A.

Soundbar channels indicate the number of speaker outputs - both internally and externally. Channels are an important indicator of a soundbar's audio capabilities. 

The first number indicates number of speakers a soundbar has.

 

The second number indicates the number of subwoofers, and the third signifies whether a soundbar has up-firing channels.

Become an LG Member

Enjoy all the benefits of FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

Sign InJoin Us

Welcome Voucher

Get 5% off your first purchase when you join

Exclusive Pricing

Receive an extra 2% membership discount

Free Delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com

Additional fees may apply based on region

1) Welcome 5% Discount Voucher - Receive a Welcome Voucher giving a 5% discount on your first purchase when you join. Voucher is only valid for products, including accessories, purchased online at lg.com/uk. Voucher code must be applied to shopping cart to redeem this offer. Welcome voucher is valid for the first 90 days since sign-up. Welcome voucher may not be valid in conjunction with other offers.

2) Membership Discount - For your purchases as an LG.com Member, you receive a 2% membership discount to redeem in the LG online store for all orders. This is valid as long as the LG membership policy is maintained.

3) Free Delivery for members- Products can only be delivered within UK area. Delivery of the Product(s) does not include installation, except where we expressly specify otherwise at the time of ordering on our LG Online Store. LG provides free delivery service to members only.

