About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Fridge Freezer Installation Guide

Check Space and PathwaysWater Supply ConnectionFlexible Storage
Check Space and Pathways
Buying Guide Home

Where can I install a Fridge Freezer?

LG Fridge Freezer in modern kitchen showing installation clearance and pathway check.

Suitable spaces, seamless fit

From integrated to freestanding models, this fridge installs neatly into a variety of spaces. Be sure to check the size in advance to ensure a proper fit in a small kitchen, dining area, or home bar.

Space Check

Ensure sufficient space for installation 

Allow at least 5 cm of clearance between the back of your Fridge Freezer and the wall.

Pathway Check

Confirm a clear route for installation

For large Fridge Freezer models, confirm the depth and pathway width to ensure they can pass through doors, hallways, and stairs.

Levelling

Level the product and adjust the door height

Use the front legs to level your Fridge Freezer so the doors align and close properly. If the height is uneven, adjust the legs with a spanner.

Seamless Fit

Install seamlessly in tight spaces

With Zero Clearance1), doors swing open for easy access, even when installed close to walls or in compact kitchens.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

How do I connect my Fridge Freezer for water and ice?

LG Fridge Freezer water supply connection with faucet and hose attached at rear.

Easy connection

Check the installation method to connect your Fridge Freezer easily. Use the built-in drink dispenser and ice maker for clean water and fresh ice anytime.

Water Supply Connection Type

Install the water tube connector

Unplug the Fridge Freezer with an ice dispenser before connecting the water line. For plumbed Fridge Freezer models, use the correct connector for your valve type, and check for leaks and steady water flow.

Water Tank Type

Fill the dispenser tank

For non plumbed Fridge Freezer models: Remove the dispenser tank, fill it with clean water, and place it back on the shelf.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

Close-up of LG Fridge Freezer water and ice dispenser with UVnano filter system.

For Fridge Freezers with a plumbed water dispenser: Replace the built-in filter every six months or when the light shows. Remove the old filter and install a new one to keep water clean and fresh.

LG fridge banner about replacing water filter for clean water, with Explore Accessories button.

LG fridge banner about replacing water filter for clean water, with Explore Accessories button.

Replace your filter regularly for fresh water

Replace your filter regularly for fresh water Explore Accessories

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

How can I organise my Fridge Freezer more conveniently?

LG Fridge Freezer with doors open, showing flexible storage compartments and shelves.

Flexible storage, easy access

Use adjustable shelves and built-in compartments for flexible storage, keeping your Fridge Freezer organised and easy to access.

Wine Rack

Store wine or use as a shelf

The Fridge wine rack holds up bottles or doubles as a shelf for wider items.

My Box

Place on any shelf in your Fridge Freezer

With a built-in carbon filter that absorbs food odours, My Box2) keeps your Fridge Freezer fresh and can be placed either above or below the fridge drawers.

Folding Shelf

Create space for tall or large items

Folding fridge shelves provide extra room for bulky or tall items, providing a space-saving solution for flexible storage.

Mini Door Basket

Organise small items

Place it anywhere on fridge or freezer door shelves to neatly store sauces and small ingredients.

LG fridge banner about organising storage with accessories, with Explore Accessories button.

LG fridge banner about organising storage with accessories, with Explore Accessories button.

Use LG accessories to organise your fridge

Use LG accessories to organise your fridge Explore Accessories

- Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

1) Zero Clearance

*Proper installation is required to ensure optimal door operation. Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for detailed installation instructions.

2) My Box

*Based on LG internal test results in a 50 L chamber with 20 g of kimchi liquid (pH 4.44), My Box with odour-absorbing carbon filter showed an average 93% TVOC reduction compared to a box without the filter.

*Results may vary depending on food type, storage amount, and actual usage conditions.

Fridge Freezer FAQ

Where can I install an LG Fridge Freezer?

LG Fridge Freezers fit neatly into various spaces, from integrated to freestanding layouts. Always perform a space check in advance to ensure a proper fit in a small kitchen, dining area, or home bar.

*For detailed installation space information, please visit the LG Website at www.lg.com/{Country ISO} to download the manual or contact Customer Service.

How do I connect my Fridge Freezer for water and ice?

For plumbed models, unplug the appliance before connecting the water line and use the correct connector for your valve type. This is your water supply connection type. For non-plumbed models, fill the removable dispenser tank with clean water and place it back on the shelf. This is the water tank type.

*Replacement water filters and fridge accessories are available for purchase. Please visit the LG Website at www.lg.com/{Country ISO} for more details.

Learn More

How can I make Fridge Freezer doors open easily in tight spaces?

Zero Clearance* models are designed so that the doors can open smoothly without hitting the wall, even in compact kitchens or small spaces where the Fridge Freezer is installed close to surrounding surfaces. A proper pathway check before installation ensures the appliance can be moved safely into place.

*Proper installation is required to ensure optimal door operation. Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for detailed installation instructions.

Why is levelling important when installing a Fridge Freezer?

Use the front legs to perform levelling so the doors align correctly. If the height is uneven, the doors may not close properly. Adjusting the legs with a spanner helps reduce vibration and ensures stable operation.