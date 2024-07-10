Complaints that can be settled to your satisfaction within 3 business days can be recorded and communicated via an informal process.

If a solution to your complaint is proposed and you indicate your acceptance, we will promptly send you a ‘Summary Resolution Communication’, being a written communication from us which:

(1) refers to the fact that you have made a complaint and informs you that we now consider the complaint to have been resolved to your satisfaction;

(2) We will tell you that if you subsequently decide that you are dissatisfied with the resolution of the complaint you may be able to refer the complaint back to us for further consideration or alternatively refer the complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service;



In addition to sending you a Summary Resolution Communication, we may also use other methods to communicate the information where:

(1) We consider that doing so may better meet your needs; or

(2) We have already been using another method to communicate about the complaint.

