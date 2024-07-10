Initial Disclosure Document

Throughout the process of administering services for you we will need to collect personal information from you and pass this information to one or more third party organisations in order for them to supply any services you request. This may include passing this information to one or more potential lenders or credit brokers to enable them to make a credit decision. These lenders may use your information to conduct an affordability and credit worthiness assessment and will do so using the consent given by you.

This may include sharing your information with credit reference agencies and other companies for use in credit decisions and fraud prevention. For full details of where your information will be sent, and the purpose for doing so, or to cancel your consent for the processing of your personal data, please contact us.

In cases where your initial application may be refused by the most suitable lender, your application may be referred to other lenders or credit brokers who may also share information with credit reference agencies in order to assess your application for finance.

Those lenders or credit brokers will not use your personal information to provide you with promotional or marketing material, unless you opt-in to receive this material directly with them.

A copy of our privacy policy, which details how your information will be processed and your rights, is freely available upon request. To request this information please contact us:

In writing: Velocity 2 Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0SL

By email: [dpo-eu@lg.com]