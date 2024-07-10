We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Initial Disclosure Document
This Information relates to the activities undertaken by LG Electronics U.K. Ltd (‘LG’)Complaints Officer Contact Details
The Financial Conduct Authority
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is the independent watchdog that regulates financial services. Use this information to decide if our services are right for you.
Treating Customers Fairly
Our business is committed to treating our customers fairly and ensuring our products and services are suitable for their needs. Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) is a core part of our culture and philosophy and you can review our commitment to it by asking for a copy of our TCF policy statement.
What Products do we Offer?
LG is a credit broker, not a lender. We can only introduce you to Klarna Financial Services UK Ltd (FRN 987889) who may be able to offer you finance facilities for your purchase over six- or 12-months. Finance is only available to permanent UK residents aged 18+, subject to status, T&Cs and late fees apply. Klarna.com/uk/terms-and-conditions. We also offer Klarna’s and PayPal Credit’s Pay in 3 instalments options which are not regulated by the FCA.
Other Finance Facilities
You may be able to obtain funding for your purchase from other providers and you are encouraged to seek alternative quotations and details of their products by researching on the high street, in the media and online.
Commission Disclosure
We do not receive any commission for introducing customers to a finance provider.
Understanding our Products and Documents
If you have any health issues, difficulty in understanding information or there any recent life events that could affect your ability to fully understand the information and documentation you are presented with or what your commitments are under the agreement, you should carefully consider the amount of time you require to review the documentation. You should also consider if it is advisable for you to have someone you know, help you make your decision. Please advise us accordingly if this is the case and we can then proceed with your requirements in the most appropriate way.
You should make sure you have sufficient time to assess the information given to ensure the funding option offered is suitable for you and meets your requirements. You should seek further explanations and ask questions if needed to fully understand the documents you are given.
Affordability
You should assess the monthly payments you are required to make throughout the agreement and ensure you are able to meet these obligations and other obligations you already have without suffering undue hardship. If you are aware of any future events that will affect your ability to meet these payments, you should ensure the provider is informed immediately.
Your credit rating could be adversely affected if you do not make payments when due which could make it harder or more expensive for you to access finance facilities in the future.
Who Regulates Us?
LG Electronics U.K. Ltd is an Appointed Representative of Product Partnerships Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; registration number 626349. Product Partnerships address is Second Floor, Atlas House, 31 King Street, Leeds[HD1] LS1 2HL and its permitted business is to act as a Principal for a network of firms who carry out consumer credit activities.
You can check this information on the FCA register by visiting www.fca.org.uk/register or by contacting the FCA on 0800 111 6768.
What to do if you have a Complaint
If you would like to know how we handle complaints in relation to regulated activities, please ask for a copy of our complaints handling process.
If you wish to register a complaint, you can contact us at:
In writing: Velocity 2 Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0SL
By phone: [0344 8471402]
By email: [onlineshopuk@lge.com]
In the event that we cannot resolve your complaint to your satisfaction, you can contact our principal firm, Product Partnerships Limited, at Second Floor, Atlas House, 31 King Street, Leeds LS1 2HL, on 01274 921234 or info@productpartnerships.com.
If you can’t resolve a complaint with us/our principal, you may be able to refer it to the Financial Ombudsman Service whose contact details are set out below:
In writing: The Financial Ombudsman Service, Exchange Tower, London E14 9SR
By phone: 0800 0234567
By email: complaint.info@financial-ombudsman.org.uk
Website: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk
Confidentiality and Data Protection
Throughout the process of administering services for you we will need to collect personal information from you and pass this information to one or more third party organisations in order for them to supply any services you request. This may include passing this information to one or more potential lenders or credit brokers to enable them to make a credit decision. These lenders may use your information to conduct an affordability and credit worthiness assessment and will do so using the consent given by you.
This may include sharing your information with credit reference agencies and other companies for use in credit decisions and fraud prevention. For full details of where your information will be sent, and the purpose for doing so, or to cancel your consent for the processing of your personal data, please contact us.
In cases where your initial application may be refused by the most suitable lender, your application may be referred to other lenders or credit brokers who may also share information with credit reference agencies in order to assess your application for finance.
Those lenders or credit brokers will not use your personal information to provide you with promotional or marketing material, unless you opt-in to receive this material directly with them.
A copy of our privacy policy, which details how your information will be processed and your rights, is freely available upon request. To request this information please contact us:
In writing: Velocity 2 Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0SL
By email: [dpo-eu@lg.com]
