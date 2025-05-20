Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Streaming Week Highlights What is webOS? Home Screen & Apps LG Channels Gaming & Lifestyle

A red box is placed with text saying "LG Streaming Week" on it.

LG Streaming Week

Get subscription discount or free pass.

19th of May  - 30th of June 

 

Enjoy time-limited offers only available during LG Streaming Week. Unlock your subscription now with a special discount.

Get subscription discount or free pass. Terms & Conditions

Enjoy a special offer on
your subscription. 

Open the LG Streaming Week app to explore amazing time-limited offers. LG Streaming Week presents a variety of discounted subscriptions for both new and existing LG TV owners.

LG webOS home screen is placed with a red box saying "LG Streaming Week"

*Offers valid only on 2019-2025 models of 4K and 8K Smart TVs, StanbyME, StanbyME Go and UHD and WQHD Smart Monitors.

Get time-limited offers

Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device.

aha

30% off on Gold & Telugu Annual Plans

Apple TV

£2.99/mo for 3 months*

Baby Shark World

Get a 1-Month Pass for Baby Shark World

BFI Player

45-day extended free trial

Blacknut Cloud Gaming

Get your first month for €1

PLAY.WORKS

1 Month Free + Exclusive Game!

LG Movies & TV

Complimentary Voucher for All Customers

LG Radio+

Enjoy Radio, Podcast for free 

MUBI

Get 3 months free

Prime Video

Special access to rent/buy 50% discount

Shahid

Get 1 month free

STAGE+

Get 3 months of STAGE+ for free

STINGRAY KARAOKE

Get a One-Month Free Trial

The Jackbox Party Starter

Get your first month for €1

Rakuten Viki

Get a free 1-month Viki Pass Standard Plan in the UK

How to redeem your benefit

LG logo in a red box, top right number 1

Step 1

Open the LG Streaming Week app on your TV.

App icons in a red box, top right number 2

Step 2

Connect your account to view the subscription offers.

LG TV and remote in a red box, top right number 3

Step 3

Choose the subscription and enjoy content on LG TV.

LG TV with OLED infill image is placed

Discover a world of content on LG TV

Discover a world of content on LG TV Learn More

*Available content, apps and offers may vary by service, country, product and region.

**Offers may close early due to the limited number of voucher coupons.

 

*aha: Coupon cannot be reused, this offer cannot be combined with any other offers. The voucher is non-transferable, non redeemable for cash & cannot be resold further. aha reserves the right to modify or revoke the voucher/offer at any point in time. support@aha.video

 

*Apple TV: Offer ends 7/7/2025. Offer available on 2018–2025 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME, StanbyME GO, StanbyME 2 models in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Terms apply.

 

*Baby Shark World: Offer ends on 30/6/2025. The offer is available on webOS 4.5–25 in the LG Streaming Weeks app. The 1-month free trial pass is valid for one-time use only by users who obtain a code during the promotional period. The plan will renew at the regular price in your region per month until cancelled. Terms and conditions apply.

 

*BFI Player: Offer only available in UK. One voucher per participant. Participants must be at least 18 years old. BFI Player account required. Valid only for new subscribers. Subscription auto-renews until cancelled. Terms apply.

 

*Blacknut Cloud Gaming: Enjoy a 30-minute free trial, then continue for €1 in the first month, available for new Blacknut subscribers on webOS6.0~25 only. Offer available from 19th May to 30th June. Cancel anytime, terms apply.

 

*PLAY.WORKS: Play FREE family-friendly games like PAC-MAN, Tetris, SpongeBob Bounce, Wheel of Fortune, Doodle Jump, and more—including an exclusive new title— right on your TV!

 

*LG Movies & TV: Offer ends 1 week after you rent.

Offer available on all LG models 2019-2025. Valid only for new registrants. Terms apply.

 

*LG Radio+: LG Radio+ offers radio, podcast and music services for free to LGE home entertainment device users (2019-2025), Terms apply.

 

*MUBI: Offer ends 06/30/2025. Offer available on all LG models 2019-2025. Valid only for new and returning subscribers. Plan renews at your region's price per month after promotional period. Terms apply.

 

*Prime Video: Offers are subject to change. Please see our Terms at primevideo.com/help if you want further details. Amazon.com Inc and its affiliates aren’t sponsors of this promotion. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademark of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates

 

*Shahid: • This code is valid for new users only (with no active subscription at the time of redemption) • This code is valid for activation for 1 month upon device activation Normal subscription charges shall be applicable for the following month/s if the user doesn’t request cancellation on time. • This code cannot be resold, returned or exchanged for cash • Shahid Promotion is limited to a specific number of users • This promotion is only available in selected countries • For assistance contact customersupport@shahid.net

 

*STAGE+: The offer is valid for a monthly subscription. First 3 months are free. Afterwards, the full monthly price will be charged. The subscription can be cancelled any time via settings.

 

*STINGRAY KARAOKE: By subscribing, you will receive a complimentary one-month trial. After the trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard rate unless canceled before the renewal date. You may cancel your subscription at any time. Terms and conditions apply.

 

*The Jackbox party Starter: Enjoy a 30-minute free trial, then continue for €1 in the first month, available for new Blacknut subscribers on webOS6.0~25 only. Offer available from 19th May to 30th June. Cancel anytime, terms apply.

 

Rakuten Viki: Get a free 1-month Viki Pass Standard Plan in the UK. Cannot be combined with other offers, including the 7-day trial. Limited to 1 redemption per new subscriber while supplies last. After the free period, you’ll be charged GBP£4.99/month unless cancelled. Offer expires May 31, 2025.