Summary Terms and Conditions:

Eligibility: The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK and ROI.

Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to owning any LG TV or an eligible LG Smart Monitor listed in the Eligible Products list.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK and ROI, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is not necessary for participants who already use/own any UK variant LG TV or eligible Smart Monitor. You must own or purchase any UK variant LG TV or an eligible LG Smart Monitor listed in the ‘Eligible Product’ list to benefit from Promotion.

3. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases and subscriptions.

4. Participants will need access to the internet to redeem the offers in this Promotion. Any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

5. Promotion Period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on 19th May 2025 to 23:59 GMT on 30th June 2025

Smart Monitors Eligible Products

32SQ780S-W.AEK

32SR83U-W.AEK

34SR65QC-B.AEK

34SR60QC-B.AEK

32G810SA-W.AEK

34GX90SA-W.AEK

39GX90SA-W.AEK

45GX90SA-B.AEK

During the Promotion Period, visit the LG webOS streaming platform on your LG TV or LG Smart Monitor and take advantage of offers across selected vendors on the LG smart platform streaming service range. Offers are available for a limited time only and subject to availability. Prices and promotions vary on a weekly basis (detailed below).

Prices and Promotions on the LG Smart Platform Streaming Service

6. The Promoter is not associated with the offers outlined below. The offers will be provided and handled by each vendor respectively (terms and conditions detailed in Appendix A).







STAGE+ Stream

Classical Music MUBI Stingray

Karaoke Apple TV Prime Video PlayWorks 3 months free 3 months free 1 month free £2.99/m for 3 months Rent/buy 50% discount 1 Month Free + Exclusive Game! BFI Player Aha Rakuten Viki Shahid 45-day extended free trial 30 % off on aha Tamil & Telugu annual packs 1 month free of Viki Pass Standard 1 month free VIP subscription Baby Shark World Blacknut

Cloud Gaming The Jackbox party Starter 1 month free 1 month for £1 1 month for £1 LG Movies & TV LG Radio+ Free Voucher for New Customers Radio/Podcast/Music for free

7. Participants may benefit from all offers during the Promotion Period (once per participant). For vendors multiple offers within the Promotion Period, participation is limited to only one offer.

8. Any offers which are not redeemed within the respective week (as per the table above) may not be redeemed thereafter. The offers are no longer available once the respective duration/week lapses.

General Conditions

9. These Terms and Conditions are also subject to the relevant vendor’s terms (as outlined in Appendix A below). Each vendor will be the promoter in relation to the Promotion in their respective stores and/or websites.

10. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

11. For participants who wish to purchase a UK variant LG TV, the offers outlined within this Promotion is subject to stock availability. To avoid disappointment please enquire with your chosen retailer to determine stock availability.

12. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to benefit from this Promotion. The Promoter/vendor will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.

13. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

14. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the respective vendor.

15. The Promotion can be applied to all UK variant LG TV users and select LG Smart Monitors from the eligible ‘Eligible Product’ list.

16. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

17. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

18. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

19. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

20. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

21. All personal data supplied for this the purposes of this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to a connected or unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy

22. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

23. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

24. By participating in this Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

25. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

26. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.





APPENDIX A

STAGE+

STAGE+: The offer is valid for a monthly subscription. First 3 months are free. Afterwards, the full monthly price will be charged. The subscription can be cancelled any time via settings.

MUBI

MUBI: Offer ends 06/30/2025. Offer available on all LG models 2019-2025. Valid only for new and returning subscribers. Plan renews at your region's price per month after promotional period. Terms apply.

STINGRAY KARAOKE

STINGRAY KARAOKE: By subscribing, you will receive a complimentary one-month trial. After the trial period ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard rate unless canceled before the renewal date. You may cancel your subscription at any time. Terms and conditions apply.

Apple TV

Apple TV: Offer ends 7/7/2025. Offer available on 2018–2025 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME, StanbyME GO, StanbyME 2 models in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Terms apply.

Prime Video

Prime Video: Offers are subject to change. Please see our Terms at primevideo.com/help if you want further details. Amazon.com Inc and its affiliates aren’t sponsors of this promotion. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademark of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates

PlayWorks

PLAY.WORKS: Play FREE family-friendly games like PAC-MAN, Tetris, SpongeBob Bounce, Wheel of Fortune, Doodle Jump, and more—including an exclusive new title— right on your TV!

BFI Player

BFI Player: Offer only available in UK. One voucher per participant. Participants must be at least 18 years old. BFI Player account required. Valid only for new subscribers. Subscription auto-renews until cancelled. Terms apply.

Aha

aha: Coupon cannot be reused, this offer cannot be combined with any other offers. The voucher is non-transferable, non redeemable for cash & cannot be resold further. aha reserves the right to modify or revoke the voucher/offer at any point in time. support@aha.video

Rakuten Viki

Rakuten Viki: Get a free 1-month Viki Pass Standard Plan in the UK. Cannot be combined with other offers, including the 7-day trial. Limited to 1 redemption per new subscriber while supplies last. After the free period, you’ll be charged GBP£4.99/month unless cancelled. Offer expires May 31, 2025.

Shadid

Shahid: This code is valid for new users only (with no active subscription at the time of redemption) • This code is valid for activation for 1 month upon device activation Normal subscription charges shall be applicable for the following month/s if the user doesn’t request cancellation on time. • This code cannot be resold, returned or exchanged for cash.

Shahid Promotion is limited to a specific number of users. This promotion is only available in selected countries. For assistance contact customersupport@shahid.net

Baby Shark World:

Baby Shark World: Offer ends on 30/6/2025. The offer is available on webOS 4.5–25 in the LG Streaming Weeks app. The 1-month free trial pass is valid for one-time use only by users who obtain a code during the promotional period. The plan will renew at the regular price in your region per month until cancelled. Terms and conditions apply.

Blacknut Cloud Gaming

Blacknut Cloud Gaming: Enjoy a 30-minute free trial, then continue for £1 in the first month, available for new Blacknut subscribers on webOS6.0~25 only. Offer available from 19th May to 30th June. Cancel anytime, terms apply.

The Jackbox party Starter

The Jackbox party Starter: Enjoy a 30-minute free trial, then continue for €1 in the first month, available for new Blacknut subscribers on webOS6.0~25 only. Offer available from 19th May to 30th June. Cancel anytime, terms apply.

LG Movies & TV

LG Movies & TV: Offer ends 1 week after you rent.

Offer available on all LG models 2019-2025. Valid only for new registrants. Terms apply.

LG Radio+

LG Radio+: LG Radio+ offers radio, podcast and music services for free to LGE home entertainment device users (2019-2025), Terms apply.