All Laundry Lineup

Washing Machines

Laundry routines can look different for every home, from frequent small loads to a few bigger washes throughout the week. Washing machines support these varied rhythms with dependable performance that keeps your flow steady, no matter how you manage your day-to-day laundry.

Single A compact, practical 8kg washer ideal for frequent laundry and small homes. Small family A 9kg washer that keeps up with daily loads- perfect for couples. Medium family A 10.5kg washer with versatile capacity for weekly loads and bulky items. Large family Ideal for heavy loads, bedding, busy homes. Prev Next

This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model.

Single Small

family Medium

family Large

family