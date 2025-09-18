About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Explore LG Laundry Appliance lineup

How to choose the Laundry Appliance that fits your needs?

Compare and choose the perfect Laundry Appliance for your lifestyle. Easily see the strengths of Washing Machine, Tumble Dryer, Washer Dryer, and WashTower—then find the one that fits you best.

ALL LaundrySummary

A white front-loading washing machine is built into cabinetry, placed next to a laundry basket, with its control panel and circular door visible.
Washing Machines
LG Washing Machines are available in capacities to suit every household.
# 6 Motion DD # TurboWash 360
A white front-loading dryer is built into a wooden enclosure, with neatly arranged towels and bottles on the shelf above.
Tumble Dryers
LG Tumble Dryers deliver fast, efficient, and gentle drying for well-cared-for clothes.
# Heat Pump Electric
A white washer-dryer combo is placed beneath a wooden shelf, surrounded by neatly folded towels, baskets, and small decorative items.
Washer Dryers
LG Washer Dryer Combos save space while washing and drying in one machine.
# 6 Motion DD # All-in-one
A black WashTower is installed within a closet unit, surrounded by shelves holding folded towels, clothing, and storage boxes.
LG WashTower™
A space-saving washer and dryer with centralized controls for easy, efficient laundry care.
# 6 Motion DD # DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
Prev
Next

All Laundry Lineup

Washing Machines

Laundry routines can look different for every home, from frequent small loads to a few bigger washes throughout the week. Washing machines support these varied rhythms with dependable performance that keeps your flow steady, no matter how you manage your day-to-day laundry.

A white front-loading washing machine is placed between white-toned cabinets.
Single
A compact, practical 8kg washer ideal for frequent laundry and small homes.
# Fit 30 Shirts or medium-size duvet # Single households
A black front-loading washing machine stands beside wood cabinets, with folded towels on a nearby rack.
Small family
A 9kg washer that keeps up with daily loads- perfect for couples.
# Fit 45 Shirts or king-size duvet # with 1-2 people
A white front-loading washer sits beneath a wooden shelf, surrounded by neatly placed towels and decor.
Medium family
A 10.5kg washer with versatile capacity for weekly loads and bulky items.
# Fit 50-55 Shirts or king-size duvet # with 3-4 people
A white front-loading washer is placed in a dark wardrobe area, with hanging clothes in the background.
Large family
Ideal for heavy loads, bedding, busy homes.
# Fit 60 shirts or king-size duvets # with 5 or more people
Prev
Next

This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model.

Single
Small
family
Medium
family
Large
family

Highlights

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

Washing Machines are generally the same size on the outside, so it’s the drum capacity that makes the difference. Measured in kilograms, this figure tells you how much laundry can fit in one load.

8kg

8kg

9kg

9kg

10.5kg

10.5kg

13kg

13kg

6 Motion DD

This technology replicates a variety of hand-washing movements through precise motor control, ensuring a thorough yet gentle clean by tailoring the drum's motion to different types of laundry.

6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
Intelligent Care

Intelligent Care represents the 'brain' of your washer: our premium AI DD™ technology uses deep learning to sense both weight and fabric softness, automatically selecting the optimal motion for 18% better fabric protection, while the Inverter Direct Drive™ offers reliable and quiet performance through LG's signature 6-motion system, ensuring every load is treated with care regardless of the model you choose.

Not available
Intelligent Care
Intelligent Care
Intelligent Care
TurboWash™ Technology

TurboWash technology defines the speed and efficiency of your laundry: TurboWash™ 360 utilizes five powerful jet sprays for a complete 360-degree clean in just 39 minutes with maximum fabric protection, while standard TurboWash™ uses high-pressure nozzles to significantly reduce wash times compared to Basic models, which rely on traditional washing methods without specialized jet sprays.
1. TurboWash™ 360: "Fastest 39min wash with 360° multi-spray"
2. TurboWash™: "Reduced wash time with powerful jet sprays"
3. Basic (Non-Turbo): "Standard washing performance"

Not available
TurboWash™ 360
TurboWash™
TurboWash™ 360
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst).

A

A

A

A

B

B

A

A

Body Color
Essence White (Glossy)
Matte BlackWhite
White
Essence White (Glossy)Matte BlackPrime Silver
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 550

600 x 850 x
550

600 x 850 x 475

600 x 850 x
475

600 x 850 x 565

600 x 850 x
565

600 x 850 x 615

600 x 850 x
615

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ transforms your laundry experience by allowing you to start or monitor your wash cycles remotely via your smartphone; it also enables you to download specialized new cycles, tracks energy consumption, and provides Smart Diagnosis™ to ensure your washer or Dryer is always performing at its best.

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Detergent Management

Detergent Management defines how your washer handles cleaning agents: featuring LG's innovative technology, ezDispense™ automatically calculates and injects the exact amount of detergent based on your laundry's weight for ultimate convenience and fabric care, while Manual Dispense provides a classic approach for users who prefer to personally measure and add their own detergent for every wash.

Manual
Manual
EzDispense™
Manual
Steam

LG offers specialized steam solutions to elevate your fabric care: TrueSteam™ is a premium technology that boils pure water to 100°C to eliminate 99.9% of allergens and odors while refreshing clothes, whereas Steam+™ is optimized for washing cycles to reduce wrinkles by up to 30% and remove hidden allergens, ensuring your laundry is both hygienically clean and easier to iron.

Truesteam
Truesteam
Truesteam
Truesteam
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Water Feed determines if the washer heats water itself. 'Cold Only' intakes heat water inside the drum, whereas 'Hot & Cold' models have dual inlets to accept hot water directly from your tap.

Cold Only

Cold Only

Cold Only

Cold Only

Cold Only

Cold Only

Cold Only

Cold Only

Max Spin Speed (RPM)

Max Spin Speed refers to how fast the drum rotates during the final spin cycle, measured in RPM (revolutions per minute). A higher RPM removes more water from fabrics, helping to reduce overall drying time and energy consumption. Standard washing machines typically operate at 400-500 rpm, while heavier loads require 800-1000 rpm. LG washing machines offer up to 1400 rpm for powerful and effective spinning performance.

1350

1350

1200

1200

1360

1360

1400

1400

Tumble Dryers

Wet laundry takes up more space, so it needs ample room to dry quickly and evenly. Choosing a dryer that matches your washer's capacity helps create a more efficient laundry routine.

A white front-loading dryer is built into cabinetry, with folded towels visible inside the drum.
Single & Small family
An 8kg dryer that pairs perfectly with smaller washers for efficient everyday drying.
# Fit 30 Shirts or medium-size duvet # Single households or couples
A black front-loading dryer is installed beneath white cabinetry in a bright laundry space.
Medium family
A 9kg dryer with ample capacity to match 9-10.5kg washers and handle weekly loads.
# Fit 45 shirts or a king-size duvet # with 3-4 people
A white front-loading washing machine is installed in a bright laundry room with pastel cabinetry and a window.
Large family
A 10+kg dryer designed for larger washers, bulky items, and high-volume drying needs.
# Fit 60 shirts or king-size duvets # with 5 or more people
Prev
Next

This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model.

Single & Small family
Medium family
Large family

Highlights

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

The drying capacity of a Washer Dryer is generally smaller than its wash load capacity. This is because the drying process requires more space in the drum, allowing hot air to circulate efficiently to dry your items.

8kg

8kg

9kg

9kg

10kg

10kg

Heat Source Type

The Heat Source defines the temperature and care of your drying cycle. While traditional Heater models use high-heat air that can stress fabrics, LG’s Heat Pump technology uses a low-heat dehumidifying method. This protects your clothes from shrinking or damage while significantly lowering energy consumption.

Heat Pump Electric

Heat Pump Electric

Heat Pump Electric

Heat Pump Electric

Heat Pump Electric

Heat Pump Electric

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ represents the pinnacle of drying performance, utilizing two cylinders instead of one to compress refrigerant. This dual-system provides a wider range of operating speeds, allowing for significantly faster drying times and maximum energy efficiency by precisely controlling the power needed for every load.

Not available
Not available
AI Dual Inverter
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst).

A++

A++

A+++

A+++

A+++

A+++

Body Color
White
Essence WhiteMatte BlackBlack
Essence WhiteMatte Black
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 600

600 x 850 x
600

600 x 850 x 660

600 x 850 x
660

600 x 850 x 660

600 x 850 x
660

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ transforms your laundry experience by allowing you to start or monitor your wash cycles remotely via your smartphone; it also enables you to download specialized new cycles, tracks energy consumption, and provides Smart Diagnosis™ to ensure your washer or Dryer is always performing at its best.

Not available
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Drying Type

Drying Type determines how your machine handles moisture and installation. LG’s Ventless Condensing technology collects water into a tank or drain without requiring an external exhaust hose, offering the flexibility to install your dryer anywhere in your home, unlike Vented models that must be connected to an outside vent.

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Condenser Care

Condenser Care defines how your dryer maintains its efficiency: LG's Auto Cleaning Condenser automatically washes the condenser with powerful water jets during each cycle to remove lint buildup, ensuring consistent drying performance and saving you the hassle of manual cleaning, whereas Manual Cleaning models require periodic physical maintenance to prevent performance drop.

Manual Cleaning

Manual Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Dual Lint Filter

The Dual Lint Filter features a two-stage filtration system that captures lint and dust twice as effectively; by minimizing debris from reaching the dryer's internal components, it maintains optimal drying performance and ensures your clothes remain pristine and free from micro-dust.

Dual Lint Filter
Dual

Dual

Dual

Dual

Reversible Door

Reversible Door technology allows you to switch the direction the dryer door opens to either the left or right, ensuring it perfectly fits your laundry room layout; this flexibility provides easy access for transferring clothes from the washer and optimizes your workspace, regardless of your home's structural constraints.

Only Right

Only Right

Only Right

Only Right

Reversible Door

Reversible Door

  • *All images above are simulated.
  • *Features may vary by model or capacity. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
  • *Support for some features may vary by region and country.
  • *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
LG laundry appliance feature cards arranged in 3D on a black background, displaying Inverter Drive, ezDisper, Smart Pairing, Product Dimensions, AI DD, and Energy Efficiency Class.

How can Laundry Appliance features and
terms let you quickly know what they mean?

How can Laundry Appliance features and<br class="pc-only"> terms let you quickly know what they mean? Learn More
LG washer and dryer lineup in front of a beige wall. Includes a tumble dryer, front load washer with open door, washer dryer combo, and WashTower. A forest view is visible on the right.
What type
are you looking for?
Black LG washing machine control panel close-up. The display shows "Detecting Load Level", with a power button on the left and a hand pressing the right-side button
Which size
fits your needs?
Close-up of LG washing machine control panel detecting laundry load level
What features
do you need?