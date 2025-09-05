Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Washing Machine

Which size fits your needs?

LG front load washing machine built into kitchen cabinetry. Arrows point outward from the drum to indicate size. A modern living room is visible next to the kitchen.

Size and Capacity

Washing Machines come in a range of capacities to suit your household. The drum size makes all the difference: compact models are ideal for singles or couples, while larger homes benefit from bigger drums to handle heavier loads. Here’s a simple guide to help you choose the ideal size.

Find your ideal capacity

LG 8kg black washing machine with '8kg' displayed on the front panel. Stacked shirts beside the machine illustrate its capacity to handle up to 30 shirts in one load.

Single

Ideal for small spaces, frequent loads

LG 9kg black washing machine with '9kg' displayed on the front panel. Stacked shirts beside the machine illustrate its capacity to handle up to 45 shirts in one load.

Small family

Ideal capacity for everyday laundry.

LG 10.5kg black washing machine with '10.5kg' displayed on the front panel. Stacked shirts beside the machine illustrate its capacity to handle 50 to 55 shirts in one load.

Medium family

Ideal for weekly, moderate loads.

LG 12kg black washing machine with '12kg' displayed on the front panel. Stacked shirts beside the machine illustrate its capacity to handle up to 60 shirts in one load.

Large family

Ideal for heavy loads, bedding, busy homes.

Size and Capacity
Buying Guide Home
LG compact washing machine dimensions showing 475mm depth for tight spaces.

LG compact washing machine dimensions showing 475mm depth for tight spaces.

Compact Washing Machine

Single households

Compact and practical, an 8kg Washing Machine manages frequent laundry with ease, ideal for solo living and homes with limited space.

Single households
LG small washing machine in white with 565mm depth ideal for narrow laundry rooms.

LG small washing machine in white with 565mm depth ideal for narrow laundry rooms.

Small Washing Machine

Small family with 1-2 people

With the right capacity, a 9kg Washing Machine keeps up with everyday laundry, ideal for couples and those who wash daily.

Small family with 1-2 people
LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

Medium-sized Washing Machine

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people

A 10.5kg Washing Machine offers versatile capacity, handling weekly laundry and bulky items with ease.

Medium-sized family with 3-4 people
LG large capacity washing machine in silver with 615mm depth and generous drum size.

LG large capacity washing machine in silver with 615mm depth and generous drum size.

Large Washing Machine

Large family with 5 or more people

With extra-large capacity, a 12kg+ Washing Machine easily handles bedding, heavy family loads, and weekly laundry.

Large family with 5 or more people

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

Table Caption
FeaturesWash TowerWashing MachineWashing MachineWasher DryerTumble Dryer
Front view of WT1210NBTN1
WT1210NBTN1
Front view of F2A509GBLN1
F2A509GBLN1
Front view of F4X7011TWB
F4X7011TWB
Front view of FWY916WBTN1
FWY916WBTN1
Front view of FDV909BN
FDV909BN
Max Capacity12.09.011.011.09.0
Energy Efficiency ClassAAAAA+++
Dimension600x1655x660600x850x475600x850x565600x850x565600x850x660
Turbowash™ 360YesNoYesYesNo
AI DD™NoYesYesYesNo
ThinQ™YesNoYesYesYes

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

Are Washer Dryer Combos worth the investment?

A.

A Washer Dryer Combo is an excellent solution for those with limited space or anyone seeking the convenience of washing and drying in a single appliance. It’s especially useful if you prefer not to wait between wash and dry cycles, need a quick wash cycle for smaller loads, or only use the drying function occasionally.

Keep in mind that the drying capacity is typically smaller than the washing capacity, so larger loads may need to be split.

LG offers a range of high-performance Washer Dryers that combine powerful cleaning, quick wash options, and efficient drying, ideal for modern living where space and convenience matter.

Q.

Is it better to have separate washer and dryer?

A.

LG’s Washer Dryers deliver advanced performance, matching the wash quality of separate machines. However, dedicated washer and dryer units offer added flexibility. You can wash one load while drying another, and standalone dryers typically have a larger drying capacity.

With LG’s AI-powered appliances, separate machines can even communicate with each other. Your washer sends the cycle information to your dryer, which then automatically selects the optimal drying programmeㅡmanual input not needed.

Q.

What can a smart Washing Machine do?

A.

LG’s smart Washing Machines use AI technology to analyze fabric types and adjust washing cycles accordingly. Using deep learning and 6 Motion Direct Drive, the machine creates six distinct drum motions that deliver fabric-specific care, improve washing performance, and help reduce damage.

 

With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control your washer remotely using the LG ThinQ app or compatible voice assistants. Key smart features include:

1. Remote start and cycle monitoring

2. Notifications when a wash is complete

3. Smart Diagnosis™ for quick troubleshooting

4. Downloadable cycles tailored to your laundry needs

 

It provides intelligent laundry care that fits seamlessly into your connected lifestyle.

Q.

What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?

A.

LG’s Quick Wash uses the TurboWash™ 360˚ technology to deliver a thorough clean in just 39 minutes, ideal for busy households.

It combines high-pressure 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, optimising water flow, detergent use, and drum motion for an efficient, yet gentle wash.

This fast cycle saves time without compromising on cleaning performance or fabric care, making it ideal for everyday loads when you’re short on time.