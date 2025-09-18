Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Woman on sofa using phone to control LG washer and fridge in bright living room

Woman on sofa using phone to control LG washer and fridge in bright living room

Latest Updates,
Lasting Care

Through continuous post-purchase upgrades, LG appliances evolve, offering a unique care experience that addresses small unnoticed issues with timely care alerts.

Latest Updates, <br>Lasting Care Download on Google PlayLatest Updates, <br>Lasting Care Download on App Store
User GuideLivingKitchenAir
User Guide

Getting started with LG ThinQ™

1. Install app & Sign up

✓ Click “Install” to download the LG ThinQ™.

✓ Enter your email and password to log in. New users can click ‘Sign Up’ to create an account.

2. Connect your LG appliances

✓ On the ThinQ app’s home screen, tap the “+” icon and select “Add devices”.

✓ You can either scan the QR code on your appliances or  tap “Add device without QR” at the bottom of the screen.

3. Experience ThinQ AI service

ThinQ UP provides convenient support via continuous updates.

ThinQ Care catches the little things you've might missed with timely alerts.

✓ ThinQ AI evolves with you-share your ideas and help to make everyone’s daily life better.

Washing Machine

LG ThinQ UP

Take your laundry experience to the next level.

LG washer with energy saving mode icon next to phone screen showing mode status in bright room

LG washer with energy saving mode icon next to phone screen showing mode status in bright room

Energy Saving Mode

Optimise and save energy effortlessly

Set personalised energy goals tailored to your lifestyle and let the system automatically switch to energy-saving mode¹⁾ when those goals are exceeded.

Man installing LG washer in laundry room using phone self check feature with box and folded towels nearby

Man installing LG washer in laundry room using phone self check feature with box and folded towels nearby

Self Check

Confident DIY installation

Install your washing machine like a pro, all by yourself, with the Self-Check Update.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Custom Splash Screen

Bring joy to laundry with custom startup screens​

Personalise your washing machine’s startup screen with unique themes. Experience a fresh and joyful start every time you do laundry.

Custom Ending Melody

End every wash with your customised melody

Enjoy a personalised finish to every laundry cycle. With custom ending melodies, you can choose your preferred sound to celebrate the end of your wash.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Washing Machine

LG ThinQ Care

ThinQ Care catches the little things you might've missed.

LG washer drum with clothes and phone alert for laundry left inside during tub clean cycle

LG washer drum with clothes and phone alert for laundry left inside during tub clean cycle

Detecting Laundry During Tub Clean Cycle

Avoid mistakes with Tub Clean Alerts

ThinQ Care alerts you if laundry is left in the drum during the tub cleaning cycle, helping to prevent repeated misuse.

*Above images are for illustrative purposes only and may look different than the actual product.

Refrigerator

LG ThinQ UP

Take your refrigerator experience to the next level.
LG refrigerator water dispenser filling glass with precise volume measurement markings

LG refrigerator water dispenser filling glass with precise volume measurement markings

Smart Fill

From ice to precise water

Upgrade your dispenser experience: dispense 250, 500, or 1,000 ml of purified water by selecting Cubed Ice, Water, or Crushed Ice mode, effortlessly and precisely.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.​

*To operate the dispenser, press and hold the button for more than 3 seconds.​

*The dispensed amounts may vary depending on installation conditions such as water pressure and flow rate.

Night View

Tailor nighttime brightness at your fingertips

Upgrade to adjust the interior lighting from 4 to 9 levels for a more customised and comfortable night view.
Dark kitchen with a hanging lamp above and an open LG refrigerator revealing organized food inside
Bright kitchen side with an open LG refrigerator showing neatly organized food items inside

*Above images are for illustrative purposes only and may look different than the actual product.

Refrigerator

LG ThinQ Care

ThinQ Care catches the little things you might've missed.

Detecting Weak Cooling

Peace of mind with temp care alerts

Get notified when fridge temps rise, helping to maintain food freshness.

Detecting Slight Door Opening

Peace of mind with subtle door open alerts

Stay alerted to minor door openings, helping to preserve freshness and save energy.

*Above images are for illustrative purposes only and may look different than the actual product.

Air Conditioner

Stay cooler with smarter control

A video shows an LG air conditioner and different start, end sounds. The video ends by showing LG ThinQ app.

Uśmiechnięta kobieta siedzi na kanapie w jasnym salonie i korzysta ze smartfona.

Start/End Sound

Refresh your atmosphere with seasonal tunes

LG DUALCOOL brings you fresh seasonal alert sounds to keep your day vibrant.

*Above video is for illustrative purposes only and may look different than the actual product.

*The applicable models are expected to be expanded, and they may be adjusted according to timing considerations.

LG smart air conditioner with energy saving mode, shown with a smartphone app displaying fan speed control at 80 percent

LG smart air conditioner with energy saving mode, shown with a smartphone app displaying fan speed control at 80 percent

Energy Saving Mode

Smart air conditioner, tuned to you

With energy saving mode, you can set power to 80%, 60%, or 40%, allowing smart control of fan speed and target temperature for efficient performance.

*Above images are for illustrative purposes only and may look different than the actual product.

Discover a smarter way of living with LG ThinQ™

A platform for your smart LG appliances and devices, ThinQ™ puts control and convenience at your fingertips, to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home.

*Images are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required. 

*Available features and functionalities may vary by model and country.

*Some features included in the downloaded ThinQ app may be enabled at a later time.

*Support for smart home devices compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

 

1)Energy Saving Mode

-Energy Saving Mode is available only via the LG ThinQ app and may have limitations depending on the supported environment and usage conditions. Energy savings (370.7kWh→107.3kWh) were verified by LG Internal Lab under specific test conditions (Model: F94X56WHST, IEC 3kg), and actual results may vary depending on real usage.