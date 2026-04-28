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Fit & Max

LG Fit & Max combines thoughtful design with advanced technology to create kitchens that feel simple, refined and complete. Designed with real lifestyles in mind, it offers a fitted look shaped by a careful balance of everyday use, space and innovation.

LG Fit & Max fridge freezer blends seamlessly with surrounding modern cabinetry, with warm lighting and minimalist furniture.

LG Fit & Max fridge freezer blends seamlessly with surrounding modern cabinetry, with warm lighting and minimalist furniture.

Designed to blend in

Not every home is the same.

Layouts differ. Lifestyles change. 

 

Interiors today are shaped by clean surfaces, organised layouts, and a closer connection between everyday spaces. Appliances are designed to sit naturally alongside surrounding furniture, supporting interiors that feel balanced, visually calm, and easy to live in. 

 

By reducing visual clutter and aligning with contemporary interior layouts, spaces work as a cohesive whole rather than a collection of separate elements—creating environments that feel open, considered, and comfortable over time.

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Find the Fit & Max model for your space

Designed for the way you live

Not every home needs more space. Some need better organisation. Clear surfaces. Hidden storage. A layout that feels balanced, even in compact environments. For those who value clarity over clutter, Fit & Max becomes part of everyday rhythm.

LG sleek silver tall fridge freezer flush-fit into a white attic kitchen with skylight lighting and a woman opening it.

LG sleek silver tall fridge freezer flush-fit into a white attic kitchen with skylight lighting and a woman opening it.

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Fridge Freezer FIT

Fit your kitchen
Maximise your storage

Designed to fit your space — while maintaining storage, freshness, or usability, while maintaining a clean, integrated appearance.

Will it fit my kitchen?

From apartments to family homes, LG Fit & Max fridge freezers are designed for real kitchens—making the most of the space, even in compact layouts.

LG silver fridge freezer sliding into modern minimalist kitchen cabinetry in a modern gray kitchen with a stone backsplash.

LG silver fridge freezer sliding into modern minimalist kitchen cabinetry in a modern gray kitchen with a stone backsplash.

LG silver tall fridge freezer installed within bright white kitchen cabinetry with framed artworks on the wall.

LG silver tall fridge freezer installed within bright white kitchen cabinetry with framed artworks on the wall.

Fits smaller kitchen spaces

In compact apartments and smaller homes, Fit & Max fridge freezers are designed to make the most of your space, creating a comfortable, well-balanced kitchen environment. They sit in line with surrounding furniture, with Zero Clearance doors allowing easy access to drawers and shelves.

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

*The specifications shown apply to the F-UB model (GBBW726AEV) only.

LG Fit & Max Fridge Freezer hinge enabling 110° door opening with 4 mm side clearance for flush cabinet installation.

LG Fit & Max Fridge Freezer hinge enabling 110° door opening with 4 mm side clearance for flush cabinet installation.

Zero Clearance

Open wide with only 4 mm clearance

The smart fit for any kitchen. Thanks to an innovative 2-point hinge system, the doors open wide with just 4mm of clearance beside a wall. So you can position your fridge freezer flush against a wall or adjoining cupboards, without compromising easy access to every shelf and drawer.1)

AI features that fit you

Powered by LG’s AI Inverter™, Fit & Max intelligently adapts to your daily rhythm. By analysing usage patterns and optimising cooling performance, it supports consistent freshness and energy efficiency.Designed to fit your space — while maintaining storage, freshness, or usability, while maintaining a clean, integrated appearance.

AI Fresh

Cooling that anticipates use

By analysing your regular door-opening patterns, the fridge freezer anticipates periods of frequent use. Powered by LG’s AI Inverter Compressor, it increases cooling performance around two hours in advance to help maintain stable temperatures and consistent freshness.2)

AI Saving Mode

Save energy, keep food fresh

AI Saving Mode3) analyses door-opening frequency and automatically adjusts cooling intensity during quieter periods of use. LG’s AI Inverter Compressor enables controlled output adjustment, helping to reduce unnecessary energy consumption while maintaining consistent freshness.

Fridge Freezer MAX

More from the same space

LG Fit & Max Fridge Freezers focus on effective space use, delivering dependable performance and intuitive convenience.

MAX for compact homes

Even in a compact tall fridge, LG Fit & Max Fridge Freezers make the most of every inch inside. From flexible shelves and door storage to dedicated compartments for bottles and everyday items, each element is carefully arranged to help 1–2 person households stay organised and use space efficiently.

LG Fit & Max Fridge Freezer storage solutions including a wine rack, My Box, retractable shelf, and flexible door storage.

LG Fit & Max Fridge Freezer storage solutions including a wine rack, My Box, retractable shelf, and flexible door storage.

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.Please drink responsibly.

Freshness, MAXimised

Customisable temperature settings and balanced humidity control work together to create the ideal storage for different ingredients, helping keep food fresher for longer.

FRESHConverter+™

Preset temperatures for freshness

FRESHConverter+™ 4) helps keep food fresh with easy preset temperature settings. It allows you to store meat, fish, and cheese at conditions suited to each ingredient.

LG Fit & Max Fridge Freezer Fresh Converter presets for meat, fish, and cheese, a user adjusting the control panel settings.

LG Fit & Max Fridge Freezer Fresh Converter presets for meat, fish, and cheese, a user adjusting the control panel settings.

A user sliding LG Fit & Max Fridge Freezer FRESHBalancer option from Vegetables to Fruit to adjust humidity for produce.

LG Fit & Max Fridge Freezer storage solutions including a wine rack, My Box, retractable shelf, and flexible door storage.

FRESHBalancer™

Balanced humidity for produce

FRESHBalancer™ helps maintain the ideal humidity level for fruits and vegetables. This supports longer-lasting freshness by reducing moisture loss during storage.

FAQ

Q.

What is LG Fit & Max?

A.

LG Fit & Max is a fridge freezer design that combines smart exterior styling with maximised internal storage and advanced freshness technology. It’s designed for modern kitchens where efficient use of space and everyday ease of use really matter.

Q.

Is Fit & Max a built-in fridge freezer?

A.

Fit & Max models are freestanding fridge freezers designed to maximise kitchen space. They sit closely with surrounding cabinetry but do not require full furniture enclosure like traditional integrated fridge freezers.

Q.

Can Fit & Max fridge freezers be installed next to cabinets or walls?

A.

Yes. Select models feature Zero Clearance design, allowing doors to open fully even when positioned close to walls or adjacent cabinets.

Minimum ventilation clearance must still be maintained in accordance with the installation guide.

Q.

How does Fit & Max maximise storage in a compact footprint?

A.

Fit & Max optimises the internal layout through adjustable shelves, retractable shelving, movable door baskets, and multi-zone compartments.

This structure enhances usable storage while maintaining a space-efficient exterior depth that aligns with cabinetry.

Q.

Does a slimmer depth reduce overall capacity?

A.

Although designed for closer alignment with kitchen cabinets, the internal layout is engineered to maintain practical daily storage capacity.

Total capacity (in litres) varies by model and should be reviewed based on your household needs.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

The right fridge freezer size depends on your household size and storage habits. As a general guide: 

 

-304–387L tall fridge freezers are suitable for 1–2 people.

-506–530L slim multi-door models are ideal for households of 3–4.

-635–750L multi-door or American-style models are recommended for larger households.

 

When choosing capacity, consider how often you shop, how much fresh versus frozen food you store, and your available kitchen space.

Q.

What should I check before buying a Fit & Max fridge freezer?

A.

Before purchase, confirm:

 

-Available width, height, and depth

-Required ventilation clearance

-Door opening clearance

-Storage capacity (litres)

-Energy efficiency class

 

Refer to the detailed installation dimensions provided on each product page to ensure the model fits your kitchen layout.

* Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1) Zero Clearance

- For optimal Performance, LG recommends 4mm clearance or more between the sides of the fridge freezer and the wall 

-If the clearance is less than 4mm, there may be interference with the wall when opening the door.

 

2) AI Fresh

- Based on data learned over three weeks, AI Fresh lowers fridge room's the temperature by 1 degree when the door is opened frequently.

- In case that Fridge Room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated. 

- The AI Fresh is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.

 

3) AI Saving Mode

- The AI saving mode can be adjusted in two stages (up to 1% for stage 1 and up to 5% for stage 2), and the savings rate varies depending on the product's energy rating and specifications. 

 

- The AI savings rate for each stage may vary depending on actual usage conditions. 

- The specific test details for the savings rate are as follows: 

1 .Test Model: GBBW322CEV 

2. Test Conditions: Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 3°C, No Load 

3. Installation Conditions: Room temperature at 25°C, humidity at 55% 

4. Test Method: 8-hour opening, 16-hour no opening Total opening times during the opening hours:
Refrigerator 28 times, Freezer 6 times Energy results for each AI saving mode stage over 3 days are converted to 24-hour energy consumption and compared. 

5. When using the AI saving mode, the frost removal cycle and compressor speed may be adjusted according to the surrounding environment. Applying stage 2 may result in an increase in internal temperature of the freezer and refrigerator. 

6. The test results have been verified by TÜV Rheinland Inc. using their specified testing method, but they may vary depending on the actual usage environment. 

7. The AI saving mode is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods. 

 

4) FRESHConverter+™ 

- The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat (-3℃), Fish (0℃), and Cheese (2℃) 

- Based on LG Internal test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average temperature fluctuation in the FRESHConverter+™ compartment with No load and 25℃ setting. 

- The results may vary depending on changes in the outside temperature or the indoor temperature setting.