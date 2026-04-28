* Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

1) Zero Clearance

- For optimal Performance, LG recommends 4mm clearance or more between the sides of the fridge freezer and the wall

-If the clearance is less than 4mm, there may be interference with the wall when opening the door.

2) AI Fresh

- Based on data learned over three weeks, AI Fresh lowers fridge room's the temperature by 1 degree when the door is opened frequently.

- In case that Fridge Room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated.

- The AI Fresh is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.

3) AI Saving Mode

- The AI saving mode can be adjusted in two stages (up to 1% for stage 1 and up to 5% for stage 2), and the savings rate varies depending on the product's energy rating and specifications.

- The AI savings rate for each stage may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

- The specific test details for the savings rate are as follows:

1 .Test Model: GBBW322CEV

2. Test Conditions: Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 3°C, No Load

3. Installation Conditions: Room temperature at 25°C, humidity at 55%

4. Test Method: 8-hour opening, 16-hour no opening Total opening times during the opening hours:

Refrigerator 28 times, Freezer 6 times Energy results for each AI saving mode stage over 3 days are converted to 24-hour energy consumption and compared.

5. When using the AI saving mode, the frost removal cycle and compressor speed may be adjusted according to the surrounding environment. Applying stage 2 may result in an increase in internal temperature of the freezer and refrigerator.

6. The test results have been verified by TÜV Rheinland Inc. using their specified testing method, but they may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

7. The AI saving mode is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.

4) FRESHConverter+™

- The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat (-3℃), Fish (0℃), and Cheese (2℃)

- Based on LG Internal test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average temperature fluctuation in the FRESHConverter+™ compartment with No load and 25℃ setting.

- The results may vary depending on changes in the outside temperature or the indoor temperature setting.