LG TONE Free

A woman is listening music with LG TONE Free

LG TONE Free UT90Q

Fit for Sound
Fit for Life

NEW wireless earbuds with premium spatial sound

Fit for Sound Fit for Life
This image shows the Dolby Atmos Head Tracking

Dolby Head Tracking™

A World's 1st Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds

A man is listening music with LG TONE Free

Performance Fit

Elevated Sound with Comfortable Fit

A image of LG TONE Free with UV Nano on.

UVnano

Kills up to 99.9% of Bacteria

LG TONE Free fit

A image of LG TONE Free UTF8 with Waterproof effect.

LG TONE Free fit UTF8

Want a NEW Waterproof Sports Earbuds?

IP67 keeps you running through water, sweat and dust

Want a NEW Waterproof Sports Earbuds?
A image of LG TONE Free perfectly fit in the ear

Secure & Comfortable

Fit for your Sportive Moves

A image of LG TONE Free UTF8 with IP67 Copy

Water & Dust Proof (IP67)

Focus on your Workout

A image of LG TONE Free with UV Nano on.

UVnano

Kills up to 99.9% of Bacteria

Make Life better with our tips

The image of TONE Free App on

How to Download & Use
LG TONE Free APP


Image of UT90Q and UTF8

Meet the New
LG TONE Free


Woman is puring water on her face with UTF8 on her ear.

Looking for a Waterproof
Sports Earbuds?



Wireless Earbuds

 

Cut ties with fiddly wires and browse our range of LG wireless earbuds. Combing lightweight, versatile vibes with a powerful audio punch, our range of wireless Bluetooth earbuds connect to your mobile device, allowing you to stream music or podcasts straight to your ears without a trailing cable.

Browse LG’s Range of Wireless Earbuds Now