We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LAB
What makes a great portable speaker?
- What makes a great portable party speaker, and how do you choose the right one for any event?
- Explore LG xboom’s range, from compact wireless Bluetooth speakers to powerful models with immersive sound.
- Learn how xboom speakers enhance indoor and outdoor celebrations with durable designs and long battery life.
- Find out how LG’s Bluetooth speakers with lights and eco-friendly materials create the ultimate party experience.
- Discover the latest innovation of xboom by will.i.am.
When it comes to hosting an unforgettable party, the right Bluetooth party speaker can transform any gathering into an unforgettable experience. Whether hosting a house party, outdoor BBQ or beach event, choosing the right wireless sound system ensures powerful, high-quality sound wherever you go.
In this guide, we’ll explore LG xboom’s range of compact party speakers, helping you find the perfect portable fit for your celebration.
.
What is a portable party speaker?
A portable party speaker is built to provide deep bass, loud volume and immersive sound quality, ensuring the acoustic fills any space, indoors or outdoors.
For an optimal party experience, a speaker with at least 20W output is recommended for small gatherings, while larger venues may require 100W or more for impactful sound.
Portability is also key. Look for lightweight designs with built-in handles, straps or wheels for easy transportation.
What to look for in a portable party speaker
Selecting the right Bluetooth speaker for a party depends on several factors.
Sound quality
The best party speaker should provide a rich, well-balanced sound. Look for speakers with high wattage, advanced bass boost technology to ensure every beat is felt and heard, and high-quality drivers for precise audio.
Compact size
Portable Bluetooth speakers are easier to transport, making them ideal for parties outside or away from the home. Look for a compact party speaker with carry handles, wheels, straps, or clip-and-go designs.1
Durability
Outdoor parties demand rugged speakers. Check for IP (ingress protection)2 ratings - that give you resistance to dust and water - and a robust design.
Battery life
When the music stops, the party’s over, so you don’t want your portable party speaker’s battery running out. Look for how many hours of uninterrupted music a Bluetooth speaker offers.3
Power output vs. space size
Matching speaker wattage to your party space is essential. For small indoor parties, 20-50W is ideal. Medium-sized gatherings need around 50-100W, while large outdoor events may require 100W or more to ensure powerful, room-filling sound.4
How do xboom wireless speakers stand out in each category
LG portable speakers are engineered to deliver powerful, high-quality sound, ensuring your music is heard loud and clear.
Why are portable party speakers great for indoor and outdoor events?
Whether indoors or outdoors, LG party speakers fill the space with rich audio, ensuring everyone enjoys your music without distortion.
Indoor speaker
For home parties, the xboom 360 XO2 Bluetooth party speaker8 is perfect for immersive music experiences, and you can connect to other devices such as mobile phones, tablets or even your TV. On the other hand, the powerful Bounce portable speaker with a Sound Boost function can enhance every beat, even in small spaces.5
Outdoor speaker
A portable, travel-friendly XG1 party speaker with quick-attachment is just the thing for on-the-go, with IPX5 water resistance and a convenient clip-and-go design.10 The XG8T adds 60-watt power, a hybrid strap and 15-hour battery life, making this rugged party speaker an ideal choice.11 And when it comes to durability, it's hard to beat the XG2T portable speaker with IP67 water resistance.12
Which portable Bluetooth speaker is right for my party?
LG’s xboom party speaker range is designed to deliver powerful audio, unbeatable portability and long battery life. Each LG xboom model is built for different party needs:
Grab: the compact speaker with punchy sound
Small in size but big on performance, this portable speaker features a premium Peerless tweeter and is easy to carry wherever the music takes you.7
XO2: the 360° Bluetooth party speaker
With all-around sound for immersive audio, this portable party speaker is ideal for small home parties.8
DXL7T: the dynamic party speaker with pixel art display
With 250W output, an 8" giant woofer and bold lighting effects, this speaker brings high-energy sound and customisable pixel art to every party.9
How LG xboom Bluetooth portable party speakers are built to last
Clever design and smart use of tough materials mean LG xboom speakers go the distance.
Durable design
Constructed with high-quality materials, LG xboom Bluetooth speakers withstand rough use, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor parties.13
Bring the action to your party with xboom by will.i.am
will.i.am has teamed up with LG as an Experiential Architect to bring the ‘xboom by will.i.am’ series of Bluetooth speakers, cutting-edge audio technology with futuristic design.
A speaker engineered for the future
will.i.am provides strategic counsel for product development, design and brand marketing to carve out a new space for experiencing music to the fullest.14 The collaboration has already earned industry recognition, with the xboom Grab receiving an iF Design Award,15 while the xboom STAGE 301 was named in TechRadar’s Best of CES 2025.16 Additionally, the xboom by will.i.am series was awarded the Top Tech CES 2025 by Digital Trends.
Unboxing the xboom by will.i.am
Get a first-hand look at the futuristic design and immersive sound that redefine portable audio.17
FAQs
Q: Can I connect multiple portable party speakers?
A: Yes! Use the Wireless Party Link to sync multiple xboom speakers for an enhanced sound experience.18 So, even our small XG1 model can become a large Bluetooth party speaker.
Q: Where can I buy a loud portable party speaker?
A: LG xboom speakers are available online from LG and in major electronics stores.21
Whether you need a waterproof speaker for outdoor events or a light-up Bluetooth speaker for a dance party, there’s an LG xboom speaker designed for you. Find your perfect LG portable party speaker and elevate your sound experience today.
Life's Good!
1 Samesay: Choosing the Right Party Speaker
2 IEC: Ingress protection ratings
3 Samesay: Choosing the Right Party Speaker
4 ElectroMarket - Speaker Size vs Wattage
5 Bounce: LG xboom by will.i.am speaker. *Military Testing Details: Tested to MIL-STD-810H for parameters rain, vibration, impact, salt spray, flooding, dust and heat. Certified passed on Dec 18, 2024.
6 Stage 301: LG xboom by will.i.am speaker
7 Grab: LG xboom by will.i.am speaker. *Military Testing Details: Tested to MIL-STD-810H for parameters rain, vibration, impact, salt spray, flooding, dust and heat. Certified passed on Dec 18, 2024.
8 XO2TBK: LG xboom Portable speaker
9 DXL7T: LG xboom party speaker
10 XG1 - LG xboom Portable speaker
11 XG8T: LG xboom Portable speaker
12 XG2TBK: LG xboom Portable speaker
13 LG Corporate: Launch press release on rugged portable speakers
14 LG Corporate: xboom, reinspired by will.i.am
15 iF Design Awards 2025 - LG xboom Grab
16 techradar.com - Best of CES 2025
17 LG Youtube Short - xboom by will.i.am unboxing video
18 LG Help Guide: How to use the Wireless Party Link
19 RNC5 - LG xboom party speaker
20 CM4360 - LG xboom party speaker
21 LG Shop: All speakers & Soundbars