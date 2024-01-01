Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
front view

                                               The New XBOOM Go XG1​                                                   

Meet Your New Music Mate

The new XBOOM Go XG1 packs great sound, convenient features, and lots of fun into a slimmer, lighter design.

LG XBOOM Go XG1 tilts to the left and floats in the air.

The New XBOOM Go XG1

Clip and Go

​XBOOM Go XG1 is the perfect accompaniment for your outdoor adventures. Whether you’re on a trip or hiking your favourite trail, simply clip it onto your bag so you can enjoy great sound on the go.​​

LG XBOOM Go XG1 is clipped onto the sky blue colored backpack.

Long Battery Life

Play for Longer

5 hours of battery life gives you the freedom to enjoy your music on-the-go without charging worries.

A front view of LG XBOOM Go floating at an angle. Light coming from the behind.

IPX5

Water-Resistant Fun

An IPX5 rating means your speaker can get wet and keep on working, so you can always take the fun outdoors. 

On a white background, LG XBOOM Go XG1 is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath LG XBOOM Go XG1.

*IPX5 protects against low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.

A finger pointing on the Mic button on top of XG1. XG1 is facing front.

Voice Command

Enjoy Music and More with Just Your Voice

Briefly press the mic button on the XG1, then speak to activate​ Google Assistant on your Android phone or Siri on iOS. You​ can play music, podcasts and more with a simple voice command.

*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

*The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

Speakerphone

Calls Made Loud and Clear

XBOOMGo XG1 also doubles as a speakerphone 

so all your conference calls are easy to hear.

A laptop, a cellphone, pen, papers and XG1 are on the desk. A man is talking to someone through XG1.

Speakerphone with Mute

Clear and Easy Conference Calls

LG XBOOM Go XG1 delivers clear call quality and by pressing the mute button on the speaker, you can easily have quick internal discussions while you’re on a call.

4 people are working on a desk, each with their own laptops. Faces not showing, some are typing, some are writing. XBOOM Go XG1 speaker is placed on a desk.

Transform Any Space at Home Into a Meeting Room

LG XBOOM Go XG1 delivers clear call quality to make online meetings smoother and a built-in mute button for extra convenience.

A woman in a video conference call with a co-worker, writing down on a note at the same time. XBOOM Go XG1 speaker is placed on a desk.

Wireless Dual Mode

Sync for Stereo Sound

Hold the Bluetooth button on each speaker for two seconds to wirelessly

link two LG XBOOM Go XG1 and enjoy a stereo listening experience.​

Two XG1 each placed on the left and right, slightly facing each other. There is a logo of two circles twisted within a big rainbow outlined circle ring placed between two XG1 products.

USB-C Charging

Simply Convenient

The XG1 can be charged with anyA traditional USB-C cable.

Side view of LG XBOOM Go XG1 showing ports.

All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

EQ

  • Standard

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

CONVENIENCE

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX5

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

  • Speakerphone

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Carton Box

    156 x 56 x 100 mm

  • Speaker

    138 x 74.6 x 38.3 mm

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    0.28 kg

  • Net Weight

    0.21 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Strap

    Yes

  • USB C type cable

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    1ch (1Way)

  • Output Power

    3W

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806096198797

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    5W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5 W

SPEAKER

  • Passive Radiator


    Yes (1)

  • Woofer Unit

    1.5" x 1

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    5

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

POWER SUPPLY

  • USB C-type

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

