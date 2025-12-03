About Cookies on This Site

Laundry Installation Guide

Washing MachineTumble DryerWasher Dryer
Washing Machine
Buying Guide Home

Where can I place a Washing Machine?

LG front load Washing Machine installed inside a beige cupboard on the left, with a plant placed on the right.

Easy fit in suitable spaces

Washing Machines can be installed in a variety of spaces, including utility rooms, kitchens, spare rooms, or built‑in cupboards.

Space Check

Ensure sufficient space for installation

Leave space on all sides for door clearance to ensure the freestanding washing machine fits standard dimensions.

Water Supply Hose

Verify the tap type

Taps may be either threaded or non-threaded, which determines the type of connector needed for the washing machine’s water inlet and drain pipes.

Levelling

Keep level for stability

Keep the washer level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise. Adding anti-vibration pads can provide extra stability.

Washing Machine installation guide

Watch the guide video to locate the appropriate spot and follow the steps for easy installation

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

How do I stack a Tumble Dryer?

LG black Washing Machine and Dryer stacked vertically inside a cabinet, with items stored on both sides, a sink on the left, and a window with sofa on the right.

Stack up, save space

Stack your Washing Machine and Tumble Dryer to save space in compact laundry areas, while freeing up extra room for detergents and other laundry essentials.

Stacking Kit

Space‑saving setup

Use the LG Stacking Kit to secure the Tumble Dryer on top of the Washing Machine for an efficient stackable washer-dryer setup.

Drawer Kit

Easy-access setup

Place laundry on the pull-out shelf to sort and transfer easily between the washer and dryer, keeping your hands free.

Drain Connection

Connect the drain hose

Attach the anti-backflow lid to the connecting elbow, then connect the optional drain hose to the opposite side. Make sure the hose is not kinked or pinched.

Tumble Dryer installation guide

Watch the guide video to locate the appropriate spot and follow the steps for easy installation

LG front load Tumble Dryer with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, temperature, and floor requirements.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

How does an all-in-one Washer Dryer save space at home?

LG black Washer Dryer installed inside a cabinet, with towels placed on the right and shampoo bottles with a sink visible on the left.

Compact laundry solution

LG’s single-unit Washer Dryer combo, designed for tight spaces and effortless relocation, provides convenience and flexibility.

Space Selection

Install in any suitable spot

Works in most home layouts, from compact spaces to built-in washer and dryer arrangements, for a seamless look.

Clearance Space

Ensure sufficient space for installation 

Leave at least 2 cm on each side and 10 cm at the back to ensure proper airflow. Avoid installing in enclosed areas that are exposed to heat or moisture.

Installation Check

Verify proper operation after setup

• Ensure the unit sits level on a solid floor and check for vibration or unusual noises.

• Confirm that the water supply and drainage are working without leaks.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

Why is the vertical design of the LG WashTower™ convenient?

LG WashTower installed inside a cabinet, with a leaning laundry rack on the left beside a bathroom mirror, sink and towels, and plants with folded towels on the right.

Single unit, simple setup

LG WashTower™ combines washer and dryer in a single unit that fits neatly into small spaces. Its center control panel provides easy access to both without bending or stepping up.

Installation Check

Ensure sufficient installation space

• Leave 5 cm on each side, 10 cm at the back, and at least 177 cm in height.

• Place on a solid, level floor. Anti-slip pads are recommended for additional stability

Pathway Check

Check the access route and installation space

Consider the unit’s size to ensure a clear path for moving it into place. Check stairs, hallways, and doorways, and allow at least 80 cm of entry space at the installation area.

Drain Connection

Connect the drain hoses

Attach both the washer and dryer drain hoses. Bundle them together using the supplied tie strap, and secure with the elbow bracket to prevent the hoses from bending.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

Washing Machine FAQ

Where can I place an LG Washing Machine or dryer?

LG Washing Machines and dryers can be installed in various spaces, including utility rooms, kitchens, spare rooms, balconies, or built-in cupboards. Always check the dimensions and leave clearance on all sides for the doors to open fully.

 

*For detailed installation space information, please visit the LG Website at www.lg.com/{Country ISO} to download the manual or contact Customer Service.

How do I check the water supply before installation?

Before installation, check the tap type. Taps can be either threaded or non-threaded, and the correct connector for the Washing Machine’s water inlet will depend on this.

Do I need accessories to stack a Tumble Dryer on a Washing Machine?

Learn more

What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?

LG’s Quick Wash uses the TurboWash™ 360˚ technology to deliver a thorough clean in just 39 minutes, ideal for busy households.

It combines high-pressure 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, optimising water flow, detergent use, and drum motion for an efficient, yet gentle wash.

This fast cycle saves time without compromising on cleaning performance or fabric care, making it ideal for everyday loads when you’re short on time.