About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

THERMA V Monobloc

FIND A DEALER

Displayed are two LG Therma V Monobloc outdoor units. A small rectangular one on the left and a larger two-stack unit on the right.

Why LG Monobloc

Space-efficient All in One

House Warm with Efficiency

LG ThinQ

Space-efficient All in One

Monobloc requires only water piping connections, eliminating the need for additional refrigerant piping work. This not only simplifies installation but also ensures a space-efficient solution in limited interior space.

LG Therma V outdoor unit on the house's side links to indoor space heaters and a water tank via red pipes, which also connect the tank to a bathtub.

House Warm with Efficiency

The energy-efficient R1 compressor increases the performance of heating and hot water while reducing costs. Additionally, the Monobloc offers a stable heating thanks to a wide operation range down to -15℃

A woman is holding a cup and book while covered with the while the LG Therma V outdoor unit and a glowing red radiator adorn the right side.

LG ThinQ

Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ app enables convenient temperature control and real-time energy consumption monitoring, optimizing overall home energy efficiency.

A smartphone showing the LG ThinQ app sits on the left, connected to an LG monobloc and WiFi modem on the right via a dotted line.

* Please note that a WiFi modem is required.

Discover More About Monobloc

Download Resources

Discover a variety of information here, including product catalogues and installation manuals. 

See All Resources

 Engineering Support 

Experience the resources and support we provide to help your business stay ahead.

Get All Support

HVAC Blog

Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.

See All Articles

Please enquire for more product information.

ENQUIRE TO BUY

Find a dealer to help with service for sales, installation, and after sales.

FIND A DEALER