Explore LG Fridge Freezers lineup

How to choose the Fridge Freezers that fits your needs?

Compare and choose the perfect fridge freezers for your lifestyle. Easily see the key features of Signature, French door, Multi door, Tall, and Single-door fridge freezers—then find the one that fits you best.

All Fridge Freezers Summary

Side view of a kitchen with a built-in black InstaView fridge freezers.
American Style
American style fridge freezers offer large capacity, energy efficient performance featuring InstaView™ and water & ice dispensers.
#Large Capacity #InstaView™
Modern kitchen interior with a blue-toned fridge freezers
Multi Door
Double door & multi door fridge freezers provide energy-saving cooling with flexible storage and access.
#Double & Multi Door Fridge Freezers #Energy-Saving Cooling
A picture of the fridge freezers in a yellow-toned kitchen
Tall Freezer
Tall fridge freezers with large capacity, smart features, reversible doors for a seamless kitchen fit.
#Saving Space #Seamless Kitchen Fit
Prev
Next

This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model.

All Fridge Freezers Lineup

American Style

Multi Door

Tall Freezer

Highlights

Refrigerator / Freezer Capacity
407L221L
288L220L
195L154L
Total Capacity (in liters)
628L
508L
349L
Product Dimensions (W x H x D; in mm)
913 × 1790 × 735

913 × 1790 × 735

835 x 1787 x 730

835 x 1787 x 730

595 × 1860 × 676

595 × 1860 × 676

InstaView™

InstaView™ lets you see inside with two knocks, reducing cold air loss and keeping food fresh.

InstaView™
InstaView™
InstaView™
Door-in-Door™

Door-in-Door™ gives quick access to frequently used items while minimizing cool air loss.

Door-in-Door™
Not available
Not available
Ice Type

Ice Type refers to the types of ice provided by LG refrigerators. Depending on the model, Cube Ice, Crushed Ice, and Craft Ice may be available, with Craft Ice featuring slow-melting, round ice.

Cube & Crushed

Cube & Crushed

Cube & Crushed

Cube & Crushed

Not available
Finish (Door)
Essence Black Steel
Matte Black
Essence Black Steel
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ offers smart control and peace of mind by allowing you to monitor and manage your refrigerator from anywhere; you can adjust temperatures, receive alerts if the door is left open, and even track energy usage or filter life right from your smartphone, ensuring optimal freshness and efficient operation at all times.

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Linear Cooling

Linear Cooling keeps a steady temperature to reduce moisture loss and keep food fresher for longer.

Linear Cooling
Linear Cooling
Linear Cooling
Pure N Fresh™

Pure N Fresh™ keeps fridge freezers air clean and fresh by reducing unpleasant odours.

Not available
Pure N Fresh™
Not available
Ice Maker

Ice Maker indicates whether you need to make ice yourself. Automatic ice makers continuously produce ice for you, whereas Manual types require filling the ice trays with water to freeze.

Automatic

Automatic

Automatic

Automatic

Manual

Manual

Slim SpacePlus

Slim SpacePlus™ is LG’s slim ice system designed to take up less freezer space, leaving more room for food storage without sacrificing ice capacity.

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Not available
Folding Shelf

Folding Shelf allows the shelf to fold for flexible storage space. Depending on the model, the shelf can fold left to right or top to bottom, making it easier to store taller or bulky items without removing the shelf.

Not available
Folding Shelf
Not available
  • *All images above are simulated.
  • *Features may vary by model or capacity. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
  • *Support for some features may vary by region and country.
  • *Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
