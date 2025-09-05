We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fridge Freezers
What features do you need?
Key feature of LG Fridge Freezers
InstaView™
Knock twice, see inside, stay fresh.
Total No Frost
Keeps freezer frost-free, easy to use.
Ice & Water Dispenser
Chilled water and ice with plumbed or not.
Energy Saving
Energy-saving Inverter Compressor.
InstaView™
Instant insight, smart convenience
LG InstaView™ lets you see inside the sleek glass screen with two quick knocks. This feature is available on American Style, Multi-Door, and Tall models, helping keep food fresher by reducing cold air loss.
*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.
Total No Frost
Effortless frost-free freshness
LG’s Total No Frost, powered by Multi Air Flow, keeps every corner of the Fridge Freezer evenly cool, prevents ice build-up, and removes the need for manual defrosting.
*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.
Ice & Water Dispenser
Built-in instant refreshment
Filtered water and fresh ice are available on demand with LG dispensers featured across the range, even on models without a plumbed water connection. Simply top up the tank and refresh anytime.
*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.
Energy Saving
For your energy efficient home
LG’s Fridge Freezers use Inverter Compressor technology for quiet, efficient cooling. Smart features help cut energy, noise, and running costs.
*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.
Utility Benefits
Useful features for your kitchen
Compare Products
Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.
|Features
|American Style
|American Style
|Multi-Door
|Multi-Door
|Tall Fridge
GSXE90EVAD
GSLV71PZTD
GMV960NNME
GMM41MSBEM
GBG7190CEV
|Size
|628
|635
|617
|474
|349
|InstaView Door-in-Door™
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Energy Efficiency Class
|D
|D
|E
|E
|C
|Compressor Type
|Smart Inverter
|Inverter Linear
|Inverter Linear
|Inverter
|Smart Inverter
|ThinQ™
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.
Helpful Hints, Our Lab
Fridge Freezer FAQ
Q.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
A.
A plumbed fridge connects directly to your home’s water supply, providing a continuous flow of chilled water and ice without needing refills. In contrast, a non-plumbed fridge features a built-in water tank that requires manual refill, making it easier to install anywhere without the need for plumbing. LG offers both options, letting you choose between the convenience of plumbing and the flexibility of a non-plumbed design to suit your kitchen layout.
Q.
What does a plumbed water & ice dispenser mean?
A.
A plumbed water and ice dispenser connects directly to your mains water supply, providing a continuous supply of chilled water and ice without the need to manually refill a tank.
This feature offers convenience and is ideal for busy households that use water and ice regularly. Many LG American-style and Multi-Door Fridge Freezers come equipped with this feature, offering effortless access to refreshments.
Q.
How to change the temperature setting on a Fridge Freezer?
A.
To change the temperature on your LG Fridge Freezer, use the control panel located either on the door or inside the fridge compartment. Fridge and freezer temperatures can be set separately to match your storage preferences.
With compatible models, the LG ThinQ app allows you to monitor and adjust temperature settings remotely from your smartphone, offering added convenience wherever you are.
Q.
What are the benefits of an InstaView™ fridge?
A.
LG’s InstaView™ fridge features a tinted glass panel that becomes transparent with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the fridge without opening the door.
This helps reduce cold air loss, improves energy efficiency, and keeps food fresher for longer. It’s a convenient way to view your fridge contents at a glance, blending smart design with everyday practicality.