Raylo Hire Agreement – Key Facts Document
What is a hire agreement?
- You are hiring the device, you will never own it.
- The device must be returned when the agreement ends.
- This agreement is regulated by the Consumer Credit Act 1974.
Payments
- An advance payment is due on the day of purchase.
- You must pay monthly hire payments.
- You must pay for at least the minimum term shown at checkout.
After the minimum term, the agreement continues monthly until you cancel.
Cancelling the agreement
- You have 14 days to cancel from when the agreement is made.
- After that, you must give one month’s notice to cancel.
- If you cancel during the minimum term, you may have to pay the remaining hire payments for that term.
Missed Payments
- A late payment fee of up to £29 may be charged for each missed payment.
- Missed payments may affect your credit record.
Damage, loss, or non-return
- You are responsible for the device until it is returned.
- If the device is damaged, lost, stolen, or not returned, charges will apply.
- If you do not return the device, you may be charged its value.
If Raylo ends the agreement
- Raylo may end the agreement if you breach the terms or do not pay.
- You must return the device.
- You may still have to pay the remaining hire payments for the minimum term.
Important
This is not a purchase.
You should only continue if you are comfortable with these commitments.
