test

Upgrade your business
with exclusive offers from LG

Watch your company grow with access to restricted LG offers.

Get enterprising deals when purchasingwith your LG Business Account

Get exclusive volume discount when you buy
in bulk with a LG Business Account

Shop Now

Benefits for your Business

test

Bulk-buy discount

Get extra 10% when you buy £2,000+, get extra 5% when you buy 5% when you buy ￡1,000+ with your LG Business Account

test

Free delivery & returns

Enjoy free delivery and returns on all orders with no minimum spend

test

TAX-Free

Pay no VAT when buying in bulk
with your LG Business Account

Type of business

Find your business sector and enjoy the special benefits

Others

Check out our whole range of products to help drive your business to the next level. We have Home Entertainment, Sound, Home Appliances and IT. 

Retail shop

Get the best entertainment options for you with our range of incredible TVs, Speakers & Soundbars to build your music environment

Restaurant & Café

Display your menus the best way with LG monitors and TVs whilst keeping things fresh with our refrigerators 

Office & Work space

Find best monitors and laptops for your business to help elevate productivity in your home office or workspace.  

How to Access

Simply verify and get access to exclusive offers.

1. Create an LG Account

Create an LG Account and become a member.

2.Verify VAT ID

Verify your VAT ID and save with exclusive discounts.

3. Start Shopping

Discover special savings exclusive to you.