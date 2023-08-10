About Cookies on This Site

Air to Water Heat Pumps

LG THERMA V, a Renewable Home Heating Solution.

Switch to LG THERMA V to save energy bills and reduce environmental impact.

LG Air to Water Heat Pump THERMA V, black-colored outdoor unit is placed on the exterior wall of the house.

Replace Your Old Boiler with LG THERMA V

Experience year-round comfort with LG THERMA V. 

Make an investment that pays you back.

Family members are gathering together in the cozy living room carpet and drawing pictures in a warm house.

#CareForWhereYouLive

Discover sustainable heating with LG THERMA V. 

Click to watch our full campaign story.

On a chilly winter evening, the overall exterior of a house with warm lights on. New black-colored LG Air to Water Heat Pump THERMA V is placed in front of the house.

Breakthrough of Home Heating

No more winter worries. 

LG THERMA V's innovative heating solution for your new home.

What is Heat Pump
What is a Heat Pump?

LG THERMA V Air to Water Heat Pump is a sustainable, low-carbon heating solution for your home. While most other heating systems rely on fossil fuels, LG utilizes renewable sources of energy to generate heat by combining 20% electricity and 80% outside air, making THERMA V a green alternative to your old boiler.*

Benefits of Air to Water Heat Pumps

The LG THERMA V provides sustainable, carbon-efficient, and more affordable heating experiences for your home. 

A father and a young daughter are washing dishes together with hot water in the kitchen.

LG THERMA V is standing next to a pillar of a house with a view of the river stream beside.

Cost Saving and Efficiency

LG THERMA V can reduce your energy bills, by producing up to 5 times as much heat energy as it needs to run.* It efficiently heats the home and provides hot water year round.  

Don’t worry about the initial cost either. Learn how your government can help with subsidies to future-proof your home.

*The efficiency ratio is to help general understanding and is based on the Seasonal Coefficient of Performance (SCOP) of THERMA V R290 Monobloc under Low Temperature & Average Climate conditions, which is higher than 5. The actual efficiency may vary with water and outside temperatures.

 

* The scope of Government Subsidy support may vary by country.

An engineer man is standing next to the new black colored THERMA V, talking to a young couple while installing LG Air to Water Heat Pump.

Easy to Install, Little Maintenance Worries

LG THERMA V heat pump installation does not involve the replacement of the existing heating system, and even requires little maintenance, which makes THERMA V a convenient way to heat your home year-round.

An adult woman and a man are sitting on a couch in the house and talking with a smile. There is a Quiet Mark certification logo next to the image.

The Ultimate Comfort

Experience the ultimate comfort with LG THERMA V R32 Monobloc S.
This efficient and discreet heating solution for your home features noise minimization technology, allowing you to be considerate of your neighbors.
You can even take complete control of your heat pump from anywhere, at any time, with ThinQ™ mobile app.

* Quiet Mark Certified products : HM051MR U44 / HM071MR U44 / HM091MR U44 / HM093MR U44 / HM121MR U34 / HM123MR U34

* This certification is valid for UK & EU territories only.

* Availability of thinq app features may vary by country.

A boy is playing with a dog in the yard of the house and a new black colored LG THERMA V is installed in fornt of the wall of the house.

No Gas, Low Carbon

LG THERMA V's advanced heat pump technology can help lower your carbon footprint, while also providing a range of energy savings and economic benefits. Join the green energy movement; heating your home, while helping cool the Earth.

By pairing your heat pump with solar panels and energy storage system, you can achieve even greater energy savings.

THERMA V Lineup 

The LG THERMA V Air to Water Heat Pump lineup features various models differing in installation type, capacity, and more.

Split

 

Reduce your energy bills and your reliance on fossil fuels with Therma V Split. It’s flexible and easy to install for any type of home. 

 

Learn More

Hydrosplit

 

LG THERMA V Hydrosplit cuts carbon emissions with great energy saving. It’s a simple and safe heat pump with water piping that connects to indoor units with a separate water tank or just one water tank integrated indoor unit.

Learn More

Monobloc

 

Monobloc is all in one solution without the need for additional indoor units. It’s only connected to a water tank so easy and simple to be installed.

Learn More

FAQs

Which Heat Pump type is right for me?

 

LG offers several types of air-source heat pump solutions, and we want to help you navigate the process of selecting the right one. Let’s look at what a heat pump is, where heat pumps should be installed, and the advantages provided by different types of air-to-water heat pumps.

READ MORE ABOUT HEAT PUMP TYPE

Consideration when installing Air Source Heat Pump

 

When making the choice to switch to a heat pump, there are some important factors to consider, including space for installation, costs, the type of building, and the region in which you live.

READ MORE ABOUT CONSIDERATION

What is an Air Source Heat Pump?

 

We will look at what a heat pump is, how efficiently they operate, how they are better for the environment and how much you can save when opting for a heat pump solution in this article

READ MORE ABOUT AWHP

Catalogue, Leaflet & Document Download


Discover More About Heat Pump

Download Resources

Discover a variety of information here, including product catalogues and installation manuals. 

See All Resources

Engineering Support

Experience the resources and support we provide to help your business stay ahead.

Get All Support

HVAC Blog

Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.

See All Articles