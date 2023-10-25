The campaign video we produced this summer told a heartwarming story that is in line with our commitment to eco-responsibility. We felt that to be true to our eco-conscious philosophy, the film production itself must also be eco-responsible. Initially, the process proved to be quite complicated. However, everyone involved ultimately pulled together to make it happen. Charles, the Producer of the video stated, ‘It was a real team effort in which everyone was able to share their ideas and contribute to the collective success of the project.’

To share the feeling of the process, the film itself shows virtuous and responsible behavior without highlighting, discreetly presenting to appeal to the collective unconscious and it creates a form of normalcy with these actions.