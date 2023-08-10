About Cookies on This Site

LG SuperSign Software

LG SuperSign Software offers comprehensive and indispensable technology solutions with the latest products and features tailored to your business needs. Find out more below.

SuperSign_Hero_01_M01_Main_1526441317505_1554280559529

LG SuperSign Software

LG Digital Signage is committed to offering comprehensive and indispensable technology solutions with the latest digital products and features tailored to the particular requirements of commercial environments.

Content Management System

SuperSign_Main_Thumbnail_01_CMS_1526441430657_1554281722059

SuperSign CMS

An industry definitive, software-based content management solution

. All-in-one solution for editing, scheduling, and distribution

. Suitable for large-scale displays operation

. Seamless management of different content for different displays

 

Learn More

Control & Monitoring

SuperSign Control & Control+

Remote control and monitoring software solution, Both Free and Advanced Versions, available

Learn More

Signage 365 Care

Cloud based service featuring remote control and monitoring by LG service

Learn More

White Balance Control

SuperSign_Main_Thumbnail_04_WB_1526442004824_1554282659512

SuperSign WB

White balance calibration software for video wall

. Support for sensor calibration (basic) and DSLR calibration (optional)

Learn More

Simple Editor & Others

LG Simple Editor

Content creating/distributing solution

. Creation with embedded templates

. Easy distribution via USB or Network

Learn More

SuperSign Media Editor

Video content editing software

. Specialized for video walls with irregular

layouts and LG Unique Ratio models

Learn More

SuperSign Media Studio

Video content encoder

. Convert different format content to desired format

. Easy content creation using various sources such as video and image.

Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815_1554283218145

LG C-Display+Customer App

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+Customer App Visit Our Web Application LG C-Display+Customer App Go to Download App